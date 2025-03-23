Pete Hegseth Challenges Nosy Judge to Sweat It Out with the Troops, Jonah Goldberg Melts Down

Yesterday, we told you about Pete Hegseth's based retort to a federal judge trying to run the military. It was pitch perfect. Not everyone agreed with our take.

At least Jonah didn't type out the whole f-bomb.

Think this guy has any idea about how Judge Reyes is behaving in this case or is he just virtue signaling again? https://t.co/SWis3SQ9C7 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 23, 2025

Exactly! If anyone is acting like a child, it is Judge Reyes. She has gone far above her authority and is being so petty.

100% correct, the Judge is a Juvenile and should be treated as such.https://t.co/cYH71qTzla — Break The Narrative (@phil_boldt) March 23, 2025

Play silly games and win silly prizes.

Counterpoint: Snark aside, the judge has absolutely zero jurisdiction over matters of military readiness. https://t.co/ru79E0Wnmt pic.twitter.com/yfxV7zAGxv — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) March 23, 2025

Might want to read the decision before blithely defending it. https://t.co/PIi5NLyPzT — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) March 23, 2025

Sometimes righteous anger is called for and this one of those times.

Yes, it was f’ing juvenile for Judge Reyes to rule according to her sentiments and not according to Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution. https://t.co/TYLpE7yeEB — JosephMifsud’sGhost (@dorsey_not) March 23, 2025

That was massively childish.

Jonah is such a fraud. He propagandized for the Iraq War. But as a young man, he refused to enlist to fight in it. The No. 1 chickenhawk https://t.co/jRqR6OSEfr — John Seiler (@writejohnseiler) March 23, 2025

It is juvenile, but Reyes decision was similarly juvenile and without basis, issued solely because Reyes is a lesbian. We are in a descending juvenality spiral. https://t.co/UJwE9EjyeK — Tom thx (@ThxTom90228) March 23, 2025

You referred to Trump's older son's as Uday and Qusay on multiple occasions, you barely-sentient hemorrhoid. https://t.co/2LXBrQRLnZ — Bearly There (@nostalgicpoison) March 23, 2025

Looks like there is lots of juvenile behavior going around.

Who made judges the king of everything?? Did we not have an election on this stuff ?? Were the results not abundantly clear??? https://t.co/ylOQrzBYJz — Right wing Juggernaut (@NearerMyGod98) March 23, 2025

Good question! Trump won the election, not Judge Reyes.

It’s actually a clever retort. It plays poorly on X but if he said it in the press it on camera - it would be a solid slap back. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) March 22, 2025

She isn't owed any respect at this point.

See, I thought it was pretty juvenile for a District Judge to think they could set military acceptance standards. At one point in time, you would have thought so too. — Luke Person (@LPersonTX) March 22, 2025

That's the actual petty part. The judge is putting her nose in a place it does not belong. Apparently, she didn't learn about MYOB when she was a small child. Managing the military isn't in her purview.