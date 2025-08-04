Brian Stelter’s Spud-tacular Meltdown: A Salty Spiral of Potato-Sized Tantrums

What do you call it when a potato has a melt down? Maybe mashed potatoes? Potatoes Au 'ROTTEN'? Baked 'out his mind' potato? Whatever it is, Brian Stelter is currently that.
Climate change reports, deleted.— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 4, 2025
DEI initiatives, banned.
Local TV and radio stations, defunded.
The list goes on and on. President Trump and his government appointees keep asserting more control over ideas and information...
Oh, he wasn't done.
Trump's abrupt firing of the labor statistics chief is one of the most dramatic examples yet. But his push for control has been evident all throughout his second term — and the individual headlines should be analyzed as part of a pattern: https://t.co/w3xMPxtp1W— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 4, 2025
Books, removed from military academies. Names of civil rights leaders, erased from ships. History lessons, purged from museums. Transcripts, deleted from websites. This battle for control isn’t happening in a vacuum...— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 4, 2025
He's really spiraling. That's some thin 'potato' skin. Wonder if he adds cheese, bacon bits and sour cream to his temper tantrums?
Cry about it, spuds.— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 4, 2025
Oh, he's definitely salty ... much like his tears.
Recommended
Fixed it for you. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/85Vq54xEHh— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 4, 2025
They don't like that Trump calls them on the carpet.
Trump is 3/3 on winning.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 4, 2025
Definitely not sick of winning, yet.
What you are really saying is that Trump is dismantling YOUR previous control over ideas and information.— Spidey (@al4n_woot) August 4, 2025
You bent the rules to get there and now you can't stop him because he's simply enforcing the law.
Fry and stop us, Potato!
Man-made climate change is a scam.— AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) August 4, 2025
DEI elevates incompetent people into positions of power.
And TV and radio stations shouldn't be subsidized by taxpayer dollars.
Brian doesn't want to hear the truth.
Good— New York Shade (@newyorkshade) August 4, 2025
Good
Good
More please
That chip has sailed. There is no going back.
I already voted for Trump. You don't have to convince me.— Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) August 4, 2025
This is all good.— Stephe96 (@Stephe96) August 4, 2025
It's all excellent, actually!
it's called Promises Made. Promises Kept.— Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 4, 2025
Dude I voted for the guy 3 times. You don't have to sell me on how excellent a job he is doing.— NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) August 4, 2025
THIS IS WHAT I VOTED FOR https://t.co/iNktyFwgxB— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 4, 2025
Isn't it glorious!
Your commentary is self-contradictory:— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 4, 2025
1) a climate change report represents government speech. The government is allowed to change its mind.
2) DEI is not an idea or information. It is behavior. It is frankly illegal discrimination.
3) defunding state media is not controlling… https://t.co/ei1l4ARS3L
Don't confuse him with facts!
It’s awesome, isn’t it? https://t.co/mbFqqPGlQG— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 4, 2025
Keep your eyes 'peeled'! Trump just keeps winning.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member