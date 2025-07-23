Um, Everyone? Salon Asks Who Can Joke About Presidents If Stephen Colbert Can't
London Mayor Says UK Must Immediately Recognize Palestinian Statehood
VIP
Uber’s Women Preferences: Easing Women’s Minds While Also Raising New Concerns
YOU Did It, Joe! Biden-Harris Admin Safety Hotline for Unaccompanied Minors Missed 65K...
'Yes, There Will Be Arrests': DOJ Announces Strike Force to Assess Russia Hoax...
Adam Schiff Warns Us Trump Hacked Our Personal Data, Forgets Why HE Was...
CNN: Switching Off Tulsi's Truth Telling Faster Than a Barber on Speed to...
OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to...
The Atlantic: Hunter Biden's 'Pummeling Aggression' Is What the Democrats Have Been Missin...
Deborah Birx Proves the Left DESPISES Rural America and the People Who Live...
'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's...
CNN Runs Breathless Story About Epstein Attending Trump's Wedding When the Internet Knew...
Paid and Neutered: Democrat 'Meowist' Cat Ladies Boo and Hiss JD Vance’s Nantucket...
Self-Beclowning Sen. Chris Murphy Had a Trump Trade Deal Take That Aged Embarrassingly...

Biden's Border Blunder: Zoom-Vetted Illegal Migrant Shoots Officer, Exposing Failure to Protect Americans

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on July 23, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

This week, we told you about the illegal who shot a CBP officer. This monster was allowed in under the Biden Administration. Now, we know he was only vetted over Zoom. Yes, you read that correctly.

Advertisement

The illegal immigrant accused of shooting an off-duty border officer in a Manhattan park was only vetted using Zoom before being released into the US under the Biden administration, The Post has learned.

Dominican Republic national Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, 21, waltzed across the US-Mexico border into Arizona in April 2023 — during the raging migrant crisis that saw federal agents take drastic measures in an attempt to free up resources.

That month alone, the US saw a wave of more than 183,000 migrants come across the southern border. 

“The whole system was overwhelmed by what the Biden administration was allowing,” Charles Marino, former senior law enforcement adviser to DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano, told The Post. 

Yes, the system was 'overwhelmed' because the Biden Administration basically opened up the border to whomever wanted to come in. 

Recommended

OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to Go There
Doug P.
Advertisement

He absolutely allowed these monsters in our country.

It only puts American citizens in peril. 

Isn't that always their 'reason'. 

Oh, it is very intentional. 

Advertisement

They clearly do not put the American public first. 

Kind of like his Biden's son Hunter? That kind of upstanding?

What a nightmare!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CRIME ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to Go There
Doug P.
'Yes, There Will Be Arrests': DOJ Announces Strike Force to Assess Russia Hoax Evidence
Brett T.
'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's Press Briefing
Grateful Calvin
Deborah Birx Proves the Left DESPISES Rural America and the People Who Live There
Amy Curtis
London Mayor Says UK Must Immediately Recognize Palestinian Statehood
Brett T.
Um, Everyone? Salon Asks Who Can Joke About Presidents If Stephen Colbert Can't
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to Go There Doug P.
Advertisement