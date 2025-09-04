Ilhan Omar, Champion of 'Tax the Rich,' Caught as Massive Hypocrite While Husband’s Firm Skips IRS Bill

The other day, we told you about Ilhan Omar's new found wealth since she has been in DC. How nice for her! Well, the lady who always talks about the wealthy paying 'their fair share' isn't paying hers. Who would have guessed she was a big ol' hypocrite? Oh, everyone!

Company Owned by Ilhan Omar's Multimillionaire Husband Owes IRS Over $200,000 in Unpaid Taxeshttps://t.co/wOSiP2M70g — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 4, 2025

A company owned by Tim Mynett, the multimillionaire husband of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), failed to pay its fair share of taxes in 2021, according to a tax lien obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. Mynett's company, EStreetCo, accumulated nearly $206,000 in unpaid income, Social Security, and Medicare taxes in 2021, the IRS charged in a tax lien filed against the company in Sonoma County, Calif., in January 2023. Omar, who introduced legislation in February to "make corporations pay their fair share," was married to Mynett when the IRS says the company failed to pay its taxes.

In her 2021 financial disclosure, the Minnesota Democrat described EStreetCo as a "creative agency" and said Mynett's share of the company was worth no more than $1,000. EStreetCo provided advertising, design, and public relations services, and boasted a staff of at least 17 people, according to an archived version of its website. Mynett's business partner, former DNC adviser Will Hailer, formed EStreetCo in October 2020, and business records show the pair owned the firm until its dissolution in June 2022, about seven months before the IRS filed the lien.

Sounds like Ilhan doesn't actually believe the wealthy should pay more taxes. See, once she got really wealthy herself, suddenly she and hubs don't pay their taxes.

Are any of you out there above the law or IRS tax code https://t.co/nQmBE7pGNc — CE 🇺🇸 (@sdfish) September 4, 2025

No, regular Americans get sued into oblivion or put in jail. Just ask the Chrisleys.

They have over $30 million and they want to raise taxes but also this: https://t.co/ebTABXte0V — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) September 4, 2025

It's totally expected that she is a massive liar, so not really shocked.

Ilhan isn’t paying their fair share. https://t.co/vhiOcua1Pl — Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) September 4, 2025

Some people did something like not pay their taxes.

Usual and Customary for Squad Members . . . https://t.co/inUakmjukK — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) September 4, 2025

Lying liar who lies.

I just want to live under the same tax code as the democrat elite — Tom (@bkd_potato) September 4, 2025

Don't we all?

But the rest of us get put in timeout for paying late on $2,000. Awesome system we have — Puck Placement (@puckplacement) September 4, 2025

A socialist who’s a multimillionaire and doesn’t pay taxes. Classic. — Sotheary (@Lord_Sotheary) September 4, 2025

Typical, honestly.

Is that the husband who is also her brother or is this a different husband? — Les Yards (@LesYards) September 4, 2025

Oh, no, this is the married white guy she had an affair with, stole him from his family and then married him after railing about how evil white men are for years. Make it make sense.

