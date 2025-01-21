Recently Pardoned J6er Creates New Party Game ... Spot the Best Reaction from the Trumps and Vances

Brandon Straka is the founder of the 'Walk Away' Movement which encourages people to leave the Far Left wing of politics. He was also a J6 Defendant who was pardoned yesterday.

As he should, he is already enjoying his new status, so he took to Twitter to talk about that awful woman at today's prayer service. She really doesn't deserve the title of 'Bishop' because she is more worried about spreading Leftist ideology than the Bible.

I’m not going to pretend like I didn’t just watch this video 15 times so that I could zoom in on every person’s face and determine whose reaction/poker face was best.

pic.twitter.com/qlVTiAra0X — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) January 21, 2025

If you are going to play the game, you should definitely watch it on mute because listening to that woman over and over is pure torture.

I can't stand this. The pulpit should not be used for political purposes. Vance's expressions are the best. https://t.co/x0TtASp5LC — ToddB (@Tbone4432) January 21, 2025

Vance could not hide his frustration and Usha refused to look at him. Heh.

Women should not be in the priesthood. And anyone with that haircut shouldn’t be taken seriously. https://t.co/wJzNX7YKGE — girl with salad (@BetoLuckNexTime) January 21, 2025

There was so much wrong with this.

Best reaction 👇

WHY the secret service did not dbl check who’s going to give homily for the national prayer at the church? What if, this lesbian pastor is an assassin & not just a left supporter? https://t.co/ueQL6eM47t pic.twitter.com/VwzOkgf9ki — Naksu (@dakxchinxx) January 21, 2025

All the lines in his forehead. He was over it.

JDs was the most obvious and great. No need to have a poker face w this propaganda. She obviously doesn’t even know the difference bw immigrants and asylum seekers and that they’re 2 completely different processes. The ignorance is astounding. https://t.co/gJGP3NDLF3 — Missy_atx (@God_Fam_Co) January 21, 2025

Vance seems to be a front runner.

And then there was Vance…no need for a poker face, absolute disgust at the lies & attempt to weaponize compassion, is most appropriate https://t.co/xElaCSa81g — R 📖 (@Avonleebythesea) January 21, 2025

Usha was keeping a poker face. J.D. was unable.

Melania’s stink eye is best. https://t.co/GCT2NFHMBw — pam estey (@EsteyPam) January 21, 2025

Melania was throwing major shade with the look on her face and looked stunning doing it. Heh.

First Lady refused to hide her feelings🤣🙌🏼 https://t.co/dJ15TYy8vA — Tabitha*🇺🇸 (@DreamingTabitha) January 21, 2025

We love her for that! She wasn't going to keep that to herself.

Melania has the best stoic face. JD and Laura win for most expressive. — Vanessa (@vlal42) January 21, 2025

Lara was so over it!

Honestly- I almost think it would be better to create categories and then give out multiple awards.



Most Humorous Reaction:

JD ✅

Tiffany

Lara



Best Resting GTFO Face:

Melania ✅

Donald Sr.

Don Jr.

and again- Lara — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) January 21, 2025

Brandon wrapped it up with his own categories and winners. The best we can do is get some fun party game out of this awful diatribe by a woman masking her politics as religion.