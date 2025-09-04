CNN's Scott Jennings Calls Gov. Tim Walz a 'Broken-Brained SOB'
Ilhan Omar, Champion of 'Tax the Rich,' Caught as Massive Hypocrite While Husband’s Firm Skips IRS Bill

justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jim Mone

The other day, we told you about Ilhan Omar's new found wealth since she has been in DC. How nice for her! Well, the lady who always talks about the wealthy paying 'their fair share' isn't paying hers. Who would have guessed she was a big ol' hypocrite? Oh, everyone!

A company owned by Tim Mynett, the multimillionaire husband of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), failed to pay its fair share of taxes in 2021, according to a tax lien obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Mynett's company, EStreetCo, accumulated nearly $206,000 in unpaid income, Social Security, and Medicare taxes in 2021, the IRS charged in a tax lien filed against the company in Sonoma County, Calif., in January 2023. Omar, who introduced legislation in February to "make corporations pay their fair share," was married to Mynett when the IRS says the company failed to pay its taxes.


In her 2021 financial disclosure, the Minnesota Democrat described EStreetCo as a "creative agency" and said Mynett's share of the company was worth no more than $1,000.

EStreetCo provided advertising, design, and public relations services, and boasted a staff of at least 17 people, according to an archived version of its website. Mynett's business partner, former DNC adviser Will Hailer, formed EStreetCo in October 2020, and business records show the pair owned the firm until its dissolution in June 2022, about seven months before the IRS filed the lien.

Sounds like Ilhan doesn't actually believe the wealthy should pay more taxes. See, once she got really wealthy herself, suddenly she and hubs don't pay their taxes. 

No, regular Americans get sued into oblivion or put in jail. Just ask the Chrisleys.

It's totally expected that she is a massive liar, so not really shocked. 

Some people did something like not pay their taxes. 

Lying liar who lies. 

Don't we all?

Typical, honestly. 

Oh, no, this is the married white guy she had an affair with, stole him from his family and then married him after railing about how evil white men are for years. Make it make sense. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

