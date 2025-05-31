Jake Tapper's Eerie Mute Mode After Befuddled Biden Brags He Could Whup Him

Abandoned by Biden: Astronauts' Harrowing Nine-Month Fight for Survival and Fear They'd Ne...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on May 31, 2025
Townhall Media

Yesterday, we told you about Joe Biden going on a weird rant and claiming he could beat up Jake Tapper and his co-author Alex Thompson. Obviously, everyone expected Tapper to make some comment on the threat, but so far, he has been stone silent. 

Of course, Tapper would have had comment if Trump made that threat. He probably would have taken out a restraining order. When Biden does it, complete silence. Tapper never changes. 

Let's be real, he would have a new book planned ready to discuss it and make some money off of it. 

They want to pretend they call ball and strikes now, but they actually just tell the truth when there are few consequences for the Democratic party and plenty of dollars flowing their way. 

Let's be honest, this is his own 'Eat, Pray, Love' tour. 

Tapper will say something like 'he's a sick old man. Why would I respond to he ravings of a man with diminished capacities'. It's coming. 

Trump gently mocks them and they say he is trying to stoke a public riot against them. Biden threatens to beat them up and it's crickets. 

It would probably pay off the national debt, honestly. 

This is the perfect plan. Trump should do it and then mock them. It would be hilarious. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN VIOLENCE

