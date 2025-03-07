Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Apparently Gone to a Grocery Store for the...
Kamala Harris, Failure’s Favorite Ghoul, Looms Over California’s Governorship With a Decis...
Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into...
UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduc...
Alexander Vindman's Dumber Brother Calls Trump's First 45 Days In Office the WORST...
Congress Unraveled: Politico Dives Into the Capitol Cesspool, Finds Caffeine, Senility, an...
VIP
Democrat Fall-Out OFF THE CHARTS After Gavin Newsom Says Men Don't Belong in...
Here's a Parade of Dems Saying Only a Border Bill Could Stop Illegal...
MOCK-FEST! MA Democrat Claims MAGA Is TOO DUMB to Question Politicians Who Went...
Racist Lefty Shares Pic of Oranges on the Ground Because 'Fascist Trump' Sent...
Trump Supporters DRAG Derpy Pollster Who TOTALLY Blew 2024 Election Claiming THEY Now...
Every. Single. TIME! Rashida Tlaib's Scribbled Lecture to Trump About Paying Taxes Just...
Scott Jennings Shuts DOWN Lefty Defending Cringe Democrats 'Fight' Video By Offering Them...
The Plot Thickens! New York Times Reports Corrupt Lefty Fundraising Org ActBlue Is...

Trump Strips Russia Hoax Law Firm of Security Clearance and Power-Hungry Creeps Cry Foul

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:00 PM on March 07, 2025
ImgFlip

Yesterday, we told you about President Trump revoking the security clearance of a law firm involved with the Russia hoax (as he should). Now, they have responded and they are not happy.

Advertisement

That is to be expected. How will they nose around to make up another false claim to try and derail President Trump without that access? 

They're power hungry creeps (allegedly and for educational purposes only), so they don't see how that looks really bad.

If Marc Elias had his way, this is exactly how it would be.

Recommended

UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Oh, they are definitely judge shopping as we speak.

Yet another thing that needs to change.

Of course, there are the pearl-clutchers in the comments. Marc Elias is hardly one of the good guys, but even if he was, is every 'good attorney' in the United States entitled to security clearance? Of course not. Neither is this particular firm. Elections have consequences and stuff.

Advertisement

Indeed, and they seem to not like it, at all.

That sounds fair.

To clarify, they think Republican Presidents don't have that right. They believe Democrats should control all the things, all the time, even when they lose the election.

Tags: EXECUTIVE ORDER RUSSIA TRUMP RUSSIA COLLUSION MARC ELIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct'
Grateful Calvin
Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Apparently Gone to a Grocery Store for the First Time in Years
Doug P.
Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into Bill Nye the Nazi Guy (Watch)
Sam J.
MOCK-FEST! MA Democrat Claims MAGA Is TOO DUMB to Question Politicians Who Went to Harvard and ROFL
Sam J.
Congress Unraveled: Politico Dives Into the Capitol Cesspool, Finds Caffeine, Senility, and Shopping
justmindy
We. Love. HIM! Since JD Vance HIMSELF Finds Them Hilarious, Here ARE the Best of the BEST JD Vance Memes
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement