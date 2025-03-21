Oops! Iceland’s ‘Minister for Children’ quits after popping out a kid with a 16-year-old boy

Well, that's sick.

Iceland’s Minister for Children quits after admitting she had a baby with 16-year-old boy: report https://t.co/YiRpsbDdGo pic.twitter.com/1itCYmUqQs — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2025

Advertisement

Iceland’s minister for children has abruptly resigned after shockingly admitting she had a baby more than 30 years ago with a 16-year-old boy — who ended up coughing up child support. Ásthildur Lóa Thórsdóttir fessed up to the secret relationship, which started when she was a 22-year-old counsellor at the church group the teen attended, on Thursday after Icelandic news outlet RUV was tipped off about the saga. The 58-year-old politician, who is a member of the country’s center-left People’s Party, confessed that she gave birth to the teen’s baby when she was 23 — and that the boy was in the birthing suite during her labor.

If you're wondering how a woman her age is getting pregnant, this pregnancy happened many years ago when she was 28. The boy was still 16 and very much a minor, so it was still very wrong. Her past has come back to haunt her.

I think she may have misunderstood her job description https://t.co/C4lWsGpIaJ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 21, 2025

Yeah, that's not what they meant when they said form warm and trusting bonds with Iceland's children.

There are depraved people all over.

The problem with Ayn Rand’s villains is they weren’t cartoonish enough to fully capture reality. https://t.co/q2wl75cMhS — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 21, 2025

She didn't mean it to be a guide book.

There has been an increasing number of female pedophiles in recent years. What is going on? https://t.co/uc9Bd5xmRX — Senkey (@senkeykpo) March 21, 2025

The world is getting very sick.

She took her job seriously https://t.co/FcRMzuiXr2 — Stephen (@NewJerzeyBoy) March 21, 2025

Any govt agency that is named “ministry of children” or “child protective services” of in general has the words “children” in it is rife w pedophiles https://t.co/Mj83SPxjyh — CRYPTOFIT (@CRYPTOFIT_US) March 21, 2025

They generally do the opposite of protecting children or improving their lives.

What is happening in our world? I have so many questions, but I don’t wanna know the answers. https://t.co/ViMlfPkdTO — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News🥜 (@unhealthytruth) March 21, 2025

Advertisement

And the 16 year old father paid child support for the next 18 years. 😣 https://t.co/7vR8MWTRyI — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) March 21, 2025

This story gets even more crazy. The

Let's be nice. Never mind. She doesn't deserve it. She deserves all the mocking.

It’s really bad that so many people that work with and want to work with children are child predators. — shannon s watts (@shannonswatts1) March 21, 2025

They intentionally seek out jobs to have access to vulnerable children.

The core value for a man is to provide and protect, the core value for a woman is to establish the moral benchmark in her family and society. The snake is in the garden! — Post Script (@granfamfan) March 21, 2025

The fox is in the hen house.