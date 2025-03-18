Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call

Last night, the Commissioners of a town in Florida named Ft. Myers held hands and cried while they voted to not work with ICE to deport illegal aliens. It was quite a scene.

Video of the Fort Myers City Council meeting where they did not approve their officers to have an agreement with ICE is even more insane because the members who voted against it started crying, holding hands:



"I can't stand behind this as an immigrant, the only immigrant sitting… pic.twitter.com/BDagr7suVW — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 18, 2025

Yes, there really was crying. Unfortunately for them, sanctuary cities are against state law in Florida. Thanks, Ron DeSantis.

Today, I sent a letter to the Fort Myers City Council.



Sanctuary policies are illegal in Florida. Your vote last night makes you a sanctuary city.



Fix this problem or face the consequences. pic.twitter.com/qBZgY8e90G — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) March 18, 2025

The Attorney General of Florida, James Uthmeier, quickly crafted a letter letting them know this is a big no-no and this needs to be corrected immediately. Oops!

AG to Fort Myers: Florida is not a sanctuary state. Follow the law or face all applicable criminal and civil penalties. https://t.co/AZF1oT7A9s — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 18, 2025

Unless those Ft. Myers folks are willing to cry that river while in a jail cell or paying a big ole' fine, they better get on the right side of Florida law.

"Fix this problem or face the consequences"

It's more than just the weather bringing so many people here. https://t.co/sfuFtR930b — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) March 18, 2025

Sometimes, you have to spell it out for Democrats so they can understand.

Thank you AG! Fort Myers better get the message. And they should restore the Robert E. Lee bust to its former glory. cc: @RaemiEagle — Matt Nellans (@MattNellans) March 18, 2025

While they are at it.

This is the way! 👏👏👏 — Sean Nelson 🐊 (@BunglesLife) March 18, 2025

The council is the issue, Kevin Anderson. The mayor is not the issue. He voted yes. It was three other council members that did vote yes. But the three leaning left crap for brains voted no. So it’s time for them to go. Jail basically. — Frog Mike Life (@FrogLife1967) March 18, 2025

Governor DeSantis needs to remove these scofflaws from office. — Roy (@TurfGuyz) March 18, 2025

Proud to be an American.



Grateful to be a Floridian. — Steve_C (@Steve_C66) March 18, 2025

Where the rule of law still matters.

If you live in FORT MYERS and want to RECALL AND REMOVE HER and the other 2 who voted no.. Here is how and here is their names. pic.twitter.com/N6fhBHRz4F — Dang ol' Void Signal (@DangVoidSignal) March 18, 2025

Bring to bear the full force of government against these lawbreakers. — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) March 18, 2025

Unlike those performers in DC, FL leaders talk the talk and walk the walk. — SouthernHope (@SouthernHopes) March 18, 2025

That's why the Democratic Party in Florida is a shell of its former self.