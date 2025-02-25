Oh Look, Another Day of the Screeching Shrews of 'The View' Spewing Conspiracy Garbage

We Vati-CAN'T Even: Lefties Worry New Pope Might Be 'Full Conservative' and 'Extremist'
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on February 25, 2025
Townhall Media

ABC has the potential to have a great daytime talk show full of spirited debate from their all-female panel and many special guests. Instead, they have a barely watchable conspiracy-theory-laden gripe fest with fewer facts than your neighborhood BUNCO game.

None of the hosts have any grasp of the topics on which they are opining. Joy is convinced Trump is a tool of Putin, which doesn't explain why Putin never tried to go into other countries while Trump was president, but got right to it once Biden was 'in charge' (using that term very loosely). Sunny and Joy also look particularly forlorn like they may go off the deep end at any moment. Their eyes are practically glazed over. They aren't doing well.

She has always been a mess, but Trump winning a second term has really sent her for a loop. She looks unwell. 

Exactly! Maybe she should worry about her own husband's legal problems.

It would be fine if ABC kept the format. They just actually need to find some women who understand politics and can debate intelligently. Also, they should find some actual conservatives.

Hopefully, they are all joining the ranks of the unemployed, soon!

The lies and the nonsense they make up are truly diabolical, at this point. It's fan fiction.

They should at least move the show to MSNBC where it fits.

They refuse to admit Democrats are abject failures at governing.

Tags: ABC JOY BEHAR PUTIN SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW WHOOPI GOLDBERG

