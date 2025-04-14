Cuomo’s AI Housing Trainwreck: ChatGPT Barfs Nonsense Plan, and He’s Too Clueless to...
Shapiro Arson is a Stark Reminder Democrats Must Condemn Violence Against GOP, Not Just Themselves

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on April 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier, we told you the scary news about an arson plot at the home of Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania. Obviously, all political violence is wrong and deplorable. It is awful no matter who the target. We live in a country where voters have the chance to choose leaders, and if those leaders turn out to be bad, citizens have a way of recourse. Violence is never acceptable. It just seems some Democrats only seem to notice political violence when it is against one of their own.

There has been a whole bunch of political violence in the news recently and Democratic leaders have been pretty mute about it. 

A gentle reminder Kamala endorsed a bail fund that ended up releasing very violent people back on the street.

Correct. That also goes for people who drive Teslas and Tesla dealerships.

Condemn it every single time no matter who is the target and who is the perpetrator. 

It's very sad.

Surely, the next time it happens (and it will unfortunately be very soon in all likelihood), he will speak boldly against it. 

Follow the timeless Golden Rule: Treat others as you wish to be treated. If you wouldn't want harm to come to your own home, speak out against it when it befalls others, even if it means standing alone among your Democratic peers.

