Mayor Bowser's Sanctuary Stance Vanishes Faster Than a Politician's Promises

Has Washington D.C. become another city where woke went to die?

Scoop: D.C. removes sanctuary city webpage https://t.co/YEoGBuNbXz — Cuneyt Dil (@cuneytdil) March 7, 2025

Advertisement

The District government recently removed a webpage that championed D.C. as a "sanctuary city." Why it matters: Mayor Muriel Bowser is retreating from public stands against President Trump. The big picture: Bowser wasn't one of the Democratic mayors called to testify in Congress this week over their sanctuary city policies. State of play: An FAQ page devoted to questions about immigration rights, discrimination and school access has disappeared from the D.C. government. The webpage had contained statements Bowser made after the 2016 election, when she declared D.C. was "doubling down" on being a sanctuary city. At the time, Bowser marshaled taxpayer dollars to fight deportations, creating grants for defense lawyers and nonprofits to help undocumented immigrants.

She put D.C. in the same camp as Chicago, Los Angeles and other Democratic-run cities and states who were resisting the first Trump administration's deportation threats.

As she told a group of irate anti-Trump activists in November that year: "I have asserted firmly that we are a sanctuary city."

Apparently, the Mayor was a whole lot of talk and not much action.

First, Black Lives Matter Plaza, now their sanctuary city webpage. All to forestall ending D.C.’s limited autonomy by placing it under direct federal control. https://t.co/1KDeaQSH1i — Jeff Steele (@Jeff__Steele) March 7, 2025

It might be too little, too late.

DC Mayor is giving it all up … for more traffic, speeding tickets, and restaurant customers https://t.co/IsWqxd6cdo — theBEnote (@theBEnote) March 7, 2025

.@MayorBowser stop bowing down to the fascist right! DC needs leadership that will defend this city and its dignity! https://t.co/89UYDqAZlq — DC Communist Party (@DCCommunists) March 7, 2025

This week, mayors from across the country went to Congress to defend their cities and their communities from Republicans’ xenophobic fearmongering.



This week, our mayor did this: https://t.co/Sqke0gPaxG — aparna 🌸 (@largeaparna) March 7, 2025

The Lefties are BIG mad and it's hilarious!

For all anyone can say about dude. Marion Barry wouldn't be stepping and fetching like this woman is. https://t.co/ODUS61HL9e — Brian D. (@freshxdesign) March 7, 2025

Advertisement

Well, Barry would be doing drugs, so that is true.

D.C. Mayor Bowser: "We're not a border town. We don't have an infrastructure to handle this type of and level of immigration to our city. We're not Texas."



pic.twitter.com/r8fMrFHPii — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 16, 2022

Remember when Mayor Bowser expressed frustration over the arrival of undocumented immigrants in her city, yet still upheld its status as a 'sanctuary city'?

Mayor Bowser is terrified of Trump ending DC home rule. https://t.co/rq3AZg8Waa — Faisal Hassan (@Faazzla) March 7, 2025

Trump threatens to take over DC. Love it. — MsZucc (@CarmiOnTheVerge) March 7, 2025

Someone needs to take it over. The crime is out of hand.

Nice — Kumar Kesineni (@kesinenikumar) March 7, 2025

It really is great news. Still not tired of all the winning.