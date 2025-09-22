USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses

Ashley Jamieson (@DearAshley) was an attorney with the Department of Agriculture until very recently.

Hi. My name is Ashley Jamieson. I am an attorney. And for the last 19 months, I have been working for @USDA in the Office of General Counsel in the Civil Rights, Labor, and Employment unit as a litigation atty. Fighting for the rights of workers.



And this morning they fired me. — Dear Ashley... (@asj519) September 22, 2025

Well, that seems unfair. Maybe Ashley will tell us more in her very lengthy thread.

Not bc of “performance” as they allege, but bc for the last 5 days I have been doxxed by MostlyPeacefull and LibsofTiktok, two known White Supremacist and Christian Nationalist accts on here. All bc I told my followers to block them after they doxxed a colleague. — Dear Ashley... (@asj519) September 22, 2025

Apparently, they said Ashley was fired because of 'performance', but Ashley is not having it. Ashley is convinced there are more nefarious reasons. One of them is the account 'LibsofTikTok'. Ashley must not be a very good attorney because she calls that account a 'white supremacist and Christian Nationalist' account, and the owner of LibsofTikTok is Jewish.

On Friday, the Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, shared the doxxing on her personal Twitter page in the midst of the onslaught of harassment, stating that I would be fired from my role. Though I had been placed on paid, admin leave indefinitely. — Dear Ashley... (@asj519) September 22, 2025

These supremacists alleged that I spoke ill of the TPUSA founder that was murdered. Which is just another instance of the fake news and falsehoods that’s perpetuated on the right. — Dear Ashley... (@asj519) September 22, 2025

The 'supremacists' allege .... hmm ... that's an interesting way to single out people who were mad Ashley posted 'one down, many more to go' upon learning of the death of Charlie Kirk.

They emailed and called my job, alleging I made light of his death, which I did no such thing. I’ve had this acct for 16 years, I am well aware of how to conduct myself.



But today, the partisan rhetoric and politics of the Trump Administration has landed on my doorstep. — Dear Ashley... (@asj519) September 22, 2025

Ashley has only been an attorney for a bit under 2 years, so while the length of her Twitter account history is quite impressive, her former job and the Twitter account are really not linked.

That's her.

How this federal attorney conducts herself: pic.twitter.com/F3ikBopRet — Kernel Drops (@KernelDrops) September 22, 2025

Also, aside from her Charlie Kirk hate, she wanted to lock up all Republicans, apparently. That's terrifying.

I am a good atty. I am a daughter, a sister, a friend, and a Soror of AKA. I have found joy in protecting the constitutional rights of federal workers and the ppl. I have found joy in working for the federal govt for the last 7 years. — Dear Ashley... (@asj519) September 22, 2025

Oh, she's in the same sorority as Kamala. That changes everything.

But for the last 5 days my character has been maligned by right wing groups, who hate the federal workforce, but most especially, Black women. I will not be disrespected but especially for partisan reasons. I have worked so hard, for so long. — Dear Ashley... (@asj519) September 22, 2025

Maybe don't celebrate the murder of a father and husband.

An attorney celebrating a crime, much less a murder, has no business in the the criminal justice system. Your poor judgment, evident in your tweets, suggests you are unfit to hold the lives and livelihoods of others in your hands. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) September 22, 2025

“They emailed and called my job, alleging I made light of his death, which I did no such thing”



Oh really? https://t.co/kMHSDGVnLN pic.twitter.com/yI7feJsAKX — Mrs. Mary K (@_realJAG) September 22, 2025

Ashley is having a real pity party and pretending this is about race and the fact she has a uterus, but those screenshots are really what it's all about.

Hey Ashley, that’s not why you were fired from USDA and you know it!



You were fired for these posts.



Stop lying.



Need @CommunityNotes https://t.co/VQ6gKhdpYU pic.twitter.com/zwfLC1xayR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 22, 2025

The internet never forgets.

Lots and lots of screenshots.

Learn to code. https://t.co/w1kBq6mAyb — Lead The Right (@leadtheright) September 22, 2025

Not a bad idea.

