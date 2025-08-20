The Anti-Semitic Jerk Terrorizing Bethany Mandel's Family Got Booted from Fidelity with Extreme Prejudice

Illegal Immigrant Poses as Maine Cop, Busted Buying Gun, Agrees to Self-Deport
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 20, 2025

A couple of days ago, we told you about Bethany Mandel's terror when she was watching a live feed of a special event from her child's camp, but the feed was cut abruptly when para-gliders floated over the camp.

Some kids at the camp hailed from Israeli areas hit hard by attacks, and naturally, they were scared out of their minds. Truth be told, every single child there was rattled—October 7 and the ensuing wave of Antisemitism left none of them unscathed. As if that wasn’t vile enough, some despicable woman took it upon herself to sling profanity-laced venom at Bethany and her family on social media. Good riddance that Fidelity showed her the door, doing what any decent company would.

This is the full backstory.

It's nice to see the good guys win occasionally. 

She is seriously awful.

It's usually in the eyes.

No company should want to take someone like her on.

Lots of folks happy to not have to move all of their financial accounts around. 

You won't be missed.

She should use her downtime to seek counseling. She is a very sick woman. 

