Simsbury, Connecticut Dems Post That Charlie Kirk Got Exactly What He Deserved
New Republic: The Far-Right Is Already Blaming the Left for 'MAGA Troll' Charlie...
'You OWN This!' Chaos ERUPTS on House Floor When Democrats Show Their True...
Good Point: 'I Don't Think They Understand That Charlie Was the Nice Version'
Jezebel, Two Days Ago: We Paid Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk
FBI Director Kash Patel Says Charlie Kirk's Shooter Is Now in Custody
AOC Gets Reality Checked Over Lefty Attempts to Use Charlie Kirk's Murder As...
Ezra Klein's Memory: Where Instances of Leftist Violence Goes to Vanish
JB Pritzker Says the January 6 Rioters, Trump's Rhetoric Fomented a New Era...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Calls to 'Reject Political Violence in All Its Forms,' Then...
VIP
Dear Mr. Kirk, With Deepest Gratitude for Your Courageous Voice of Truth –...
X User Suggests We Not Escalate Tensions After Kirk Assassination: 'The Left Did...
'Let's Just Say Something Big Will Happen Tomorrow': X Account Posts About Charlie...
Dana Loesch Straightens Out Stephen King on Charlie Kirk's Murder

MSNBC’s Hollow Apology: Matthew Dowd’s Vile Remarks on Charlie Kirk’s Murder Ignite Outrage

justmindy
justmindy | 7:50 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Danny Johnston File

Earlier today, we told you about Matthew Dowd behaving like a complete lunatic in the wake of the murder of Charlie Kirk. Clearly, it was so bad MSNBC had to issue an apology. That's a minor miracle.

Advertisement

Any decent human being would have known that time was one in which a person should engage in some self restraint. Apparently, Matthew isn't a decent person. 

The know their audience aren't big readers. Also, they don't have a huge audience. There is a silver lining. 

Recommended

Simsbury, Connecticut Dems Post That Charlie Kirk Got Exactly What He Deserved
Brett T.
Advertisement

Maybe MSNBC could use this as an opportunity to find some more thoughtful commentators. As if!

That only happens to conservatives. 

Of course he is!

Put it out of its misery.

And not a fun entertaining one. A scary creepy one they make movies about and hides in gutters.

Advertisement

His little legs wouldn't reach the floor.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome must be contagious over there. 

Bingo.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK FREE SPEECH GUN VIOLENCE MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Simsbury, Connecticut Dems Post That Charlie Kirk Got Exactly What He Deserved
Brett T.
Good Point: 'I Don't Think They Understand That Charlie Was the Nice Version'
Brett T.
'You OWN This!' Chaos ERUPTS on House Floor When Democrats Show Their True Colors on Charlie Kirk (Watch)
Sam J.
'Let's Just Say Something Big Will Happen Tomorrow': X Account Posts About Charlie Kirk
Brett T.
New Republic: The Far-Right Is Already Blaming the Left for 'MAGA Troll' Charlie Kirk's Murder
Brett T.
Jezebel, Two Days Ago: We Paid Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Simsbury, Connecticut Dems Post That Charlie Kirk Got Exactly What He Deserved Brett T.
Advertisement