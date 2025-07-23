Biden's Border Blunder: Zoom-Vetted Illegal Migrant Shoots Officer, Exposing Failure to Protect Americans

This week, we told you about the illegal who shot a CBP officer. This monster was allowed in under the Biden Administration. Now, we know he was only vetted over Zoom. Yes, you read that correctly.

Illegal migrant accused of shooting off-duty CBP officer in NYC was only vetted over Zoom before being set free under Biden admin: sources https://t.co/H3cxP6lFBd pic.twitter.com/o4ux4OHI9Z — New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2025

The illegal immigrant accused of shooting an off-duty border officer in a Manhattan park was only vetted using Zoom before being released into the US under the Biden administration, The Post has learned. Dominican Republic national Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, 21, waltzed across the US-Mexico border into Arizona in April 2023 — during the raging migrant crisis that saw federal agents take drastic measures in an attempt to free up resources. That month alone, the US saw a wave of more than 183,000 migrants come across the southern border. “The whole system was overwhelmed by what the Biden administration was allowing,” Charles Marino, former senior law enforcement adviser to DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano, told The Post.

Yes, the system was 'overwhelmed' because the Biden Administration basically opened up the border to whomever wanted to come in.

Vetted and illegal at the same time ? https://t.co/X2KL6AStwV — Ashton 🇺🇸🎗️ (@KernAshton) July 23, 2025

Mayorkas should be held personally liable for things like this- https://t.co/kbK9fGH9kS — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) July 23, 2025

He absolutely allowed these monsters in our country.

Why were these 2 criminal migrants that had 2023/ 2024 final deportation orders still in the country & able to continue offending, eventually shooting someone in the face? Open borders + bail reform + sanctuary cities is a recipe for disaster! https://t.co/XoQ8Jd3L4Z — Dee Max (@Dee_Max_773) July 23, 2025

It only puts American citizens in peril.

Just looking for a better life https://t.co/sTq1Vofbl6 — Joe Lozito (@joe_lozito) July 23, 2025

Isn't that always their 'reason'.

You shoot a cop and walk free because your background check was done over Zoom?

That’s not just a Biden failure — that’s a system designed to collapse from the inside.

And we’re supposed to believe this is accidental? — Lucien Wolfe (@LucienWolfe111) July 23, 2025

Oh, it is very intentional.

Vetted over Zoom?? The Biden administration needs to all be arrested at this point — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) July 23, 2025

More and more failures from the previous admin! Get them all out! — Coffee and Grit (@CoffeeNGrit) July 23, 2025

Democrats hate you and love scum like this. Their actions prove it. Dont believe otherwise. — TheCaptain (@jumpmasterjason) July 23, 2025

They clearly do not put the American public first.

Biden administration zoomed him and found him to be a fine upstanding individual.... 😡 — djgj (@djgj25853283) July 23, 2025

Kind of like his Biden's son Hunter? That kind of upstanding?

Biden streamlined the invasion of our country. — Spud (@TheNewsMilitia) July 23, 2025

A Zoom call. That’s the worth of National Security and citizen safety to the Biden Administration. — Masculinity Matters (@Masculinity_) July 23, 2025

What a nightmare!

