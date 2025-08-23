Ted Cruz and Others Made It Awkward for Dems After Gavin Newsom Blamed...
CRINGE WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Plans NYC Scavenger Hunt (Is There a Prize If You're Mugged on the Subway?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on August 23, 2025
This is one of the most cringe-tastic campaign videos we've ever seen, and that's saying something in a world where Hillary Clinton was 'chilling in Cedar Rapids.'

NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is hosting a city scavenger hunt tomorrow, and watch:

All accessible by public transportation?

What's the consolation prize if you get set on fire in the subway?

He sure is.

Heh.

That's an insult to eight-year-olds.

Yes he is.

Stay far, far away from the mayor's office.

Perfection.

This writer laughed out loud.

So incredibly cringe.

Like it's a giant daycare or retirement home.

Turn it into a movie.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

