O Canada, Eh? Pitying the U.S. While Your Own Maple Mess Simmers

Sit down because this revelation may shake you to your core.

this was true of many Canadians’ anti-American attitudes until about a decade ago. It’s not really true anymore. The US is now so politically & socially dysfunctional that a lot of us (including Cdn centrists & conservatives) now regard the US with disdain & something like pity https://t.co/3P3jhDKV4J — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) August 11, 2025

The Canadians are very disappointed in us Americans. They should know Obama has been sick of us since 2008 so we are used to it.

I travel to the US all the time and have a lot of US friends I appreciate & admire. But when they start telling me about their attitude to guns, politics, public health, etc, I increasingly avoid eye contact, and just change the subject. Their country has some serious problems — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) August 11, 2025

He can't even look at us Americans.

Foreign policy was the area where a lot of Canadians were accused of being free riders. the US maintained the intl order while we sanctimonious Canadians bloviated about “soft power.” But now you’ve got a president who’s more focused on crypto cash grabs than protecting the world — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) August 11, 2025

Canadians need to keep in mind they are protected by the United States because of their proximity to us. They should be thanking us.

This bot wins the free t-shirt for being the first to mention “tds” https://t.co/axlWXNJSSt — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) August 11, 2025

Jonathan may laugh, but he has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. The afflicted are often the last to know.

Dysfunctional? You night want to turn that finger around, buddy. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) August 11, 2025

When you are pointing the finger at someone, three are pointing right back at you, Canada.

It's funny to me that North Mexicans think Americans care about any of their opinions. We don't care. We don't need or want anything from Canada.....btw, put out your damn fires, or Trump will find a way to tariff the smoke coming from your commie country.... — Dawn Roche (@dawn_roche9) August 11, 2025

Too bad no one cares.

Awesome. Hopefully the Canadians won’t invade my town this winter. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🪼🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) August 11, 2025

Those spineless jellyfishes would never. The most they would do is refuse to send us maple syrup.

You just had 10 years of a Prime Minister who by his own words admired China's "basic dictatorship," and believes that "using protest to demand changes in public policy" is "worrisome." You had a judge say that "freedom of speech" is an "American" idea and has no place in Canada.… — GumSlinger (@GumSlinger) August 11, 2025

That is what should embarrass them, honestly.

In two Canadian provinces right now you’re not allowed to go for a hike in the woods, BC just tried to invalidate land ownership, and your PM took photos at a pride parade with people in dudes in “puppy play” masks.



We got problems, but Canada really needs to shut the hell up. https://t.co/TZgr92BBkq — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 11, 2025

They are afraid of 'tyranny' in America or something.

