President Trump Unveils Shocking Slate of Executive Orders Set to Shake the Nation on Inauguration Day

Earlier today, we told you about President Trump's plan to sign a bevy of Executive Orders. Now, we know more about what those are about.

EXCLUSIVE: President #Trump will sign 200+ executive actions on #Inauguration Day—a massive, record-setting first wave of policy priorities focused on border security, energy, reducing cost of living for American families, ending DEI programs & more.https://t.co/EmCrjyoKbo — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) January 19, 2025

President-elect Trump will sign more than 200 executive actions on Inauguration Day—a massive, first wave of policy priorities focused on border security, energy, reducing the cost of living for American families, ending DEI programs across the federal government, and more, Fox News Digital has learned. A senior administration official who is familiar with the executive actions and authorized to brief Fox News Digital said Trump on day one will end "Catch and Release;" pause all offshore wind leases; terminate the electric vehicle mandate; abolish the Green New Deal; withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord; and take several major steps to assert presidential control over the federal bureaucracy. The official said Trump will sign multiple "omnibus" executive orders that each contain dozens of major executive actions.

BREAKING: Donald Trump to sign 200+ executive orders tomorrow.



Per FOX and Eric Daugherty, they include:

- Declare emergency at the border + issue proclamation closing the border

- Designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

- Remain in Mexico, Catch and Release will be… — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 19, 2025

Trump is getting right to work.

“Suspend security clearances for the 51 officials who lied about the Hunter Biden 2020 laptop story” 🤌🏻 https://t.co/mwGV1q2vxB pic.twitter.com/pHljkMiRXy — Aaron Wagner (@AaronWagner_) January 19, 2025

An excellent move. It's about time. Liars shouldn't have security clearances.

OK, time to compliment Trump. A lot of these are absolute necessities despite my reservations about executive orders. https://t.co/6BchMTYxJb — The Revenge of Irving Fisher (@jdftgadsden) January 19, 2025

They all need to happen to make up for Biden's mess.

More good on day 1 than the prior 4 years. https://t.co/4Uy1ju2E1n — Chief 288 (@Chief288) January 19, 2025

Excellent. Long overdue. https://t.co/x8iF0aEfd5 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) January 19, 2025

Good start. https://t.co/aUa3lKusvu — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) January 19, 2025

Excellent news!! They should never again have that security clearance after lying to the American people ! Skewing an election! It’s criminal !! — Sylvia (@sylbrenner708) January 19, 2025

They are getting off light with just a suspension.

All massive wins! Sorry libs. Accountability and no more free rides! https://t.co/ysyCBgB5pH — MN Dreamin (@MnDreamin_3) January 19, 2025

As it should be.

"Return federal workers to in-person work" 👀 https://t.co/QqvHAeWnAz — Jason 𝕏 (@Rocketman455) January 19, 2025

Oh, you know some of them are BIG mad at that one.

200+ EOs on Day 1 may sound extreme but all the damage done by Biden will take a long time to reverse… gotta get going quickly! https://t.co/VwdoYviUgP — Justin (@JustR_02) January 19, 2025

There is lots of work to do.