Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Partner Evidence

Last night, we told you about Wajahat Ali giving his stupid opinion after Erika Kirk's powerful message last night. While it was very obnoxious and dumb, today might be worse because now he is flat our lying.

Advertisement

Tyler Robinson, Kirk's alleged shooter, is a white man from a Trump supporting conservative family that loved guns.



He used all the language and references that Groypers use.



MAGA will spin and turn and pivot and lie and distract. Their base will believe it.



But they… — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 13, 2025

Ali gleefully posted this tweet assuming the people who come to him for commentary are really stupid and would believe any nonsense he tweets. To be fair, people who take Wajahat seriously are very vapid people, but even he has to know this is just ridiculous.

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me.



The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI.



Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the… — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) September 13, 2025

First, it was reported by Fox. So, once again, it is a slaughter committed by a transgender assassin. Ali knows that is really really bad for his side, so he decided to dig in his heels and deny reality.

White male from a Trump voting gun loving family who was influenced by Groypers. https://t.co/FgrXrA94jS — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 13, 2025

Yes, the killer's family are Republicans and he is from that family, but there is no evidence he was inspired by 'groypers' and lots of kids are influenced into Leftism who have very conservative parents.

I’ve independently confirmed that Charlie Kirk’s assassin did in fact have a transgender boyfriend. This is LGBT extremism. A lot more will be revealed soon. The “far right” narrative is absolute bullsh@t. Not even close to true. Don’t fall for it. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2025

Then, Matt Walsh confirmed the Fox reporting. Did that deter our kind of 'denial', Wajahat? Not a chance.

He was a white man from a conservative Trump family and used Groyper language. https://t.co/aRr3CDy55r — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 13, 2025

As you can tell, Wajahat is panicking and flailing.

Are political parties now hereditary? Some of the most violent leftist extremists I report on have conservative parents and live in conservative states.



What’s wrong with you? Your level of lying is sociopathic. The rifle cartridges having Antifa propaganda on them wasn’t… pic.twitter.com/uKtQvItFwI — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 13, 2025

Then, Andy Ngo tried to share additional reporting with Wajahat. Wajahat was not to be deterred. He stuffed his ears full of cotton and sang la-la-la-la I can't hear you, to the top of his lungs.

Advertisement

Listen, Wajjy, it isn't Andy who is coping. Also, Wajahat is also seething.

Really impressive the creative and desperate ways Republicans are trying to gaslight the world from the fact Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter is a white man from a Trump voting conservative family who used Groyper language. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 13, 2025

Wajahat's whole career must be riding on this narrative because he isn't giving up.

If this is true, then Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter is a gay white man from a conservative Trump voting family who was influenced by Groypers. There's many of them in MAGA. You know closeted gay white men.



"One of us" as the Gov of Utah said. https://t.co/FwDAt1J3Dh — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 13, 2025

Now, apparently, the evidence was becoming overwhelming so Wajahat decided the shooter was a 'closeted' gay MAGA man. Settle down, bro.

6/7



And I’m not sure about the rest of you, but I’ve certainly had roommates that I disliked, were crazy and didn’t politically align with over the years.



So to jump from this reporting by the DailyMail to “he has a trans lover” is insane. — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 13, 2025

Advertisement

Then, Wajahat found some guy who opined they could just be housemates and not in a relationship and lots of housemates hate each other. Lots of MAGA living with trans dudes in Wajahat's world apparently.

According to MAGA logic, if any person of color or Biden voter does a crime but they have "links" to a Trump voting roommate, then we can blame Trump voters.



Trump was Epstein's closest friend for 10 years. Very close links.



So.... — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 13, 2025

A LOT of desperate, almost borderline pathetic and comical, coping by MAGA over the fact Kirk's alleged shooter is a white man from a conservative family who used Groyper language. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 13, 2025

Wajahat is not mad on the internet. Do not say he is mad on the internet even though he has tweeted about this topic 10 times in 30 minutes

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.