Zohran Mamdani's Lame 'Zcavenger' Hunt: Bust Your Butt for Crummy Selfie Prize

When it was still in the planning stages, we told you about Zohran Mamdani planning a scavenger 'Zcavenger' hunt for his supporters. Typical for a candidate who has never worked and is a nepo baby. Well, the event happened, and now we know the 'prize'.

At the end of the #ZcavengerHunt. Here at little flower in Astoria. There is a massive line where you get a photo with zohran as the prize pic.twitter.com/F7Q1ND2bh7 — Ali (@MerruX) August 24, 2025

That's a letdown.

His supporters should get used to bread lines and lines of all kinds. It's what comes with his form of Socialism.

Quite a line. They love Zohran. This was the event: https://t.co/1kOLNZzaE8 https://t.co/CEUXHV8UJN — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 26, 2025

They might love him now, but they won't love him once they realize 'real' Socialism really sucks.

New York City liberals are the bottom of all American society. There are no lower forms of life to be found. Letting these scum takeover our largest city has been a disaster. https://t.co/S2A6tCaruj — Nathan Chambers (@NathanLC78) August 25, 2025

They are trust fund babies indoctrinated in liberal commie schools with no actual life experience. They have no idea what they are advocating for. Mostly because they'll stay part of the ruling class, and they won't experience the havoc this will impose on regular people. Or maybe they do know and they think the poors deserve it.

All that hoopla and they don't even get a bagel or a bottle of water or even a worthless trinket. And they don't even feel slighted.

This country is doomed. https://t.co/XFyCyOGdS8 — V. Gates and 69 others (@ThatRayShow) August 26, 2025

Making politicians 'celebrities' was a mistake.

What happened to NYC in the past 15 years?? https://t.co/7ZkZziTeWL — CC (@samcac509) August 25, 2025

The lazy nepo babies became adults.

You can have a country, or you can have an economic zone. If you opt for the latter, eventually you'll have neither of them. https://t.co/IxF5wuzfUk — Barbarian Hillbilly (@Hillbarian) August 25, 2025

New York City is doomed.



This guy is going to burn it to the ground with a smile on his face. https://t.co/KEDPtACJLs — marsfoole (@marsfoole) August 25, 2025

And his supporters will march gleefully behind him. He's like the Pied Piper of entitled twenty and thirty-somethings in New York.

Wait till you see the lines for government Bodegas next year in #NYC brought to you by #ZohranTheDestroyer https://t.co/ps9NjNxt4G — Johnny 5-Factory Reset the Republic (@johnny5is_Alive) August 25, 2025

The big problem with Blue Cities.

The crime and mismanagement drive out the sane people. Then all that's left to elect the next gov. is the people who are stupid or masochists.

It's a downward spiral. https://t.co/bPC8Gf2eiB — Disco Very 🔫 Constitutional Disco Pirate (@rockthatketo) August 25, 2025

It's the problem with electing Democrats to leadership positions.

