Jake Tapper's Eerie Mute Mode After Befuddled Biden Brags He Could Whup Him

Yesterday, we told you about Joe Biden going on a weird rant and claiming he could beat up Jake Tapper and his co-author Alex Thompson. Obviously, everyone expected Tapper to make some comment on the threat, but so far, he has been stone silent.

This post is nowhere to found on @jaketapper timeline - A former president saying he will beat the hell out of him overview book.



Now pretend it's Donald Trump.



And this is the fraud, this is how you know it's not a missed story, he's ignoring it on purpose.



Just as he's… https://t.co/yrWlV817YH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2025

Of course, Tapper would have had comment if Trump made that threat. He probably would have taken out a restraining order. When Biden does it, complete silence. Tapper never changes.

Correct! If Trump had threatened @jaketapper, Tapper would already have 3 town halls scheduled to discuss it. https://t.co/BUIifeT8Ql — Mel (@letters_1234) May 31, 2025

Let's be real, he would have a new book planned ready to discuss it and make some money off of it.

Silence from @jaketapper @AlexThomp - still running cover for Biden and Dems. https://t.co/QghY1Uc6ay — Patriot Mom 527 (@DonnaMu17526414) May 31, 2025

They want to pretend they call ball and strikes now, but they actually just tell the truth when there are few consequences for the Democratic party and plenty of dollars flowing their way.

Jake is proving every day that it really was about the money all along. Oh and pretending like he was having an introspection and holding the media accountable. https://t.co/35F00Ru0xD — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 31, 2025

Let's be honest, this is his own 'Eat, Pray, Love' tour.

This is the point @AlexThomp and @jaketapper



You are still turning away and not calling out Joe Biden, and here he doesn't have any aides covering up anything.



An entire fraud of a media tour and a book and everyone knows it because you still refuse to speak out in real time… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2025

Tapper will say something like 'he's a sick old man. Why would I respond to he ravings of a man with diminished capacities'. It's coming.

These are the same people who wet their pants when Trump calls them losers. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) May 31, 2025

Trump calls them fake news and it's a constitutional crisis. Biden on several occasions says he wants to physically assault them, as hilarious as it is, and they don't say anything and even now Jake Tapper is silent. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2025

Trump gently mocks them and they say he is trying to stoke a public riot against them. Biden threatens to beat them up and it's crickets.

What in the hell is he doing in that woman’s face?!! — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 31, 2025

You have to admit it would be a hell of a PPV event. — dcnh (@dcnh42) May 31, 2025

It would probably pay off the national debt, honestly.

Trump should say he's going to beat the hell out of Tapper just to see what happens. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) May 31, 2025

This is the perfect plan. Trump should do it and then mock them. It would be hilarious.