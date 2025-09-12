Office Depot’s Propaganda Ploy: Two 'Slacktivist' Employees Canceled a Charlie Kirk Memori...
A Mother’s Heartfelt Talk with Her Daughter on Guns, Freedom, and Responsibility

Wajahat Ali's Vile Smear: Sniping at Erika Kirk's Grief with Bottom-Feeding Scum Tactics

justmindy
justmindy | 9:40 PM on September 12, 2025
Twitter

Earlier, we told you about Erika Kirk's moving tribute to her husband and his service to our country. Per usual, the most terrible people on the internet had to behave true to form. Wajahat Ali did his best to demonstrate what an utter disgrace he truly is.

Apparently, making a speech to honor her husband is promoting hate. It's hard to imagine being this sick in the head.

It's quite instructive.

The Left doesn't want to get along.

They literally can't act like humans for a whole day and just keep their nastiness to themselves. 

If it's not, it's close.

He really is a slug. No offense to slugs.

They sowed the wind and now they will reap the whirlwind.

It's hard for good people to believe people can be this depraved, yet here we are.

It truly is a sickness.

