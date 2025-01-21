Slippery Slope: Canadian Doctors Demonstrate Evils of MAID Program With Ghoulish Organ Don...
Recently Pardoned J6er Creates New Party Game ... Spot the Best Reaction from the Trumps and Vances

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Brandon Straka is the founder of the 'Walk Away' Movement which encourages people to leave the Far Left wing of politics. He was also a J6 Defendant who was pardoned yesterday.

As he should, he is already enjoying his new status, so he took to Twitter to talk about that awful woman at today's prayer service. She really doesn't deserve the title of 'Bishop' because she is more worried about spreading Leftist ideology than the Bible.

If you are going to play the game, you should definitely watch it on mute because listening to that woman over and over is pure torture. 

Vance could not hide his frustration and Usha refused to look at him. Heh.

There was so much wrong with this.

All the lines in his forehead. He was over it. 

Vance seems to be a front runner. 

Usha was keeping a poker face. J.D. was unable. 

Melania was throwing major shade with the look on her face and looked stunning doing it. Heh.

We love her for that! She wasn't going to keep that to herself.

Lara was so over it!

Brandon wrapped it up with his own categories and winners. The best we can do is get some fun party game out of this awful diatribe by a woman masking her politics as religion.

