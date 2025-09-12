Erika Kirk’s Courageous Address: Honoring Charlie Kirk’s Legacy of Faith, Family, and Country

The widow of Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, just bravely spoke to the world and it was a powerful address. She shared her heart about the loss of her dear husband, her gratitude toward President Trump and VP Vance and their families, her thankfulness for the staff at Turning Point and Charlie's other employees and her hopes for how her husband's legacy will go on.

Erika Kirk is speaking right now and I'm not okay. What a brave woman. I'm completely heartbroken listening to her, but also inspired. She went from loving wife to hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. We're all behind you Erika. I'm sending all my love, God bless you. pic.twitter.com/uyv3WNQXLQ — Lily* (@300mirrors) September 13, 2025

Erika Kirk, wife of Charlie Kirk, addresses the Nation



Every American needs to watch this pic.twitter.com/I6KgGIUgAO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 13, 2025

The entire address is worth a watch. She speaks of her husband's love of country and Jesus and how his greatest hope was young people would find 'Heaven on Earth' within the confines of family and marriage.

“The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry” - Erika Kirk



We are with you!!! pic.twitter.com/1jbsPqrwMJ — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) September 13, 2025

I can only hope to be half the wife Erika Kirk is pic.twitter.com/zpUD2ngPsc — christina 🥀 (@abarefootmomma) September 13, 2025

Erika's example should inspire us all to do more and 'earn' this beautiful country.

That address by Erika Kirk was one of the most incredible things I've ever seen. No words to describe the strength it takes to do that. Poised. Articulate. Personal. Moving. Intense



The enemy doesn't know what's coming...a Holy Spirit fire has been lit. What an incredible woman… pic.twitter.com/VMGTpoHNQl — Dillon Loomis (@DillonLoomis22) September 13, 2025

Erika Kirk: "[Our daughter said] 'Mommy, I missed you.' I said, I missed you too. She goes, 'where's daddy?' She's 3."



"I said, 'Baby, daddy loves you so much. He's on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget.'"



😭💔 pic.twitter.com/ULoUc5zH3Q — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 13, 2025

It's hard to imagine explaining the loss of a Daddy to a small child. The days ahead will be so hard and the Kirk family will need all our prayers.

🚨BREAKING: Erikia Kirk has a MESSAGE for the radical left-wingers in this country.



"To everyone listening tonight, the movement that my husband built WILL NOT DIE, I will make sure of it!" pic.twitter.com/VBpvhRM55Q — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) September 13, 2025

This is powerful.



Erika Kirk’s first appearance after her husband’s death was to proclaim the Gospel, reminding us all that God is good.



“God works all things together for good.” pic.twitter.com/HeAcXB4yck — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) September 13, 2025

Erika's steadfast belief in Christ was visible and inspiring. Many people who have stopped going to church will show up in the pews this weekend as a result of Erika's witness.

Erika Kirk: "Two days ago, my husband went to see the face of his Savior and his God... Now, and for all eternity, he will stand at his Savior's side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BhPDEPcK4I — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 13, 2025

Erika Kirk holding Charlie’s cross necklace out the window for throngs of supporters lining the streets of Phoenix as she brings her beloved husband’s body home.

In the days, months & years to come, she’ll be leaning on our Lady of Sorrows, her heavenly Mother, who experienced… pic.twitter.com/3n177SaeVB — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) September 12, 2025

In memory of Charlie, may we all love each other a little better, attend church this week and cheer on the Oregon Ducks tomorrow.

