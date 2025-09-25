Vox's Beauchamp Spins Charlie Kirk's Murder as Right's 'George Floyd Moment'—Minus Riots,...
Dallas ICE Shooter 'Intended to Maximize Lethality Specifically Against ICE Personnel'
Jonathan Turley Torpedoes Bill and Hillary Clinton's Hypocritical Pearl Clutching About Fr...
University Calls This Its Students Conducting Themselves ‘In a Professional and Respectful...
Mob Rule & Mask Mandates: Exposing the Left’s Lunacy
Sulaiman Ahmed’s Gaza Riddle: Open-Air Prison or Paradise Before Israel’s Just Retaliation
VIP
Civil Rights Crisis in Dearborn: Mayor's 'Preference for Islam' Sparks Demands for Equal...
Microsoft’s Blockade: Crippling Israel’s Ability to Protect Civilians from Hamas
WaPo Says SecDef Pete Hegseth Calling a Meeting With Hundreds of Generals and...
Jessica Tarlov Tries Spinning What Trump Said to Prove the Govt. DID Pressure...
It's About Damn TIME! Glenn Beck Has Just 3 Little Words for George...
New York Voters’ Bizarre Poll: Obsessed with Commie Politicians and Capitalism in a...
MSNBC, CNN Start Fuming at JD Vance: Media Downfall Begins Now?
He's Had ENOUGH! Tom Homan Goes OFF on Lefties/Dems for Comparing ICE to...

TX Town in Turmoil: Baseball Coach Shot During Prayer, Suspects' 'Target Practice' Claim Sparks Outrage

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

This is scary, entirely fishy, and the people of this town should be in an uproar. 

Advertisement

Obviously, people should have the right to practice their marksmanship skills. These people have proven they can't do that safely on this land, so it should not be permitted any longer. What if a child had been shot? This could have been much, much worse. 

Not buying it.

And quickly.

Recommended

It's About Damn TIME! Glenn Beck Has Just 3 Little Words for George Soros and They Should TERRIFY Him
Sam J.
Advertisement

Thank goodness. 

Probably. 

How long until they are out on bail. Likely already are. 

Oh, that's interesting. Maybe he should be sued for the injury to this man. 

Advertisement

They'll probably just use that graphic for ease. 

That's a great place to start.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME FIREARMS GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's About Damn TIME! Glenn Beck Has Just 3 Little Words for George Soros and They Should TERRIFY Him
Sam J.
University Calls This Its Students Conducting Themselves ‘In a Professional and Respectful Manner’
Brett T.
Jonathan Turley Torpedoes Bill and Hillary Clinton's Hypocritical Pearl Clutching About Free Speech
Doug P.
Dallas ICE Shooter 'Intended to Maximize Lethality Specifically Against ICE Personnel'
Brett T.
Jessica Tarlov Tries Spinning What Trump Said to Prove the Govt. DID Pressure Disney and WOW, That's Dumb
Sam J.
Sulaiman Ahmed’s Gaza Riddle: Open-Air Prison or Paradise Before Israel’s Just Retaliation
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

It's About Damn TIME! Glenn Beck Has Just 3 Little Words for George Soros and They Should TERRIFY Him Sam J.
Advertisement