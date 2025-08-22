Welcome to the 'Find Out' Part, Bro: Kash Patel's FBI Raids John Bolton's...
Barking Up the Wrong Tree: Taylor Lorenz’s Kid Phone Hustle Crashes and Burns

justmindy
justmindy | 7:50 AM on August 22, 2025
Twitter Screenshot

Taylor Lorenz has a new gig and well, she is scraping the bottom of the barrel. She is now hawking phones for little kids. Apparently the 'Bark' phone is for kids 6-12. 

She also doesn't want to admit she is selling phones. Is that what is referred to as all 'Bark' and no bite? 

It does seem to be a weird niche for Taylor. 

Poor guy.

Maybe that explains why Taylor is suddenly so interested in the 'no phones in schools' debate. It's in her best interest for all the kids to have phones. 

There is always an ulterior motive. 

The easy answer is yes.

She thinks she is better than everyone else. Her and her fancy private school education. 

Oh, because she isn't dropping them off at the post office, she isn't selling them or something? Please! 

One would think!

She truly does.

