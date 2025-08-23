CRINGE WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Plans NYC Scavenger Hunt (Is There a Prize If You're Mugged on the Subway?)

This is one of the most cringe-tastic campaign videos we've ever seen, and that's saying something in a world where Hillary Clinton was 'chilling in Cedar Rapids.'

NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is hosting a city scavenger hunt tomorrow, and watch:

All accessible by public transportation?

What's the consolation prize if you get set on fire in the subway?

Is the Communist doing product placement for Herr's potato chips? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 23, 2025

He sure is.

This is exactly how the Soviets rounded up dissenters. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) August 23, 2025

Heh.

Are you 8? — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) August 23, 2025

That's an insult to eight-year-olds.

Mamdani is a socialist. — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) August 23, 2025

Yes he is.

We get it - you're an actor con-man who's looking to destroy the city I was born & bred in. Most importantly the city I dearly love.



Tell your mom to get you an acting gig. Maybe a comedy since you're a joke? 🤔



AND please stay FAR AWAY from city hall. Please & thank you. 🙏🏽 — Joel Varghese (@leojesehgrav) August 23, 2025

Stay far, far away from the mayor's office.

“I will never sell out to the evils of capitalism…” https://t.co/xnSDTrwUcM pic.twitter.com/1dkpkGVnJr — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 23, 2025

Perfection.

This writer laughed out loud.

I just cringed so hard



The super cringe part is where he addresses the camera through a truck mirror.



I would guess it’s some kind of clue but it’s still cringe. https://t.co/A0HEhDfzgU — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 23, 2025

So incredibly cringe.

I want a mayor who gives me enrichment activities. https://t.co/IWmLISQrUk — Jameson Rich (@jameson_rich) August 23, 2025

Like it's a giant daycare or retirement home.

Right now there are two 20 something New Yorkers completely unaware they're about to find love at the Zohran Mamdani potato chip scavenger hunt https://t.co/ovohsJtuZG — Alex Kohut (@KohutAlex) August 23, 2025

Turn it into a movie.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

