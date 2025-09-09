Canadian City Bans Security Cams That Can See Past Your Property
Understanding The Gruesome Murder of Iryna Zarutska

Illegals Barricade Rooftop to Evade Border Patrol as Cronies Slash CBP Tires in Brazen Lawbreaker Support

justmindy | 9:40 PM on September 09, 2025
Two illegals went up on a roof and refused to come down, even when Border Patrol demanded they come down. You'll never guess what happened next? Nothing like going in another country other than your own, working illegally and then taunting their law enforcement. 

Rachel, this woman celebrating lawlessness, is apparently a Monroe County Legislator in New York. Explains a lot about what is wrong with New York. This is a bit about Rachel from her legislative bio. She has worked on behalf of the worst people in America: criminals and cyclists

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart is a lifelong Democrat who was elected in 2019 and reelected in 2021 and 2023. She is the Chair of the Agenda Charter Committee and serves on the Ways and Means committee and the Monroe County Planning Board.

Rachel’s bill amending the Monroe County Code of Ethics for the first time in three decades recently passed the legislature unanimously! Rachel is the only local legislator to post her campaign finance and personal financial disclosure reports on her website. 

Rachel is passionate about bridging the digital divide and co-founded an informal broadband working group with partners in the city and philanthropic community. The group helped to secure funding for Rochester City School District students to get upgraded Mi-Fi devices that will allow them to seamlessly access the internet for remote learning. 

Rachel worked with the Sheriff’s Office to provide subsidized phone calls to incarcerated individuals at the Monroe County Jail. Inmates receive 75 minutes a week of free calls, paid for through a self-sustaining fund from phone call revenue. Families of inmates save $30 a month under the plan that was unanimously passed by the Legislature. 

Rachel has advocated for small businesses, particularly restaurants impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. She invited County Executive Bello to meet with restaurants at Village Gate about challenges they are facing heading into the winter months. As a result of that discussion, he announced a $15 million grant program for all small businesses, with priority given to women and minority-owned businesses and businesses in distressed Zip codes. These funds were a lifeline for many of our smaller employers and entrepreneurs. Rachel led an effort to pass the Carrie Ray 3-Foot Passing Law to Protect Bicyclists, cosponsoring the legislation that mandates vehicles pass cyclists at a minimum 3-foot distance. The life-saving legislation brings Monroe County in line with the standard in more than 30 states. 

Love when the Communists use their Commie language, 'the collective'. 

So, this brain trust of protestors wanted CBP to leave, but then they slashed their tires so they couldn't leave. Real rocket scientists in this group.

People need to get jobs.

She keeps saying 'bear witness' like she's crafting the '10 Commandments' or something. Mam, you're watching a couple of dudes breaking the law hanging out on a roof, not doing brain surgery. 

Rachel seems to forget these people are in America illegally. Like, sorry they are having a bad day. Maybe they should go to the country where they are legally allowed to live and then America won't make their day hard. Promise. You aren't owed a good day in a country where you have absolutely no right to be. The brain worms have taken over. 

The theater kid to political science major pipeline must be stopped. 

