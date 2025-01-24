It's the Circle of Life! Company That Started Corporate Woke Nonsense Pulls the...
Federal Employees Need to GROW UP About Trump's 'Return to Work' Order ......
AP Framing of Target Stores Ending DEI Initiatives Is Why They're Called 'Associated...

Day Two: DeSantis' Team Schools Media on Shocking Concept ... Words Mean Things

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on January 24, 2025
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Yesterday, Ron DeSantis had to school a reporter about the proper terminology for people in the United States illegally. Today, a 'Newsweek' reporter tried another tactic. Today's verbiage is: unauthorized citizen'. Why can't they just call them illegal aliens. It's literally what the law calls them. 

'Newsweek' sent the email to Governor DeSantis' staff and still couldn't get it right ... even after he gave a lesson yesterday. Apparently, they need remediation. Maybe if they miss recess for tutoring, they will figure out what term to use. 

They make it sound like an illegal alien just wandered into the wrong area of a store.

Aren't we all?

They need to make a tutorial because it is too hard to keep up with all the new terms. 

It's impossible to stay abreast of the new Leftist speak.

Some things never change. You can't polish a turd.

They don't know what they mean.

Again, Orwell wasn't intending to write an instruction manual.

They are the opposite of a citizen.

The moral of the story is, 'Newsweek' picked the wrong Governor to try this with.

