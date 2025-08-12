DC's Top Cop Clueless on Chain of Command: Chief Pamela Smith's DEI-Driven Disaster

If you want to understand why things in DC are the way things are in DC, this exchange is all you need to see.

Reporter: "Do you know what the chain of command is now?"



D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith: “What does that mean?"pic.twitter.com/bHZjMsBg3G — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 12, 2025

Oh. She's confused about the 'chain of command'?

anyone in a public service job be it law enforcement, fire, EMS, military or any job who doesn't know what 'chain of command' means ought NOT be in that job https://t.co/YQgXxqyuah — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) August 12, 2025

Yes, it's problematic.

Hardly surprising since this is how she got her start at the DC police. https://t.co/FqrECTcQFu pic.twitter.com/JJSFSHLrnF — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 12, 2025

Oh, that is quite illuminating.

D.C. is incapable of self-government. https://t.co/Qiprw7quPk — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 12, 2025

That much is clear.

REMINDER: D.C Police Chief Pamela Smith led the department's efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion. https://t.co/a8rItkD1tY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 12, 2025

This is the least surprising news today.

Why hiring based on Merit matters . . https://t.co/YExV7hhhf7 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) August 12, 2025

Omg this is astonishingly embarrassing but absolutely not surprising. @crimedawgpod https://t.co/PMfOXRdyI9 — DSIMPS14 (@Dsimps14) August 12, 2025

The chaos we are in isn’t random or for no reason https://t.co/lLMzoLAJ52 — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) August 12, 2025

Oh, things are going just as they planned. It's why they are so mad about Trump stepping in to address crime in DC.

Just perfect



2025 America in a soundbite https://t.co/a4R5R5l2QK — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) August 12, 2025

I am noticing a trend of women in charge of these police departments in garbage cities. Cincinnati, New Orleans, DC..... https://t.co/HHTKjRHLGz — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) August 12, 2025

Yes, there seems to be a pattern.

Sure, let’s leave it to this lady - who definitely isn’t an incompetent DEI hire - to stop violent crime in our nation’s capital. https://t.co/OBBibMgvfJ — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) August 12, 2025

This is what happens at the end state of DEI. Competency DIEs. https://t.co/Ez5kjuOI3F — Mark Meckler (@MarkMeckler) August 12, 2025

The sad part is people are losing their lives and their property with this leadership.

She’s the Cheif of DC police and does not know what chain of command is…that explains a lot about how we got here.



This is also a prime example of why I do not associate capabilities and intelligence with someone’s position or title…I’ve seen far too many people fail upwards. https://t.co/CpLrEWTh4O — Kaitlan Ross (@BettyRo15359929) August 12, 2025

Democrats are particularly handy at failing upward.

The way Trump is publicly bowing to Mayor Bowser is usually what happens right before he wrecks someone in a midnight TruthSocial post. Or like how an NFL offensive coordinator praises the undrafted Free Agent QB right before they cut him. https://t.co/w6cF4TGamN — Dado (@SloppyYellow) August 12, 2025

Stay tuned.

How do you not know what a "chain of command" is? lol

No wonder Trump took over. https://t.co/fyCFjEvlOB — 𝐄𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 (@elucinate) August 12, 2025

Trump clearly made the right choice.

