A Mother’s Heartfelt Talk with Her Daughter on Guns, Freedom, and Responsibility

Erika Kirk’s Courageous Address: Honoring Charlie Kirk’s Legacy of Faith, Family, and Country

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on September 12, 2025
YouTube/TPUSA

The widow of Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, just bravely spoke to the world and it was a powerful address. She shared her heart about the loss of her dear husband, her gratitude toward President Trump and VP Vance and their families, her thankfulness for the staff at Turning Point and Charlie's other employees and her hopes for how her husband's legacy will go on. 

The entire address is worth a watch. She speaks of her husband's love of country and Jesus and how his greatest hope was young people would find 'Heaven on Earth' within the confines of family and marriage.

Erika's example should inspire us all to do more and 'earn' this beautiful country. 

It's hard to imagine explaining the loss of a Daddy to a small child. The days ahead will be so hard and the Kirk family will need all our prayers.

Erika's steadfast belief in Christ was visible and inspiring. Many people who have stopped going to church will show up in the pews this weekend as a result of Erika's witness. 

In memory of Charlie, may we all love each other a little better, attend church this week and cheer on the Oregon Ducks tomorrow.

CATHOLIC CHURCH CHARLIE KIRK CHRISTIANITY DONALD TRUMP GUN RIGHTS

