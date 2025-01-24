Day Two: DeSantis' Team Schools Media on Shocking Concept ... Words Mean Things

Yesterday, Ron DeSantis had to school a reporter about the proper terminology for people in the United States illegally. Today, a 'Newsweek' reporter tried another tactic. Today's verbiage is: unauthorized citizen'. Why can't they just call them illegal aliens. It's literally what the law calls them.

Well, this is a new one.



Newsweek's new term for illegal alien is "unauthorized citizen."



How can that be?



Guess they missed Governor DeSantis shut down similarly absurd terminology yesterday. pic.twitter.com/HHEbMSsXDf — Julia Friedland (@JuliaFriedland) January 24, 2025

'Newsweek' sent the email to Governor DeSantis' staff and still couldn't get it right ... even after he gave a lesson yesterday. Apparently, they need remediation. Maybe if they miss recess for tutoring, they will figure out what term to use.

Hey @Newsweek: There's no such thing as an "unauthorized citizen." What a farce. https://t.co/9od0SqrY9s — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) January 24, 2025

They make it sound like an illegal alien just wandered into the wrong area of a store.

Aren't we all?

Newspeak update just dropped. https://t.co/wRb0cZpTiN — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 24, 2025

They need to make a tutorial because it is too hard to keep up with all the new terms.

Unauthorized citizens...no, they're illegal aliens as termed under our law. This is ridiculous. https://t.co/TKg8Wk3cAo — Dr. Deborah Stoner (@DrDebStoner) January 24, 2025

Damn. Now I have to update my Progressive Newspeak dictionary again. https://t.co/CIOLL6h1yT — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 24, 2025

It's impossible to stay abreast of the new Leftist speak.

They're not "citizens" in any way, shape, or form.

Newsweek is circling the toilet -- again. https://t.co/mF8n6mq383 — Nathan C. Brindle, Author (@NathanCBrindle) January 24, 2025

Some things never change. You can't polish a turd.

They don't know what they mean.

Here we go again. Newsweek should change their name to Newspeak. This Orwellian BS should be mocked mercilessly.



cc: George Orwell https://t.co/xuaVpglghQ — Heather Lane (@goldengirlinlv) January 24, 2025

Again, Orwell wasn't intending to write an instruction manual.

"Unauthorized citizen." 🤡The intentional manipulation of language & word-referent meanings by the radical progressive left is degrading culture & civic functioning. https://t.co/o7Tcgifo5x — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) January 24, 2025

Another hits the dust: @Newsweek or should we call them NEWSPEAK

Illegals are ILLEGALS. Anyone who comes into this country ILLEGALLY is NOT a Citizen https://t.co/6n6hXhaIga — Di_American whose gparents fled Communism (@oledi45) January 24, 2025

They are the opposite of a citizen.

"unauthorized citizen."



"Don't you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought?".



~George Orwell https://t.co/0F2545JmCt — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) January 24, 2025

The moral of the story is, 'Newsweek' picked the wrong Governor to try this with.