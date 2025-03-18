Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call

It Happened AGAIN! Texas Mom Says Girls Were Told to Be 'Sensitive' and...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:45 PM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Last night, the Commissioners of a town in Florida named Ft. Myers held hands and cried while they voted to not work with ICE to deport illegal aliens. It was quite a scene.

Yes, there really was crying. Unfortunately for them, sanctuary cities are against state law in Florida. Thanks, Ron DeSantis.

The Attorney General of Florida, James Uthmeier, quickly crafted a letter letting them know this is a big no-no and this needs to be corrected immediately. Oops!

Unless those Ft. Myers folks are willing to cry that river while in a jail cell or paying a big ole' fine, they better get on the right side of Florida law.

Sometimes, you have to spell it out for Democrats so they can understand.

While they are at it. 

Where the rule of law still matters.

That's why the Democratic Party in Florida is a shell of its former self.

