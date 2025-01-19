Clueless Court Jester Brian Karem Returns to White House Beat ... Expect Way More Silliness

We, at Twitchy, have told you many stories about 'journalist' Brian Karem. We told you about the time he compared MAGA to Hamas (major eye roll), the time he called Mitch McConnell 'Satan' (that was some projection), and how he wanted to vomit after a Melania speech. To be clear, he has been problematic for a very long time. Today, this legend in his own mind, posted this banger.
Ready for round two. pic.twitter.com/jBrapTERYO— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) January 19, 2025
If you just eye rolled into oblivion, you are not alone. As if the American public needs him to survive.
Rested and ready. https://t.co/w3PdeIljvf— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 19, 2025
Oh, he's been on vacation for the last four years. He needed to rest after four years of over the top and dramatic reactions to every single thing.
I remember how he treated the press last time & I doubt he will be different this time.— Pam (@AmericanPie1985) January 19, 2025
Good luck!
Let's hope this clown gets the same treatment this go round as he did last time Trump was President. He doesn't deserve any better treatment.
You're a buffoon.— JWF (@JammieWF) January 19, 2025
That about sums it up.
God bless you and I mean that…. We all are in for non stop breaking news that will shock us all— Pam Soaper 🪬🇺🇸🦅 (@soaper_pam) January 19, 2025
It’s amazing that there was nothing to report the last 4 years.— Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) January 19, 2025
Isn't it crazy how he didn't find anything troublesome over the last four years? Particularly as we are hearing more and more about decrepit Biden really was. He never thought to investigate that? That's wild.
Never forget pic.twitter.com/TJMhQusfRL— John Coktoastin (@JohnSingalinden) January 19, 2025
Oh, we won't. He was always seeking attention.
Just another activist hack who acted like an arrogant jerk the last time.— Bob Sikes (@BobSikes) January 19, 2025
Why do journalists either dress as if they’re auditioning for roles on Mad Men or Indiana Jones— Vic Frohmeyer (@spike_frohmeyer) January 19, 2025
Because they are goofy.
“Don’t call it a comeback…”— Nope (@mr_ryan_head) January 19, 2025
Trust us, we won't. We'll just all point and laugh.
Haven’t you been mostly on vacation for 4 years?— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 19, 2025
Btw, don’t start any fights in the Rose Garden, and you’ll probably be fine.
He's been taking a long snooze.
Sycophant "journalist's" four year vacation coming to an end. Stunning. Possibly even brave.— Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) January 19, 2025
What a hero.
Where have you been?— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 19, 2025
Holding power to truth?
Apparently he hasn't seen one breaking news story to report on in all the Biden administration. Crazy, right?
So glad you chose to be a dogged persuer of the truth when it came to Biden.— Distant (@Distant_Warrior) January 19, 2025
Only if it's opposite day.
Never change.— PNWBirdhunter 🦆 🐕 🇺🇸 (@FanaticLurker) January 19, 2025
You still don’t get it. Thanks for the reminder why you lost.
Some things will never change, and the fact the White House Press Corp is mainly a communication arm of the DNC is one of them.
