Mayor Bowser's Sanctuary Stance Vanishes Faster Than a Politician's Promises

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:40 PM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Has Washington D.C. become another city where woke went to die?

The District government recently removed a webpage that championed D.C. as a "sanctuary city."

Why it matters: Mayor Muriel Bowser is retreating from public stands against President Trump.

The big picture: Bowser wasn't one of the Democratic mayors called to testify in Congress this week over their sanctuary city policies.

State of play: An FAQ page devoted to questions about immigration rights, discrimination and school access has disappeared from the D.C. government.

  • The webpage had contained statements Bowser made after the 2016 election, when she declared D.C. was "doubling down" on being a sanctuary city. At the time, Bowser marshaled taxpayer dollars to fight deportations, creating grants for defense lawyers and nonprofits to help undocumented immigrants.
  • She put D.C. in the same camp as Chicago, Los Angeles and other Democratic-run cities and states who were resisting the first Trump administration's deportation threats.
  • As she told a group of irate anti-Trump activists in November that year: "I have asserted firmly that we are a sanctuary city."

Apparently, the Mayor was a whole lot of talk and not much action. 

It might be too little, too late.

The Lefties are BIG mad and it's hilarious!

Well, Barry would be doing drugs, so that is true.

Remember when Mayor Bowser expressed frustration over the arrival of undocumented immigrants in her city, yet still upheld its status as a 'sanctuary city'? 

Someone needs to take it over. The crime is out of hand. 

It really is great news. Still not tired of all the winning. 

Tags: MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER SANCTUARY CITIES WASHINGTON D.C. WASHINGTON DC

