Chuck Schumer Has a Glorious Meltdown for MSNBC's Chris Hayes After Caving on...
VIP
Tim Walz Is Hitting the Road to Put Politics in His Rear-View Mirror
Deep State Shill Susan Rice Goes on CNN and Claims to Know What’s...
Rep. Maxine Waters Believes Trump Wants Violence and Is Working Toward a Civil...
Guatemalan Illegal Charged, Released, and Scooped Up by ICE While the Left Whistles...
Rep. McBride Takes a Break From Demanding We Pretend He's a Woman to...
'HUMILIATING!' Chuck Schumer Caves on the Spending Bill (Internal Polling Must Have Been...
Bloomberg’s Claire Ballentine Digs Desperately for Trump Economy Dirt
Keep Dreamin', Bill! Kristol Publishes His Weird Fever Dream About GOP Turning on...
CNN Claims South Florida Trump Voters Deported ... Oops, They Forgot Only Citizens...
WOMP WOMP: Molly Jong-Fast Gets WRECKED As Her Anti-Trump Vanity Fair Article Ages...
Chuck Schumer Caves on Shutdown: Humiliating House Floor Speech
Middle-Aged Mutant Nutbar Turtles: Oregon 'Mental Health Expert' Identifies as a Terrapin
Trump Was RIGHT (Again)! DEI Activist Brags About Helping People Cheat on Air...

Justin Trudeau Skedaddles for the Final TIme, Canadians Sing 'Eh Eh Eh Goodbye' to Their PM

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Good riddance to bad rubbish.

Advertisement

It couldn't happen to a nicer guy. It just didn't happen soon enough.

He's trying to pretend throngs of crowds lined up to watch him leave. As if!

There is a reason folks aren't wishing him well. They are done with him. 

It appears that might be the case.

Recommended

'HUMILIATING!' Chuck Schumer Caves on the Spending Bill (Internal Polling Must Have Been BRUTAL)
Doug P.
Advertisement

It is good news.

Unfortunately, they are too stubborn to listen to Trump. Their arrogance is their downfall.

Let's be thankful America wised up and elected Trump again in 2024 so he could fix things.

Trudeau was an obstacle to Canada's success.

Advertisement

Let's hope this is the case.

Trump did enjoy playing with his food!

That's the bad part. Maybe Carney will surprise the world.

Not even a little bit.

Tags: CANADA TRUMP JUSTIN TRUDEAU TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'HUMILIATING!' Chuck Schumer Caves on the Spending Bill (Internal Polling Must Have Been BRUTAL)
Doug P.
Deep State Shill Susan Rice Goes on CNN and Claims to Know What’s in the Best Interest of Americans
Warren Squire
Guatemalan Illegal Charged, Released, and Scooped Up by ICE While the Left Whistles Past the Graveyard
justmindy
WOMP WOMP: Molly Jong-Fast Gets WRECKED As Her Anti-Trump Vanity Fair Article Ages POORLY (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Rep. McBride Takes a Break From Demanding We Pretend He's a Woman to Say GOP's Obsessed With Culture War
Amy Curtis
CNN Claims South Florida Trump Voters Deported ... Oops, They Forgot Only Citizens Vote
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'HUMILIATING!' Chuck Schumer Caves on the Spending Bill (Internal Polling Must Have Been BRUTAL) Doug P.
Advertisement