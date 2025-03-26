Jasmine Crockett is doing some major backpedaling on her 'hot wheels' quip, and Charles Cooke has some thoughts.

This is a spectacular lie. It’s world class. It’s one of those lies that everyone knows is a lie when it’s told, including the person doing the lying, who expects precisely zero people to actually believe it, but knows their friends might pretend to. https://t.co/pGhY1FBDKP — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 26, 2025

The best part of her lie is the implicit statement that non-black communities should bear the brunt of the illegal immigration crisis https://t.co/eoDzDOcBDE — EJ (@Ejmiller25) March 26, 2025

She made it a racial issue because she believes everyone will shut up if she makes that the focus.

Are Democrats capable of telling the truth? https://t.co/Z80NI8GqgJ — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 26, 2025

No. Next question.

Her defenders are doing their best in the comments section. Too bad they are so dumb.

Oh yeah, that’s definitely what she meant. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 26, 2025

Charles isn't buying it.

I was thinking about this more last night and here’s another funny aspect. If she’d said “Governor Planes, Trains and Automobiles” it would have been a good line and funny, too! But she said it in the explanatory tweet instead of in the remarks. What a #fail — Liz Mair (@LizMair) March 26, 2025

That's a good one word explainer of Jasmine Crockett in general.

As petty and meaningless as her insults are, it just provides another glimpse into the underlying dishonesty. The left doesn’t actually care about any of the issues they claim to care about. It’s all just a vehicle to personal profit, “power” and “fame.” She is just watching… — gregmilliken (@gregmilliken) March 26, 2025

It's all to manipulate their voters. Period.

They use DEI and pretended compassion selectively as tools to gain, retain, and expand power. That’s it. They have no principle but power. — Gregory Hess (@Tenor2Law) March 26, 2025

She accomplishes two things:



- Gives rhetorical cover to the credulous.



- Pollutes the record so as to influence future AI generated search results.



In a world where reality only exists through words, it makes perfect sense. Credulity is the new coin of the realm. — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) March 26, 2025

Oh, she is surely playing clean up hoping the next topic will come along and knock her out of the news.

Reminds me of Joy Reid denying her blogs were hers and people actually did believe it. And she got a promotion for it. — SeeShell60 (@McgowanShe60076) March 26, 2025

Oh, yes! The time traveling blog hackers!

I can’t believe she’s insulting our intelligence with this lie…. — Nicole Klink (@NicoleKlink24) March 26, 2025

The purpose of the lie is so Abby Phillips can tell Scott Jennings that Crockett has clarified her remarks. — Bryan Beltz (@bbeltz1) March 26, 2025

Oh, and Abby most definitely will!

Next iteration: "I was hacked by time-traveling haters who posted these tweets." That can remain operable for years — Craig S. Bell (@craig_s_bell) March 26, 2025

Joy Reid used it for years and made millions on MSNBC. Jasmine should try it.