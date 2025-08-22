Barking Up the Wrong Tree: Taylor Lorenz’s Kid Phone Hustle Crashes and Burns

Taylor Lorenz has a new gig and well, she is scraping the bottom of the barrel. She is now hawking phones for little kids. Apparently the 'Bark' phone is for kids 6-12.

Taylor Lorenz: "I am not selling phones."



Also @TaylorLorenz: "That's why I'm proud to partner with Bark phone...a phone made for kids age 6 to 15." pic.twitter.com/dhkOUSrK0H — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) August 21, 2025

She also doesn't want to admit she is selling phones. Is that what is referred to as all 'Bark' and no bite?

if I can't believe some random 35-45 year old mentally unwell childless woman to tell me how to raise my kids, who can I believe?? https://t.co/snP7ED67ch — Kent Graham™ 🦬 (@kent_graham) August 21, 2025

It does seem to be a weird niche for Taylor.

Poor guy.

Jumping into the 'phones in schools' discourse to say that Taylor Lorenz is, per usual, doing stupid non-sequiturs.



Everyone criticizing her is saying "Kids should not be on their phones in class" and she responds with "You just want an age-verification surveillance state" pic.twitter.com/BNQCKiS4XZ — Jeremiah Johnson 🌐 (@JeremiahDJohns) August 21, 2025

Taylor Lorenz "coincidentally" is a "partner with Bark phone...a phone made for kids age 6 to 15." https://t.co/O9r16sf2yD — THE Yeti Moose (@YetiMoose) August 22, 2025

Maybe that explains why Taylor is suddenly so interested in the 'no phones in schools' debate. It's in her best interest for all the kids to have phones.

Taylor Lorenz is also profiting off of a deal with a phones-for-kids company: https://t.co/6R5SONeU7U — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) August 21, 2025

There is always an ulterior motive.

Anyone still fighting the phones in schools battle should know where Taylor’s bread is buttered. https://t.co/dwXvdIqQFa — Karen Vaites (@karenvaites) August 21, 2025

Liiiiiike its literally the 3rd post on her instagram posted less than 1 month ago. Is she dumb?! — YourBrainOnBravo (@brainonbravo) August 21, 2025

The easy answer is yes.

She’s pushing 40 and childless by the way, but know what’s good for kids — King Newsom Enjoyer (@FDTProgressive) August 21, 2025

She thinks she is better than everyone else. Her and her fancy private school education.

It’s only not a lie because in her mind, she’s not the one physically selling them. They have to buy it off a website 🤣



Thanks for coming to my Doublespeak Ted Talk — Chaotic Good (@ChaoticGood42_) August 22, 2025

Oh, because she isn't dropping them off at the post office, she isn't selling them or something? Please!

Wouldn't Bark be better off hiring an actual parent to hawk their product? — Diana Berrent Güthe (@dianaberrent) August 21, 2025

One would think!

I used to laugh at her, but she needs help. — Matthew Tuthill (@MCTuthill) August 21, 2025

She truly does.

