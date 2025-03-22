MIC DROP: SecDef Pete Hegseth Has an Assignment for 'She/They' Judge Giving Orders to the Pentagon

According to ‘New Data,’ JD Vance Is the Most Unliked New VP in...
Doug P. | 4:10 PM on March 22, 2025
Twitchy

As we've seen in the last few weeks, it appears that many federal judges have taken it upon themselves to try and overrule the Executive Branch on matters of enforcing immigration laws, and now the kinds of policies that are set by the Secretary of Defense for servicemembers. 

Here's the latest example:

From the Washington Times:

A federal judge on Tuesday issued an injunction blocking the administration’s new policy ushering transgender troops out of the military, spanking President Trump’s team for what she called an “unabashedly demeaning” ban.

U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes, a Biden appointee to the district court in Washington, said transgender troops have been serving openly since 2021 and there’s no evidence they have hurt military readiness.

She said banning them amounts to discrimination on the basis of sex.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded to "Commander Reyes" with what is essentially a middle finger to any attempts to run the Pentagon on his behalf:

What are the odds "Commander Reyes" shows up for those assignments?

That's the kind of saltiness we voted for.

We'd bet the ranch that she/they will not show up.

The Left needs to understand that their time using our military for social experiments is over.

