WATCH: CA Resident Tours Locked Up Grocery Store As He Says State He...
RFK Jr. Vows to Save School Kids from Cell Phone Brain-Zapping Menace
The Left Can't Meme Part 9,843: Lawyer Gets DRAGGED for Lame Meme About...
Sounds Pretty Insurrection-y, Knucklehead: Tim Walz Claims Republicans Have 'Seized Power'
WATCH: Attorney General Pam Bondi Slams Activist Judges and Vows to Keep Fighting...
Brit Hume Recalls What Happened Once Upon a Time When Republicans Tried to...
Captain America! NCAA Wrestler Salutes President Trump After Winning Title In Historic Ups...
VIP
Friend’s ChatGPT Diagnosis Outsmarts Doctor, Proving AI’s Mettle in Medicine’s Future
Hello, Crazy! Check Out INSANE 'Positionality Statement' on a Woke Academic Paper and...
Real Heroes Wear Dog Tags: National Medal of Honor Museum Opens in Arlington...
GRRL ... Don't Look NOW But We Just Caught the DUMBEST Claim About...
Riley Gaines DROPS Jon Ossoff for Supporting Men in Women's Sports by DEFENDING...
WOW! Chuck Schumer DEFINITELY Rattled During Interview After His PARTY Spent Week DRAGGING...
VIP
The Atlantic Is VERY Disappointed in Trump and Vance for SHATTERING European Opinions...

Pete Hegseth Challenges Nosy Judge to Sweat It Out with the Troops, Jonah Goldberg Melts Down

justmindy
justmindy | 3:25 PM on March 23, 2025
Townhall Media

Yesterday, we told you about Pete Hegseth's based retort to a federal judge trying to run the military. It was pitch perfect. Not everyone agreed with our take.

Advertisement

At least Jonah didn't type out the whole f-bomb.

Exactly! If anyone is acting like a child, it is Judge Reyes. She has gone far above her authority and is being so petty.

Play silly games and win silly prizes.

Sometimes righteous anger is called for and this one of those times.

Recommended

WATCH: CA Resident Tours Locked Up Grocery Store As He Says State He Grew Up In No Longer Exists
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That was massively childish. 

Looks like there is lots of juvenile behavior going around.

Good question! Trump won the election, not Judge Reyes.

Advertisement

She isn't owed any respect at this point.

That's the actual petty part. The judge is putting her nose in a place it does not belong. Apparently, she didn't learn about MYOB when she was a small child. Managing the military isn't in her purview.

Tags: JONAH GOLDBERG JUDGE MILITARY TRANS PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: CA Resident Tours Locked Up Grocery Store As He Says State He Grew Up In No Longer Exists
Amy Curtis
The Left Can't Meme Part 9,843: Lawyer Gets DRAGGED for Lame Meme About 'Transphobe' Inconsistency
Amy Curtis
Sounds Pretty Insurrection-y, Knucklehead: Tim Walz Claims Republicans Have 'Seized Power'
Grateful Calvin
TRAGIC: Reddit Lefties RAGE Because **Checks Notes** Things Are More Affordable Under Trump (No, Really)
Sam J.
Riley Gaines DROPS Jon Ossoff for Supporting Men in Women's Sports by DEFENDING His Daughter and BOOM
Sam J.
Hello, Crazy! Check Out INSANE 'Positionality Statement' on a Woke Academic Paper and Weep for Humanity
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: CA Resident Tours Locked Up Grocery Store As He Says State He Grew Up In No Longer Exists Amy Curtis
Advertisement