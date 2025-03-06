Donald Trump Suspends Security Clearance of Perkins Coie Employees

"This is an absolute honor to sign," said President Trump as he signed an executive order suspending the security clearances of Perkins Coie employees. And you know it was a pleasure for him to sign it, seeing as the law firm of Perkins Coie was waist-deep in the creation of the fake Russian collusion scandal. It was Perkins Coie who engaged Fusion GPS on behalf of the Hillary Clinton campaign to subcontract Christopher Steele to compile his fake dossier. It was also a Perkins Coie lawyer who pushed the hoax that there was a secret backchannel between the Trump campaign and the Russian Alfa Bank. Why anyone there had security clearance is anyone's guess.

🚨 NEW: President Donald J. Trump signs an executive order suspending the security clearances for employees at Perkins Coie — which played a key role in the Russia hoax.



Perkins Coie was the Marc Elias-linked law firm used as a pass through for Democrats Russia collusion hoax. A good start to what should happen to them. https://t.co/k6qbwOj3Gl — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 6, 2025

LAWFARE: Matt Gaetz discovered that the Democrat law firm, Perkins Coie, had FBI workstations in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in its offices. The firm was the one behind the Russian Collusion Hoax. pic.twitter.com/SEInj3yF3A — @amuse (@amuse) March 6, 2025

Should include Marc Elias who left & started his own firm — Katch22 🍊 (@kalyx2020) March 6, 2025

Now there needs to be a spotlight on Elias alone. — Itsbillertime (@UnipartyBad) March 6, 2025

He’s absolutely 1000% on this one! People have no idea the level of weaponization that was done. — Rhonda Dee Furin (@RhondaFurin) March 6, 2025

How soon until charges, arrests, prosecutions, and prison sentences for those involved in the Russia Hoax? — Ellen Streiff (@EllenStreiff) March 6, 2025

We're afraid this is the best we're going to get.

Accountability is long overdue. Perkins Coie helped orchestrate one of the biggest political hoaxes in modern history, and no one who abused the system for partisan warfare should retain access to classified information. Good move by Trump. — Parker McCumber (@Parker_McCumber) March 6, 2025

It’s obvious that way too many people still have security clearance. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 6, 2025

I genuinely had no clue there were a bunch of law firms with top level security clearances. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 6, 2025

Maybe the Trump DOJ should explore a firm-wide indictment of the firm à la Arthur Andersen. It was the firm-wide indictment that completely blew up Andersen well before trial. In Perkins’ case, it could trigger immediate disbarment proceedings as well. — Michael Goolsby (@MichaelGoolsbyV) March 6, 2025

This really hurts them. Besides all the lawfare, they need those security clearances for their real work. This will have a chilling effect on all law firms, making them less likely to engage in lawfare or even take on pro-bono cases lacking merit. — Silent Majority (@risingsilent) March 6, 2025

If Elias doesn’t end up in prison eventually I’m going to be very disappointed. — Gen. Lee Pisthoff 🇺🇸 (@AllHailKingGila) March 6, 2025

One of many hoaxes they have been directly involved in over the years. — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) March 6, 2025

I did a quick search of them after this announcement, and I TRULY believe there needs to be a criminal investigation.



This is much deeper than just the Russia hoax. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 6, 2025

People want to see consequences for Marc Elias, the lawyer for the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC who hired Fusion GPS to start the whole Russia hoax, but Elias has since left Perkins Coie and started his own law firm.

This is a great start, but we'd like to see people locked up.

***