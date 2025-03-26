DEMOCRACY: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Is LIVID Voters Might Enshrine Voter ID Into WI...
VIP
Democrats Only Support an Abortionist's 'Right to Choose'
Paging Indiana Jones! Once Secret CIA Doc Claims Ark of the Covenant Has...
Megyn Kelly Wonders Where Judges Like These Were When Biden Was Letting Criminal...
U.K. Has Lost Its Way: Pakistani Child Abuser Allowed to Stay As He'd...
President Trump Declassifies All FBI Documents Related to ‘Crossfire Hurricane’
Make Consumer Choice Great Again! Energy Department Rolls Back Biden Era Appliance Regulat...
Karoline Leavitt Lets Dems and Media Know Why They Can Spare Us Any...
Associated Propaganda BODIED for Shameful Article Blaming Trump Admin for Ethiopian AIDS P...
Vice President J.D. Vance Gets in Some Time at the Firing Range
CIA Director Ratcliffe DESTROYS House Dem for Repeating Lie That Pete Hegseth Was...
Death Threats Surge Against Gal Gadot in Snow White Chaos, Forcing Disney to...
This Tweet From NPR's CEO Is Making the Rounds During Her Failed Attempts...
Hello, Ratio! NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Gets More Than Her Fair Share of...

Charles Cooke Calls Out Jasmine Crockett's World-Class Lie So Obvious Even She Knows It’s DOA

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on March 26, 2025
Townhall Media

Jasmine Crockett is doing some major backpedaling on her 'hot wheels' quip, and Charles Cooke has some thoughts. 

Advertisement

She made it a racial issue because she believes everyone will shut up if she makes that the focus.

No. Next question.

Her defenders are doing their best in the comments section. Too bad they are so dumb. 

Charles isn't buying it.

That's a good one word explainer of Jasmine Crockett in general. 

Recommended

Paging Indiana Jones! Once Secret CIA Doc Claims Ark of the Covenant Has Been Found
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's all to manipulate their voters. Period. 

Oh, she is surely playing clean up hoping the next topic will come along and knock her out of the news.

Oh, yes! The time traveling blog hackers!

Advertisement

Oh, and Abby most definitely will!

Joy Reid used it for years and made millions on MSNBC. Jasmine should try it.

Tags: CHARLES C.W. COOKE GREG ABBOTT TEXAS JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Paging Indiana Jones! Once Secret CIA Doc Claims Ark of the Covenant Has Been Found
Amy Curtis
DEMOCRACY: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Is LIVID Voters Might Enshrine Voter ID Into WI State Constitution
Amy Curtis
President Trump Declassifies All FBI Documents Related to ‘Crossfire Hurricane’
Brett T.
Megyn Kelly Wonders Where Judges Like These Were When Biden Was Letting Criminal Illegals INTO the US
Doug P.
CIA Director Ratcliffe DESTROYS House Dem for Repeating Lie That Pete Hegseth Was Drinking in Europe
Grateful Calvin
Associated Propaganda BODIED for Shameful Article Blaming Trump Admin for Ethiopian AIDS Problem
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Paging Indiana Jones! Once Secret CIA Doc Claims Ark of the Covenant Has Been Found Amy Curtis
Advertisement