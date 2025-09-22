USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses

Forecast Fail: The Most Poorly-Aged Anti-Charlie Kirk TikTok Video Prediction You Will Eve...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on September 22, 2025

Ashley Jamieson (@DearAshley) was an attorney with the Department of Agriculture until very recently. 

Well, that seems unfair. Maybe Ashley will tell us more in her very lengthy thread.

Apparently, they said Ashley was fired because of 'performance', but Ashley is not having it. Ashley is convinced there are more nefarious reasons. One of them is the account 'LibsofTikTok'. Ashley must not be a very good attorney because she calls that account a 'white supremacist and Christian Nationalist' account, and the owner of LibsofTikTok is Jewish. 

The 'supremacists' allege .... hmm ... that's an interesting way to single out people who were mad Ashley posted 'one down, many more to go' upon learning of the death of Charlie Kirk. 

Ashley has only been an attorney for a bit under 2 years, so while the length of her Twitter account history is quite impressive, her former job and the Twitter account are really not linked. 

That's her.

Also, aside from her Charlie Kirk hate, she wanted to lock up all Republicans, apparently. That's terrifying. 

Oh, she's in the same sorority as Kamala. That changes everything. 

Maybe don't celebrate the murder of a father and husband. 

Ashley is having a real pity party and pretending this is about race and the fact she has a uterus, but those screenshots are really what it's all about. 

The internet never forgets. 

Lots and lots of screenshots.

Not a bad idea.

