Vile Rag Goes After Trump's Transportation Secretary Pick for Dating in His Twenties ... Yes, Really

Sean Duffy was a United States Congressman for years until he decided to take time off to help with a child with special needs. One of his NINE children. He was recently nominated by President Trump to be the next Transportation Secretary. What a huge glow up from Mayor Pete. Anyway, 'Daily Mail' decided to reach way back in the archives to his twenties on reality TV and describe him as 'hard partying'. What a joke.

Hard-partying sex life of former MTV reality star Sean Duffy resurfaces after Trump nominates him to Cabinet as Transportation Secretary https://t.co/l2V6Okeyio pic.twitter.com/npIGeNbqps — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 20, 2024

Sean Duffy has been tapped to serve in Donald Trump's cabinet, but for those who tuned in to MTV in the late '90s, he's better remembered as The Real World: Boston's resident party animal. Long before his days as a congressman and Fox News commentator, Duffy was a 25-year-old law student with a penchant for hard-partying, cringe-worthy pick-up lines, and a libido that became a defining feature of his on-screen persona. Duffy's time on the show was marked by a string of flirtations, wild nights, and some truly eyebrow-raising antics.

Not many people would want their college years on film. Let's be honest.

Such moments painted a picture of a man whose priorities often seemed more aligned with partying than any kind of personal responsibility. Fast forward to today, and Duffy finds himself on the brink of becoming the next Secretary of Transportation, thanks to another reality TV veteran, Donald Trump. Like his potential boss, who shot to fame on The Apprentice, Duffy's route to power began not in politics but in the glare of reality TV. Yet, while Trump's television persona was built on ruthless boardroom decisions, Duffy's was all about keg stands and awkward come-ons. Reflecting on his Real World days in a 2019 YouTube interview, Duffy admitted, 'You look back now, you look at the things you say and did [on the show], it's embarrassing.' Still, he managed to find lasting love in the MTV universe.

That love was with his now wife, Rachel, who works for Fox News. They have nine children and are committed to their faith and family. Like most humans, Duffy grew up.

This is so gross. The Duffys have been married for 25 years and during that time they both have done nothing but serve this country in various ways.



Back the hell off. What a scummy headline https://t.co/Poh2spEQOO — Nicole (@BigNicEnergy) November 20, 2024

Sean Duffy was once young, single and ready to mingle. To the gulag with him. https://t.co/6LiuOy1FgM — Millie (@MillieFromKY) November 20, 2024

So a 21 yr old acted like a 21 yr old..... 32 yrs ago.

He's been married 25 yrs, same woman, has 9 kids. Been a DA, prosecutor and congressman. When will you learn... no one cares about this faux morality you suddenly have. https://t.co/T2PcfFL6nf pic.twitter.com/uKrru6ogsJ — SMichelle☕ (@SMichelle1978) November 20, 2024

It's so transparent.

By sex life, they must be referring the 9 kids he has with the same woman that’s been married to for 25 years… https://t.co/ae6yVxnw9V — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 20, 2024

Oh yes, super salacious.