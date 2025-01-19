Clueless Court Jester Brian Karem Returns to White House Beat ... Expect Way More Silliness

TikTok Announces It's in the Process of Restoring Service, Thanks President Trump
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:50 PM on January 19, 2025
Twitter

We, at Twitchy, have told you many stories about 'journalist' Brian Karem. We told you about the time he compared MAGA to Hamas (major eye roll), the time he called Mitch McConnell 'Satan' (that was some projection), and how he wanted to vomit after a Melania speech. To be clear, he has been problematic for a very long time. Today, this legend in his own mind, posted this banger.

If you just eye rolled into oblivion, you are not alone. As if the American public needs him to survive.

Oh, he's been on vacation for the last four years. He needed to rest after four years of over the top and dramatic reactions to every single thing.

Let's hope this clown gets the same treatment this go round as he did last time Trump was President. He doesn't deserve any better treatment.

That about sums it up.

Sam J.
Isn't it crazy how he didn't find anything troublesome over the last four years? Particularly as we are hearing more and more about decrepit Biden really was. He never thought to investigate that? That's wild.

Oh, we won't. He was always seeking attention.

Because they are goofy.

Trust us, we won't. We'll just all point and laugh.

He's been taking a long snooze.

What a hero.

Apparently he hasn't seen one breaking news story to report on in all the Biden administration. Crazy, right?

Only if it's opposite day.

Some things will never change, and the fact the White House Press Corp is  mainly a communication arm of the DNC is one of them. 

Tags: MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MEDIA LAPDOGS TRUMP BRIAN KAREM

