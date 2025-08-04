Brian Stelter’s Spud-tacular Meltdown: A Salty Spiral of Potato-Sized Tantrums

What do you call it when a potato has a melt down? Maybe mashed potatoes? Potatoes Au 'ROTTEN'? Baked 'out his mind' potato? Whatever it is, Brian Stelter is currently that.

Climate change reports, deleted.



DEI initiatives, banned.



Local TV and radio stations, defunded.



The list goes on and on. President Trump and his government appointees keep asserting more control over ideas and information... — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 4, 2025

Oh, he wasn't done.

Trump's abrupt firing of the labor statistics chief is one of the most dramatic examples yet. But his push for control has been evident all throughout his second term — and the individual headlines should be analyzed as part of a pattern: https://t.co/w3xMPxtp1W — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 4, 2025

Books, removed from military academies. Names of civil rights leaders, erased from ships. History lessons, purged from museums. Transcripts, deleted from websites. This battle for control isn’t happening in a vacuum... — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 4, 2025

He's really spiraling. That's some thin 'potato' skin. Wonder if he adds cheese, bacon bits and sour cream to his temper tantrums?

Cry about it, spuds. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 4, 2025

Oh, he's definitely salty ... much like his tears.

They don't like that Trump calls them on the carpet.

Trump is 3/3 on winning. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 4, 2025

Definitely not sick of winning, yet.

What you are really saying is that Trump is dismantling YOUR previous control over ideas and information.



You bent the rules to get there and now you can't stop him because he's simply enforcing the law. — Spidey (@al4n_woot) August 4, 2025

Fry and stop us, Potato!

Man-made climate change is a scam.



DEI elevates incompetent people into positions of power.



And TV and radio stations shouldn't be subsidized by taxpayer dollars. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) August 4, 2025

Brian doesn't want to hear the truth.

Good



Good



Good



More please — New York Shade (@newyorkshade) August 4, 2025

That chip has sailed. There is no going back.

I already voted for Trump. You don't have to convince me. — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) August 4, 2025

This is all good. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) August 4, 2025

It's all excellent, actually!

it's called Promises Made. Promises Kept. — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 4, 2025

Dude I voted for the guy 3 times. You don't have to sell me on how excellent a job he is doing. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) August 4, 2025

THIS IS WHAT I VOTED FOR https://t.co/iNktyFwgxB — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 4, 2025

Isn't it glorious!

Your commentary is self-contradictory:



1) a climate change report represents government speech. The government is allowed to change its mind.



2) DEI is not an idea or information. It is behavior. It is frankly illegal discrimination.



3) defunding state media is not controlling… https://t.co/ei1l4ARS3L — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 4, 2025

Don't confuse him with facts!

Keep your eyes 'peeled'! Trump just keeps winning.

