President Trump Calls for MSNBC to Force Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow to...
Get Out the Tiny Violins: Hunter Biden Cannot Pursue Lawsuit Because of His...
Failed VP Candidate Tim Walz Cosplays As POTUS in Totally Not Staged Trade...
'He Had 6 Cell Phones': Trump Says More Details About His Would-Be Assassins...
Poll Position: President Trump's Efforts to Curb Wasteful Spending Are More Popular Than...
VIP
Hakeem Jeffries Short-Circuited When Asked About Gov. Newsom's Comments About Men in Women...
Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That...
The DNC Embraces the Very Definition of Insanity and Hires Leftist Radical to...
Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW,...
'Shalom Hamas': Following President Trump's Ultimatum, Hamas Says Escalation Will Lead to...
The Art of the Deal: After Dialogue With Mexico's Sheinbaum, President Trump Suspends...
WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our...
What the Heck Is Going on With Gavin Newsom?
'More Fake News'! Karoline Leavitt Corrects Reuters Headline About What Trump Will Revoke

Donald Trump Suspends Security Clearance of Perkins Coie Employees

Brett T.  |  5:10 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

"This is an absolute honor to sign," said President Trump as he signed an executive order suspending the security clearances of Perkins Coie employees. And you know it was a pleasure for him to sign it, seeing as the law firm of Perkins Coie was waist-deep in the creation of the fake Russian collusion scandal. It was Perkins Coie who engaged Fusion GPS on behalf of the Hillary Clinton campaign to subcontract Christopher Steele to compile his fake dossier. It was also a Perkins Coie lawyer who pushed the hoax that there was a secret backchannel between the Trump campaign and the Russian Alfa Bank. Why anyone there had security clearance is anyone's guess.

Advertisement

Recommended

Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That No One Has Heard of His Country
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We're afraid this is the best we're going to get.

Advertisement

People want to see consequences for Marc Elias, the lawyer for the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC who hired Fusion GPS to start the whole Russia hoax, but Elias has since left Perkins Coie and started his own law firm. 

This is a great start, but we'd like to see people locked up.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER SECURITY CLEARANCE RUSSIAN COLLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That No One Has Heard of His Country
Grateful Calvin
Get Out the Tiny Violins: Hunter Biden Cannot Pursue Lawsuit Because of His 'Financial Woes'
Grateful Calvin
Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW, That Was SERIOUSLY Dumb
Sam J.
President Trump Calls for MSNBC to Force Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow to Resign
Brett T.
Failed VP Candidate Tim Walz Cosplays As POTUS in Totally Not Staged Trade War Call to Canadian Premiers
Amy Curtis
'He Had 6 Cell Phones': Trump Says More Details About His Would-Be Assassins Could Be Released Soon
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That No One Has Heard of His Country Grateful Calvin
Advertisement