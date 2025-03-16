Very Odd 'YIMBYs for Harris' Founder Loves Walz’s Snarky, Slightly Racist Elon Musk Dig

Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and...
justmindy
justmindy | 1:15 PM on March 16, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Yesterday, we told you about Tim Walz and his very bad joke about 'African' friends. A smart Democrat would have let that joke go since it sounds pretty racist. One of the 'YIMBYs for Harris' co-founders apparently isn't smart enough to let sleeping dogs lie. 

As a reminder, here is the joke in question. 

Enter 'redsteeze' to inquire as to why Armand found that joke so funny.

Armand did the usual Leftist deflecting thing, but 'redsteeze' would not be deterred.

Once Elon wasn't toeing the line, they decided he was Hitler or something.

By this time, the YIMBYs founder is crashing out. He is throwing it all against the wall to make some point against 'redsteeze' and it is not sticking.

Remember, this all started because of Armand cheering on Tim Walz and his racist joke. 

It does seem discriminatory. 

Why do they keep bringing up Elon's birthplace?

Then, Armand went on a bit of a deletion spree, so the screenshots had to be preserved.

Armand knew he was defeated and he just wanted to pretend this never happened. 

That about sums it up.

The Leftists are telling on themselves. 

Apparently, that only applies to 'naturalized citizens' named Elon. All the other 'naturalized citizens' are fine with them, though. What a world!

