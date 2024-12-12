ProPublica's Secret Talks Reveal Hegseth Fake News Was Deliberately Manufactured

Biden's Giving Everyone 'Get Out of Jail Free' Cards With Biggest One-Day Act...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

ProPublica really hoped to prove Pete Hegseth lied about acceptance to West Point. They were full steam ahead with the story until Hegseth's team went ahead and outed the scheme to the public. Today, we learned how the plot unfolded.

They had no intentions of being fair to him or any Republican, actually.

One hour doesn't even give him time to scan and email a document back to them. 

Their definition of 'real journalism' is serving as the press arm of the DNC. 

Antagonistic is how they feel toward anything that has to do with Trump.

It's all out in the open now.

Oh, they are cooking up their next big smear.

They've tarnished their reputation forever.

