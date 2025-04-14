Shapiro Arson is a Stark Reminder Democrats Must Condemn Violence Against GOP, Not Just Themselves

Earlier, we told you the scary news about an arson plot at the home of Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania. Obviously, all political violence is wrong and deplorable. It is awful no matter who the target. We live in a country where voters have the chance to choose leaders, and if those leaders turn out to be bad, citizens have a way of recourse. Violence is never acceptable. It just seems some Democrats only seem to notice political violence when it is against one of their own.

Gov. Josh Shapiro addressed reporters as authorities investigate what they're calling a "targeted" arson at the Pennsylvania governor's residence: "This type of violence is becoming far too common in our society… We have to be better than this." https://t.co/0glDAjZKMb pic.twitter.com/lzE7ipina3 — ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2025

There has been a whole bunch of political violence in the news recently and Democratic leaders have been pretty mute about it.

If the suspect were a Republican we'd already have his complete biography and interviews with neighbors calling him an extremist. Since that hasn't happened, we can assume.... https://t.co/10ALm7n5Fk — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 13, 2025

Gosh, if only we knew who started this wave of political violence.



Encouraged it.



Paid for it.



Bailed the perpetrators out of jail.



Invited them to the White House.



IF ONLY... https://t.co/SPUFgAmKwL — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 14, 2025

A gentle reminder Kamala endorsed a bail fund that ended up releasing very violent people back on the street.

The attack on Governor Shapiro and his family is appalling and unacceptable. Political violence has no place in our communities. We must stand united against hate, intimidation, and any attempt to undermine our democracy. This cannot be who we are as Americans. https://t.co/n8Rm6FcRqH — Rebecca Bennett for Congress (@RebeccaForNJ07) April 14, 2025

Correct. That also goes for people who drive Teslas and Tesla dealerships.

Play with fire and you will get burned. You endorsed the violence against Trump and Musk, and then when the violence turns against you, you're mad about it. Stop inciting violence and start condemning it. https://t.co/Lt5MulISlc — How To Make War (@HowToMakeWar1) April 13, 2025

Condemn it every single time no matter who is the target and who is the perpetrator.

Isn't it sad that I can likely guess the political leanings of the perpetrator(s) by how uninterested ABC News is to mention it? https://t.co/nPCch7jpp8 — Erik Reed (@ErikReed) April 14, 2025

It's very sad.

So, he'll be standing up and rejecting the rhetoric and incitement that has burned car dealers and inspired plans to attack politicians on the other side of the aisle? — ThanksForTheMemeries (@The_Memeries) April 14, 2025

Surely, the next time it happens (and it will unfortunately be very soon in all likelihood), he will speak boldly against it.

You say nothing when it happens to Republicans. — Conodontas (@Conodontas) April 13, 2025

Please take the same stance with all the crap happening and not just when it happens to you! I hope he is held accountable and not given a plea. — Love Golden Retrievers (@Goldenmom1007) April 13, 2025

Follow the timeless Golden Rule: Treat others as you wish to be treated. If you wouldn't want harm to come to your own home, speak out against it when it befalls others, even if it means standing alone among your Democratic peers.