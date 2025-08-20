The Anti-Semitic Jerk Terrorizing Bethany Mandel's Family Got Booted from Fidelity with Extreme Prejudice

A couple of days ago, we told you about Bethany Mandel's terror when she was watching a live feed of a special event from her child's camp, but the feed was cut abruptly when para-gliders floated over the camp.

Some kids at the camp hailed from Israeli areas hit hard by attacks, and naturally, they were scared out of their minds. Truth be told, every single child there was rattled—October 7 and the ensuing wave of Antisemitism left none of them unscathed. As if that wasn’t vile enough, some despicable woman took it upon herself to sling profanity-laced venom at Bethany and her family on social media. Good riddance that Fidelity showed her the door, doing what any decent company would.

The mom who received the message wrote an article if you would like to read it 👇 https://t.co/Ein9ybnVXc — TheJewishAlly (@TheJewishAlly) August 20, 2025

This is the full backstory.

Update: antisemite Danielle Gordon is no longer employed with Fidelity Investments. https://t.co/N59P5HnZRq pic.twitter.com/e5DHmYWU3F — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 20, 2025

Thank you, @Fidelity Happy my family and I will continue investing with you https://t.co/qYKReg7E0J — Brendan Bragg 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 🎗️ (@BrendanBragg) August 20, 2025

It's nice to see the good guys win occasionally.

"Just ask, hey @Fidelity, how do I avoid a PR nightmare?"



Correct answer/action: fire this piece of sh*t human. https://t.co/jPigqAfbYK — Ryan Shucard (@RyanShucard) August 20, 2025

She is seriously awful.

What is it about today’s liberals that you can just look at a photo and tell that they are a complete freak? https://t.co/DLr5QNfrFW — Darwin's Money (@EverydayFinance) August 20, 2025

It's usually in the eyes.

I hope she stays unemployed for a long time. Beeoch. https://t.co/94deTI46w7 — Laura Maizels (@bigmomma453) August 20, 2025

No company should want to take someone like her on.

Yay! I let @Fidelity know about this. I was ready to discuss pulling my accounts. Thank you for this update. https://t.co/AeiFWMBi7x — #AmIsraelChai🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@ElenaFelicia4) August 20, 2025

Lots of folks happy to not have to move all of their financial accounts around.

You leftists are so offensive you're getting fired. You need to get a grip. It's called hate speech. Your ideology has turned into something so sinister, its hard to believe especially coming from the folks who invented cancel culture. https://t.co/fciL6HintW — Zinger (@ZingerMagazine) August 20, 2025

You won't be missed.

One for the good guys... https://t.co/ZoF0Uc7HVP — Howard Lindzon (@howardlindzon) August 20, 2025

I normally do not condone people getting canceled or losing their jobs, but I will make an exception for this woman! Just awful To make such a statement about children going to a camp- especially after folks just lost their children at a camp due to a flood. — Janet Garts (@janet_gart87502) August 20, 2025

She should use her downtime to seek counseling. She is a very sick woman.

