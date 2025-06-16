Here We Go Again: Awful Letitia James Targets the Heroes Actually Trying to Uphold the Law

One thing about Letitia James is she won't quit in her mission to go after anything with any ties to President Trump. She really is the worst.

NY AG Letitia James probing local cops for misconduct for working with Trump admin, ICE https://t.co/tn2w03URZ0 pic.twitter.com/GfUsKe23Hc — New York Post (@nypost) June 16, 2025

Advertisement

State Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a sweeping misconduct probe of New York local law enforcement authorities who may be helping the Trump administration crack down on illegal immigration, The Post has learned. The AG’s office is targeting any cooperation between local law enforcement officials and federal agencies, including Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security. A letter from the office to Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton requested any agreements between the office and any federal agency “concerning the enforcement of federal immigration law” – and it also asks for documentation about cops receiving training on enforcing federal immigration. The letter cited a section of state law on official misconduct.

“Attorney General is conducting an investigation pursuant to New York Executive Law § 75(3) and has reasonable cause to believe that the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has information relevant to that investigation,” Lillian Marquez, deputy bureau chief of the AG’s Law Enforcement Misconduct Investigative Office, wrote in the letter obtained by The Post.

Tish James is now investigating local Police officers for working with ICE — seriously?



Instead of going after violent criminals, she’s targeting law enforcement for doing their jobs?



Tish James doesn’t stand with victims or police. She stands with her own political… https://t.co/fWTISrv3ox — Michael Henry (@michaelhenry4ag) June 16, 2025

She never does anything good or productive. She only focuses on Trump, period.

Every good cop in blue states are helping ICE…. https://t.co/lUk67Xglzl — PICKLES017 (@drspago) June 16, 2025

As they should.

Letitia James should be behind bars! https://t.co/TJSp5Axo66 — harparr (@harparr1) June 16, 2025

She is the opposite of law enforcement. She is actively bullying people who try to do their jobs and enforce the law.

This woman committed mortgage fraud and is not my moral compass. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 16, 2025

Put this fat tub of lard in cuffs already — Marco Cholo (@EgglestonM55482) June 16, 2025

It's long past time.

She's just gagging for more indictments, isn't she? — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) June 16, 2025

Advertisement

Let’s not forget! The same woman trying to throw Trump in jail and steal his property is the one who actually committed mortgage fraud. She blames him to cover her own crimes, disgraceful, disgusting, and corrupt to the core. She thinks she’s untouchable, but karma’s coming hard. — Norie D. (@Iamnoried) June 16, 2025

She is always going after Trump or those implementing his policies to take the heat off herself and her 'alleged' crimes. It's so transparent.

She goes after the good guys...



Let's off the bad guys.



Exactly what Soros pays her to do. — Joseph Warren (@Joseph_WarrenDR) June 16, 2025

Bingo.