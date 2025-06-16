'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the...
Here We Go Again: Awful Letitia James Targets the Heroes Actually Trying to Uphold the Law

justmindy
justmindy | 6:15 PM on June 16, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

One thing about Letitia James is she won't quit in her mission to go after anything with any ties to President Trump. She really is the worst. 

State Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a sweeping misconduct probe of New York local law enforcement authorities who may be helping the Trump administration crack down on illegal immigration, The Post has learned.

The AG’s office is targeting any cooperation between local law enforcement officials and federal agencies, including Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security. 

A letter from the office to Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton requested any agreements between the office and any federal agency “concerning the enforcement of federal immigration law” – and it also asks for documentation about cops receiving training on enforcing federal immigration.

The letter cited a section of state law on official misconduct.


“Attorney General is conducting an investigation pursuant to New York Executive Law § 75(3) and has reasonable cause to believe that the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has information relevant to that investigation,” Lillian Marquez, deputy bureau chief of the AG’s Law Enforcement Misconduct Investigative Office, wrote in the letter obtained by The Post.

She never does anything good or productive. She only focuses on Trump, period. 

As they should.

She is the opposite of law enforcement. She is actively bullying people who try to do their jobs and enforce the law. 

It's long past time.

She is always going after Trump or those implementing his policies to take the heat off herself and her 'alleged' crimes. It's so transparent. 

Bingo.

