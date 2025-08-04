Pam Bondi's Announcement on Next Step In Russia Collusion Hoax Probe Is DEFINITELY...
VIP
Democrats Despise Democracy
Governor DeSantis’ FAFO Rebrand: Florida’s DOGE Gets a Cheeky New Name to Troll...
Ghislaine’s Club Fed Getaway: Inmates Fume As Epstein’s Ex Scores a Posh Prison...
Former 'Raging, Anti-Trump Firebrand' ABC Journo Spills ALL the Tea About ABC News'...
Sit Down, Commie Smurf: Robert Reich Stands On His Tippy Toes to Accuse...
VIP
Greta Van Susteren's Post About Her Hubby's Childhood Friends TRASHING Him Over Politics...
Vivek’s SOS for NYC: Zohran Mamdani’s Socialist Surge Spells Big Time Doom
TDS Lefty's 'Name 1 Thing That Qualifies Trump to Be President' Challenge Backfired...
Derek Dooley’s Blitz: Ex-Coach Charges into Georgia Senate Race to Tackle Jon Ossoff
This TOTALLY Didn't Happen! MSNBC Analyst Fernand Amani Says His 11-Year-Old SOBBED Over...
'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So...
Guns, Detention Centers, the Epstein Files, and More With Shermichael Singleton
Pic of 'Women' at TX Capitol Fighting to Use Women's Bathroom Sums Up...

Brian Stelter’s Spud-tacular Meltdown: A Salty Spiral of Potato-Sized Tantrums

justmindy
justmindy | 4:50 PM on August 04, 2025
CNN

What do you call it when a potato has a melt down? Maybe mashed potatoes? Potatoes Au 'ROTTEN'? Baked 'out his mind' potato? Whatever it is, Brian Stelter is currently that. 

Advertisement

Oh, he wasn't done.

He's really spiraling. That's some thin 'potato' skin. Wonder if he adds cheese, bacon bits and sour cream to his temper tantrums? 

Oh, he's definitely salty ... much like his tears.

Recommended

'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*
Sam J.
Advertisement

They don't like that Trump calls them on the carpet. 

Definitely not sick of winning, yet. 

Fry and stop us, Potato!

Brian doesn't want to hear the truth.

That chip has sailed. There is no going back.

It's all excellent, actually!

Advertisement

Isn't it glorious!

Don't confuse him with facts!

Keep your eyes 'peeled'! Trump just keeps winning.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BRIAN STELTER CLIMATE CHANGE CRITICAL RACE THEORY DONALD TRUMP DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Governor DeSantis’ FAFO Rebrand: Florida’s DOGE Gets a Cheeky New Name to Troll the Left
justmindy
Former 'Raging, Anti-Trump Firebrand' ABC Journo Spills ALL the Tea About ABC News' OBVIOUS Bias and WOW
Sam J.
LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change BS Apart Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Pic of 'Women' at TX Capitol Fighting to Use Women's Bathroom Sums Up How Dumb Trans-Movement REALLY Is
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD* Sam J.
Advertisement