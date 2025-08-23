CRINGE WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Plans NYC Scavenger Hunt (Is There a Prize If You're Mugged on the Subway?)

This is one of the most cringe-tastic campaign videos we've ever seen, and that's saying something in a world where Hillary Clinton was 'chilling in Cedar Rapids.'
NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is hosting a city scavenger hunt tomorrow, and watch:
Game on. pic.twitter.com/Oejx6d5YwE— Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) August 23, 2025
All accessible by public transportation?
What's the consolation prize if you get set on fire in the subway?
Is the Communist doing product placement for Herr's potato chips?— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 23, 2025
He sure is.
This is exactly how the Soviets rounded up dissenters.— Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) August 23, 2025
Heh.
Are you 8?— Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) August 23, 2025
That's an insult to eight-year-olds.
Mamdani is a socialist.— Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) August 23, 2025
Yes he is.
We get it - you're an actor con-man who's looking to destroy the city I was born & bred in. Most importantly the city I dearly love.— Joel Varghese (@leojesehgrav) August 23, 2025
Tell your mom to get you an acting gig. Maybe a comedy since you're a joke? 🤔
AND please stay FAR AWAY from city hall. Please & thank you. 🙏🏽
Stay far, far away from the mayor's office.
“I will never sell out to the evils of capitalism…” https://t.co/xnSDTrwUcM pic.twitter.com/1dkpkGVnJr— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 23, 2025
Perfection.
This writer laughed out loud.
I just cringed so hard— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 23, 2025
The super cringe part is where he addresses the camera through a truck mirror.
I would guess it’s some kind of clue but it’s still cringe. https://t.co/A0HEhDfzgU
So incredibly cringe.
I want a mayor who gives me enrichment activities. https://t.co/IWmLISQrUk— Jameson Rich (@jameson_rich) August 23, 2025
Like it's a giant daycare or retirement home.
Right now there are two 20 something New Yorkers completely unaware they're about to find love at the Zohran Mamdani potato chip scavenger hunt https://t.co/ovohsJtuZG— Alex Kohut (@KohutAlex) August 23, 2025
Turn it into a movie.
Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.
