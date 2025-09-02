Jarvis Sparks Twitter Chaos with Epic Thread of Cringe-Worthy Tweets

Leave it to Jarvis to create one of the most epic threads in Twitter (X) history. Buckle up because this one is so good.

Share some tweets that are so bad the author should get arrested pic.twitter.com/kPGpJLa6Tx — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 2, 2025

Honestly we should all be arrested for our tweets. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 2, 2025

True.

“Sir, see right here — he asked people for bad tweets and then all the replies were his tweets.” pic.twitter.com/ddzdcdCA1v — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 2, 2025

They tried it.

“His name is Jarvis and large swaths of the internet want him to hook up with Nancy Mace” pic.twitter.com/6NqrSR8lcP — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) September 2, 2025

It's becoming a side quest.

Honestly, probably not much that could beat those.

Mount Rushmore — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 2, 2025

Big Yikes!

Everything you have ever tweeted about Nancy Mace — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) September 2, 2025

True.

Oh, Juddle Gump. He never fails to come through with a bad take.

How about your snack? pic.twitter.com/SynAUH9Vk3 — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) September 2, 2025

No one said Jarvis had good taste in the ladies.

An instant classic.

This was the top US diplomat to Afghanistan at the time. pic.twitter.com/o7h6xrO4Jf — Helot 🚩 (@Helot_) September 2, 2025

This might be a great tweet actually idk pic.twitter.com/wyEnSYoR2U — Holger Fear (@IncelKulak) September 2, 2025

Judging from the kiss Dougie and Jill shared at the State of the Union, they may have shared bottles of wine without the others.

‘Twitter is more stressful than Afghanistan honestly.’

- David Weissman pic.twitter.com/LEuid2hBXw — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) September 2, 2025

Putin is absolutely flaunting his white privilege card.

From the woman who is now suddenly a millionaire somehow.

Must end with a banger.