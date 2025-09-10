MSNBC’s Hollow Apology: Matthew Dowd’s Vile Remarks on Charlie Kirk’s Murder Ignite Outrage

Earlier today, we told you about Matthew Dowd behaving like a complete lunatic in the wake of the murder of Charlie Kirk. Clearly, it was so bad MSNBC had to issue an apology. That's a minor miracle.

Statement from MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler: “During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in… — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) September 10, 2025

Any decent human being would have known that time was one in which a person should engage in some self restraint. Apparently, Matthew isn't a decent person.

Rather than firing Tur and Dowd or doing anything real at all regarding deranged coverage today, left-wing hate network MSNBC issues a very quiet tweet on an account with 20K followers. https://t.co/2McNsXcwh1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 10, 2025

The know their audience aren't big readers. Also, they don't have a huge audience. There is a silver lining.

There's no place for violence in America, but is there a place for Matthew Dowd on MSNBC? Especially when you consider that many of Charlie Kirk's positions were 80/20 positions, and Dowd suggested Kirk asked for it because of his "hateful" opinions. https://t.co/vcdrx4AVHF — Karen Hanretty (@karenhanretty) September 10, 2025

Maybe MSNBC could use this as an opportunity to find some more thoughtful commentators. As if!

Unless and until you fire him, it’s all just lip-flapping. https://t.co/buA0r8Q2bT — John Rabe (@johnrabeFL) September 10, 2025

Maybe you should ban him from life from the network https://t.co/lJt2LAQqPd — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 10, 2025

That only happens to conservatives.

But is he still working there? Betting 10 to 1 he is. https://t.co/g0uzHuLWN3 — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) September 10, 2025

Of course he is!

Comcast should not be spinning off this awful organization. It should be liquidating it. https://t.co/s3MjPkXVpK — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 10, 2025

Put it out of its misery.

Then, why does MSNBC stoke it on your network? https://t.co/VwBLpGYOmJ — Mark Impomeni (@MarkImpomeni) September 10, 2025

Matthew Dowd is a clown https://t.co/22KJs1SlCl — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 10, 2025

And not a fun entertaining one. A scary creepy one they make movies about and hides in gutters.

Not even a period in the time-out chair, huh? https://t.co/widD6qdPBo — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 10, 2025

His little legs wouldn't reach the floor.

Until he is fired we need to contact every Advertiser and Every Sponsor until he is!



There is no Place for Celebrating violence over the airwaves or for Networks that allow it.



End them! https://t.co/jey50578J8 — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) September 10, 2025

This was only one of like, 50 reprehensible, inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable things said on MSNBC today



They are fundamentally and permanently broken https://t.co/32Dwm8CJse — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) September 10, 2025

The Trump Derangement Syndrome must be contagious over there.

If you bring him on again as a commentator, this statement means nothing. https://t.co/nUkhH6XEAk — RBe (@RBPundit) September 10, 2025

Bingo.

