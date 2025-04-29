Bill Belichick’s Cringe-Worthy Interview with His Much Younger Girlfriend Went Worse Than First Thought

Oof! Yesterday, we told you about the disastrous Bill Belichick interview. Apparently, it went even worse than imagined.

SHOCKER: TMZ Is Reporting That Bill Belichick's Disastrous CBS Interview Was Even Worse Than What Aired. They Had To Cut 30 Minutes From It, and "Jordan Hudson Stormed Out In The Middle Of It And Expected Bill To Follow Her" https://t.co/d8g8hy5slU pic.twitter.com/pUOsWfCeUm

Jordon Hudson went completely off the rails during Bill Belichick's CBS interview -- to the point where she stormed out of the room and delayed shooting for 30 minutes ... sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Sports.

We're told outside of that baffling moment that made the final edit, there were numerous other instances of Hudson butting in -- even when the legendary coach was answering questions about football, she would stop and correct him.

Our sources say Belichick only arrived at the interview with Hudson -- no one from his publishing company, the University of North Carolina, or any other rep was with him ... which was a bit of a head-scratcher to CBS producers on set.

At one point in the Q&A, Hudson got so heated ... she stood up and walked out and wanted BB to follow. It's unclear if Coach agreed, but the blowup delayed the whole interview for about half an hour.

We're told once things calmed down, Dokoupil -- who was "spooked" by the whole encounter -- elected to wrap up things quickly and end the awkward experience.

As for how the dumpster fire of an encounter got edited -- we're told the higher-ups at CBS News and Sports had to get involved to figure out how to salvage it ... and while a second interview was scheduled to go down at a later time, it was ultimately scrapped.