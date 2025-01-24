Day Two: DeSantis' Team Schools Media on Shocking Concept ... Words Mean Things

Yesterday, Ron DeSantis had to school a reporter about the proper terminology for people in the United States illegally. Today, a 'Newsweek' reporter tried another tactic. Today's verbiage is: unauthorized citizen'. Why can't they just call them illegal aliens. It's literally what the law calls them.
Well, this is a new one.— Julia Friedland (@JuliaFriedland) January 24, 2025
Newsweek's new term for illegal alien is "unauthorized citizen."
How can that be?
Guess they missed Governor DeSantis shut down similarly absurd terminology yesterday. pic.twitter.com/HHEbMSsXDf
'Newsweek' sent the email to Governor DeSantis' staff and still couldn't get it right ... even after he gave a lesson yesterday. Apparently, they need remediation. Maybe if they miss recess for tutoring, they will figure out what term to use.
Hey @Newsweek: There's no such thing as an "unauthorized citizen." What a farce. https://t.co/9od0SqrY9s— Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) January 24, 2025
They make it sound like an illegal alien just wandered into the wrong area of a store.
I’m a unaccredited doctor. https://t.co/4jHLXPg9JO— Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) January 24, 2025
Aren't we all?
Newspeak update just dropped. https://t.co/wRb0cZpTiN— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 24, 2025
They need to make a tutorial because it is too hard to keep up with all the new terms.
Unauthorized citizens...no, they're illegal aliens as termed under our law. This is ridiculous. https://t.co/TKg8Wk3cAo— Dr. Deborah Stoner (@DrDebStoner) January 24, 2025
Damn. Now I have to update my Progressive Newspeak dictionary again. https://t.co/CIOLL6h1yT— Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 24, 2025
It's impossible to stay abreast of the new Leftist speak.
They're not "citizens" in any way, shape, or form.— Nathan C. Brindle, Author (@NathanCBrindle) January 24, 2025
Newsweek is circling the toilet -- again. https://t.co/mF8n6mq383
Some things never change. You can't polish a turd.
"Unauthorized citizens" 🙄— CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) January 24, 2025
I think you meant unauthorized non-citizens, right @Newsweek? https://t.co/NgLXhBu7XP
They don't know what they mean.
Here we go again. Newsweek should change their name to Newspeak. This Orwellian BS should be mocked mercilessly.— Heather Lane (@goldengirlinlv) January 24, 2025
cc: George Orwell https://t.co/xuaVpglghQ
Again, Orwell wasn't intending to write an instruction manual.
"Unauthorized citizen." 🤡The intentional manipulation of language & word-referent meanings by the radical progressive left is degrading culture & civic functioning. https://t.co/o7Tcgifo5x— J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨💻 (@JDHaltigan) January 24, 2025
Another hits the dust: @Newsweek or should we call them NEWSPEAK— Di_American whose gparents fled Communism (@oledi45) January 24, 2025
Illegals are ILLEGALS. Anyone who comes into this country ILLEGALLY is NOT a Citizen https://t.co/6n6hXhaIga
They are the opposite of a citizen.
"unauthorized citizen."— mallen2024 (@mallen20243) January 24, 2025
"Don't you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought?".
~George Orwell https://t.co/0F2545JmCt
The moral of the story is, 'Newsweek' picked the wrong Governor to try this with.
