Wajahat Ali's Vile Smear: Sniping at Erika Kirk's Grief with Bottom-Feeding Scum Tactics

Earlier, we told you about Erika Kirk's moving tribute to her husband and his service to our country. Per usual, the most terrible people on the internet had to behave true to form. Wajahat Ali did his best to demonstrate what an utter disgrace he truly is.

Erika Kirk is using her husband's death to promote Kirk's vehicle of hate, Turning Points USA.



Fascinating to watch this right now. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 13, 2025

Apparently, making a speech to honor her husband is promoting hate. It's hard to imagine being this sick in the head.

Thank you for posting this. It’s useful to understand just how depraved the modern left is. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 13, 2025

It's quite instructive.

Waj, you are the lowest form of human life, but we all already knew this. — Atlantaholic_ (@Atlantaholic_) September 13, 2025

“So maybe learn to get along with others you disagree with instead of just declaring them evil.” — @EWErickson 8 hours ago



Them: https://t.co/P3APvOF7ri — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) September 13, 2025

The Left doesn't want to get along.

How do you live with yourself? https://t.co/ARbFm23mnc — ⚾️ Mary Elizabeth 🐻 (@mchastain81) September 13, 2025

The left are trying to make a villain out of a heartbroken 36-year-old widow who's husband was just assassinated.



The fact that these people think they're the good guys is wild. https://t.co/wZvShKcJnd pic.twitter.com/9aP8CNq66V — Krystal in Florida 🇺🇸 🐊 (@MsBradsher) September 13, 2025

They literally can't act like humans for a whole day and just keep their nastiness to themselves.

This might be the scummiest post in the history of this website. I’m actually shocked. https://t.co/IF2ihoZAWG — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) September 13, 2025

If it's not, it's close.

They can’t be persuaded. They just have to be defeated. https://t.co/TXLsPpTeWA — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) September 13, 2025

It’s a competitive field but Wajahat goes out there every day and earns his place in the upper tier of the biggest pieces of sh@t on earth https://t.co/hp3DK20ZQ4 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 13, 2025

He really is a slug. No offense to slugs.

This is the demonic spirit that we are up against. Void of any semblance of common decency. https://t.co/jQTnTpDS0m — S D Ward (@SedrickW86983) September 13, 2025

Dude, if you didn’t want this to happen you shouldn’t have murdered her husband. https://t.co/AS4h65oTLu — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) September 13, 2025

They sowed the wind and now they will reap the whirlwind.

It’s hard to imagine someone could be this depraved.



But there it is. https://t.co/lrdB25kID8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 13, 2025

It's hard for good people to believe people can be this depraved, yet here we are.

I remember when everyone rallied around your sick child - people of all walks of life. Now, you’re cruelly dunking on a WIDOW and mother of TINY BABIES. Have you learned nothing from the generosity of spirit from your fellow human beings? Touch grass. https://t.co/wn4TLzYiOT — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 13, 2025

Seriously trying to dunk on a grieving mother whose husband was murdered in cold blood is beyond the pale and a polite society should never tolerate this https://t.co/s6E5FdjAWq — mr. strategery (@strategery43) September 13, 2025

It truly is a sickness.

