Zohran Mamdani's Lame 'Zcavenger' Hunt: Bust Your Butt for Crummy Selfie Prize

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

When it was still in the planning stages, we told you about Zohran Mamdani planning a scavenger 'Zcavenger' hunt for his supporters. Typical for a candidate who has never worked and is a nepo baby. Well, the event happened, and now we know the 'prize'. 

That's a letdown. 

His supporters should get used to bread lines and lines of all kinds. It's what comes with his form of Socialism. 

They might love him now, but they won't love him once they realize 'real' Socialism really sucks.

They are trust fund babies indoctrinated in liberal commie schools with no actual life experience. They have no idea what they are advocating for. Mostly because they'll stay part of the ruling class, and they won't experience the havoc this will impose on regular people. Or maybe they do know and they think the poors deserve it. 

Making politicians 'celebrities' was a mistake. 

The lazy nepo babies became adults. 

And his supporters will march gleefully behind him. He's like the Pied Piper of entitled twenty and thirty-somethings in New York. 

It's the problem with electing Democrats to leadership positions.

