Very Odd 'YIMBYs for Harris' Founder Loves Walz’s Snarky, Slightly Racist Elon Musk Dig

Yesterday, we told you about Tim Walz and his very bad joke about 'African' friends. A smart Democrat would have let that joke go since it sounds pretty racist. One of the 'YIMBYs for Harris' co-founders apparently isn't smart enough to let sleeping dogs lie.

TIM WALZ: Can you imagine if Barack Obama brought his unelected African friend to cut [government spending]?



lmaooo



pic.twitter.com/CsdklURun9 — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) March 15, 2025

As a reminder, here is the joke in question.

Hey congrats on the Bloomberg article. Hey also curious why do you think "African friend" is funny? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2025

Enter 'redsteeze' to inquire as to why Armand found that joke so funny.

hey congrats on having an IQ below freezing — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) March 16, 2025

Armand did the usual Leftist deflecting thing, but 'redsteeze' would not be deterred.

Look at him go. https://t.co/GRCMIhu3jn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2025

The second they decided Teslas were no longer cool. https://t.co/pcLtGupwH7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2025

Once Elon wasn't toeing the line, they decided he was Hitler or something.

Buddy, you live in San Francisco. I don't have to cheer for housing to be expensive, you literally live in the most expensive housing city in the country governed by the people you vote for. I just have to like, mildly clap for you. https://t.co/QM3hCAsbhg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2025

By this time, the YIMBYs founder is crashing out. He is throwing it all against the wall to make some point against 'redsteeze' and it is not sticking.

The guy who chooses to live in San Francisco is trying to lecture the country about "Oh so you're cheering for expensive housing now?" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2025

Remember, this all started because of Armand cheering on Tim Walz and his racist joke.

You are the people making Elon Musk's African birthplace an issue. It's kind of weird. https://t.co/QzzViMA4Vh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2025

It does seem discriminatory.

But he didn't, and you're trying to create a something that didn't happen to justify your newfound racism at an immigrant Trump advisor.



These are your rules, man. This is your backyard for Harris. https://t.co/FHDPiFVsjM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2025

Why do they keep bringing up Elon's birthplace?

Then, Armand went on a bit of a deletion spree, so the screenshots had to be preserved.

Armand knew he was defeated and he just wanted to pretend this never happened.

Guys says clearly racist thing, doesn't understand racist thing he said, gets mad at me for pointing out racist hypociscy, blocks. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2025

That about sums it up.

https://t.co/Fazsy25fXL



"the party that hates immigrants"



which would that be? the people who call Elon Musk "the African"? — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) March 16, 2025

The Leftists are telling on themselves.

sounds like you are saying that naturalized citizens aren't *real* americans.



Curious! — Not that frog (@Frog_O_War) March 16, 2025

Apparently, that only applies to 'naturalized citizens' named Elon. All the other 'naturalized citizens' are fine with them, though. What a world!