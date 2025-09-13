NYT, ABC News Report That President Trump Has Escalated Attacks on His Political...
Sunday's Promise: Charlie Kirk's Legacy of Faith and the Power of the Gospel
Amy McGrath Is Disturbed Pete Hegseth's Taking Action on Service Members Cheering an...
A Roommate of Charlie Kirk's Assassin Has Been Identified
MSNBC Ghouls Were Calling Charlie Kirk a Coward and a Baby Two Weeks...
Rolling Stone Shredded After Whining About People Losing Jobs for 'Criticizing Charlie Kir...
Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric

Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Partner Evidence

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on September 13, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Last night, we told you about Wajahat Ali giving his stupid opinion after Erika Kirk's powerful message last night. While it was very obnoxious and dumb, today might be worse because now he is flat our lying. 

Ali gleefully posted this tweet assuming the people who come to him for commentary are really stupid and would believe any nonsense he tweets. To be fair, people who take Wajahat seriously are very vapid people, but even he has to know this is just ridiculous. 

First, it was reported by Fox. So, once again, it is a slaughter committed by a transgender assassin. Ali knows that is really really bad for his side, so he decided to dig in his heels and deny reality.

Yes, the killer's family are Republicans and he is from that family, but there is no evidence he was inspired by 'groypers' and lots of kids are influenced into Leftism who have very conservative parents. 

Then, Matt Walsh confirmed the Fox reporting. Did that deter our kind of 'denial', Wajahat? Not a chance.

As you can tell, Wajahat is panicking and flailing. 

Then, Andy Ngo tried to share additional reporting with Wajahat. Wajahat was not to be deterred. He stuffed his ears full of cotton and sang la-la-la-la I can't hear you, to the top of his lungs. 

Listen, Wajjy, it isn't Andy who is coping. Also, Wajahat is also seething. 

Wajahat's whole career must be riding on this narrative because he isn't giving up.

Now, apparently, the evidence was becoming overwhelming so Wajahat decided the shooter was a 'closeted' gay MAGA man. Settle down, bro. 

Then, Wajahat found some guy who opined they could just be housemates and not in a relationship and lots of housemates hate each other. Lots of MAGA living with trans dudes in Wajahat's world apparently. 

Wajahat is not mad on the internet. Do not say he is mad on the internet even though he has tweeted about this topic 10 times in 30 minutes

