Former Obama Bro Jon Favreau Discovers His Own 'Hot Takes' Are a Bitter Pill to Swallow

The hypocrisy is stunning. Pod Save America host and former Obama bro, Jon Favreau, is really sick of the hot takes about the California fire. That's wild because just last month, he was using the very serious topic of cancer treatment for children to craft his own 'sick burn'.

It'd be so cool to have a platform where you could just find helpful reporting and emergency information without stumbling over thousands of posts from people who see a devastating fire as an opportunity to share their half-baked political takes — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 8, 2025

Political points can only be made when they intend to insult a Republican leader. When leadership is Democratic, like all the leadership in California, Jon gets very touchy.

Here's a test for you:



If you ran into someone on the street who had just lost everything in a fire, would you start screaming at them about water policy and forest management?



Then why would you do that here? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 8, 2025

Would Jon walk up to parents of a child diagnosed with Cancer and make jokes about them supporting MAGA? Hopefully, not. Why was he using it as a political talking point just one month ago?

Argues man whose life’s work has been to politicize every aspect of human existence. https://t.co/aYkuZN09fn — Roy Abrams (@RQA) January 8, 2025

"The hoi polloi have opinions and I continue to be aghast, despite the conditions" https://t.co/k7B1sOlyXo — Ian (Redacted): Bovine University Waitlist (@empdenied) January 8, 2025

THIS 👇🏻 is a half-baked political take. https://t.co/nmUizsnZc8 — Runyonesque - Unregretted User Minutes (@Runyonesque3) January 8, 2025

Much like most of his other takes.

Please everyone try yo consider consider whether your posts upset Jon.



Let’s try to engage the platform in a way that comforts Jon. https://t.co/u2EqZabEuQ — Culpability Jones (@ShineboxHukster) January 8, 2025

Maybe Jon should create his own platform.

When else are we supposed to talk about this? Everyone is paying attention NOW. This has been happening and building up for years and no one has done anything about it. I’m tired of watching more & more severe wildfires and nothing being done about it. https://t.co/3lYjill4tL — Alyssa Selogie (@AlyssaSelogie) January 8, 2025

Perhaps someone should suggest they look at what Florida is doing. They are handling well managed burns like pros.

In Florida, state and local officials handle this. Perhaps you should consider moving to a state not run by incompetent fools. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) January 8, 2025

It would have been even cooler if the fire hydrants had water in them. — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) January 8, 2025

That would have been very helpful.

You mean like this? pic.twitter.com/DOCBl41ZL7 — Peri Fine (@Perifinesse) January 8, 2025

It's different when Democrats do it, you see.

It'd be even cooler if California had competent leadership. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) January 8, 2025

Aren't you the same people who cheered the sh00ting of a CEO, then stepped on dead children to scream "GUN CONTROL!!!!!!"?



We're done doing it your way. You're incompetent and irrelevant. Keep whining into the ether if you must but move aside, the grownups come back in 2 weeks. — Dumbestic Terraryst (@dumbestic) January 8, 2025

Oh, those are the exact same people.

It’d be cool if we actually had competent public officials who ever accepted personal responsibility for their multitude of failures. The only thing worse is having to see imbecilic posts from their reality-defying sycophants.



That’d be cool. — Rick (@RickyDeeeee) January 8, 2025

Wouldn't that be a change for the better?