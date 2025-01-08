They Have NO SOUL: Retired Missouri Prof Cheers the Wildfire Destruction of James...
Bulwark Toadie Sam Stein Tries Blaming LA Wildfires on Trump and HOO BOY...
Scott Jennings Exposes the Truth About ‘Fact Checkers’ in the Wake of Their...
Obama Bro Upset President-Elect Pretending Gavin Newsom Can Change the Wind
Tone Deaf Alert! Biden Visits Los Angeles, Shares 'the Good News,' Takes No...
Come at the Queen, You Best Not Miss! George Takei Plays With FIRE...
WATCH: Firefighter Saves American Flag From Los Angeles Inferno
Fire, Reign, Threats, Trolls, and Freedom of Speech: Wildcard Wednesday
WOMP WOMP: Trans Activist Thought He Found FL Driver License Loophole, Ends Up...
Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Donald Trump Takes Gavin Newsom to Task Over Disastrous...
'Ignorant A**hole': James Woods Pulls NO PUNCHES Dealing With Troll Who Blamed LA...
'As Calif. Is Literally on Fire': Biden WH Thought It Was a Good...
More Like 'Debbie Dingus': Rep. Debbie Dingell Tries to Justify Her 'No' Vote...
Los Angeles Mayor Evacuates to Africa as Flames Ravage California

Former Obama Bro Jon Favreau Discovers His Own 'Hot Takes' Are a Bitter Pill to Swallow

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on January 08, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

The hypocrisy is stunning. Pod Save America host and former Obama bro, Jon Favreau, is really sick of the hot takes about the California fire. That's wild because just last month, he was using the very serious topic of cancer treatment for children to craft his own 'sick burn'. 

Advertisement

Political points can only be made when they intend to insult a Republican leader. When leadership is Democratic, like all the leadership in California, Jon gets very touchy.

Would Jon walk up to parents of a child diagnosed with Cancer and make jokes about them supporting MAGA? Hopefully, not. Why was he using it as a political talking point just one month ago?

Recommended

Bulwark Toadie Sam Stein Tries Blaming LA Wildfires on Trump and HOO BOY It Does NOT Go Well for Him
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Much like most of his other takes.

Maybe Jon should create his own platform.

Perhaps someone should suggest they look at what Florida is doing. They are handling well managed burns like pros.

That would have been very helpful.

Advertisement

It's different when Democrats do it,  you see.

Oh, those are the exact same people.

Wouldn't that be a change for the better?

Tags: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT DNC FIRE JON FAVREAU WILDFIRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bulwark Toadie Sam Stein Tries Blaming LA Wildfires on Trump and HOO BOY It Does NOT Go Well for Him
Amy Curtis
They Have NO SOUL: Retired Missouri Prof Cheers the Wildfire Destruction of James Woods' Home
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Exposes the Truth About ‘Fact Checkers’ in the Wake of Their Facebook Firing
Warren Squire
WOMP WOMP: Trans Activist Thought He Found FL Driver License Loophole, Ends Up in Legal Hot Water Instead
Amy Curtis
'Ignorant A**hole': James Woods Pulls NO PUNCHES Dealing With Troll Who Blamed LA Fires on Climate Change
Amy Curtis
Obama Bro Upset President-Elect Pretending Gavin Newsom Can Change the Wind
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bulwark Toadie Sam Stein Tries Blaming LA Wildfires on Trump and HOO BOY It Does NOT Go Well for Him Amy Curtis
Advertisement