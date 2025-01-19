CAT FIGHT! Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Reveals BRUTAL Nickname for Bitter Jill Biden in...
President Trump Unveils Shocking Slate of Executive Orders Set to Shake the Nation on Inauguration Day

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Earlier today, we told you about President Trump's plan to sign a bevy of Executive Orders. Now, we know more about what those are about. 

Advertisement

President-elect Trump will sign more than 200 executive actions on Inauguration Day—a massive, first wave of policy priorities focused on border security, energy, reducing the cost of living for American families, ending DEI programs across the federal government, and more, Fox News Digital has learned. 

A senior administration official who is familiar with the executive actions and authorized to brief Fox News Digital said Trump on day one will end "Catch and Release;" pause all offshore wind leases; terminate the electric vehicle mandate; abolish the Green New Deal; withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord; and take several major steps to assert presidential control over the federal bureaucracy.

The official said Trump will sign multiple "omnibus" executive orders that each contain dozens of major executive actions. 

Trump is getting right to work.

An excellent move. It's about time. Liars shouldn't have security clearances.

They all need to happen to make up for Biden's mess.

They are getting off light with just a suspension.

Advertisement

As it should be.

Oh, you know some of them are BIG mad at that one.

There is lots of work to do.

