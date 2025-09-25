TX Town in Turmoil: Baseball Coach Shot During Prayer, Suspects' 'Target Practice' Claim Sparks Outrage

This is scary, entirely fishy, and the people of this town should be in an uproar.

NEW: Three suspects arrested after a Texas youth baseball coach was shot during a pregame prayer with his players, according to local media.



Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 23, Ahmad Mawed, 21, and Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, 27, have been arrested.



According to the Waller County… pic.twitter.com/jtlNWeZOLa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 25, 2025

Obviously, people should have the right to practice their marksmanship skills. These people have proven they can't do that safely on this land, so it should not be permitted any longer. What if a child had been shot? This could have been much, much worse.

So this is just the world now? Democrats go on tirades about how evil Christian’s are and that republicans are Nazis, get immigrants and leftists fired up so they kill us and then blame us and tell us to turn the temperature down? https://t.co/Ua84hQwV1t — Nash (@NashNicotine) September 25, 2025

This is barbaric and does NOT belong in my great state of #Texas. @GregAbbott_TX needs to do something or this is going to rise. https://t.co/L214DxorsB — ConservativeMason (@ConservMason) September 25, 2025

God is so good…man shot was released from the hospital ♥️ https://t.co/YVfv7VOBI2 — Victorious Kennedy RN +Z (@truthERrn) September 25, 2025

Long-range shooting is not done at this speed; this was wildfire in a direction that they were certainly aware of. https://t.co/DNXuoRVl5J — anthony haynes (@alhayne86) September 25, 2025

I'm sure MSNC, CBS, and ABC will report this as the latest example of White Christian Nationalist shooting. https://t.co/0JEOlMD3uJ — James Young (@jamesyoung791) September 25, 2025

Glad they Arrested these men! https://t.co/1MpxdUiKzA — Kathy Davis (@Zeemagik1) September 25, 2025

And their booking descriptions say they’re all “White Males” 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JJx6moGiGO — Tommy Shelby (@tommyfcknshelby) September 25, 2025

This is the doctor who owns the land they were shooting from. I don’t want to assume anything but………. pic.twitter.com/x5SBQ95Bpq — htxkidsfirst 🇺🇸✝️ (@htxkidsfirst) September 25, 2025

“Just some Texas dads out for a morning of target practice” pic.twitter.com/pTsTIt7RYV — BBallMom🇺🇸 (@boss_lady567) September 25, 2025

How CNN will cover this pic.twitter.com/tucRnJd9e8 — NO CONTEXT MEME (@ssmb291_) September 25, 2025

Wow.



One of the four rules of gun safety is… Check your backstop.



Also, at that range, they would have had to miss awfully high to hit a target 600+ yards away. That sounds fishy to me. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) September 25, 2025

I have lots of questions—what did the backstop look like on this makeshift sounding range — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) September 25, 2025

