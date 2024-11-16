Brian Stelter's Thread About Restoring Trust in News Media Could Have Been a...
From Eco-Warriors to 'Compost Your Elders': The Latest in Leftist Lunacy

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:40 PM on November 16, 2024
ImgFlip

Major Leftists with brain worms had to come up with this idea.

Most people plan to either be buried or cremated when they die, but there is another, environmentally friendly option: Human composting.

"So instead of being cremated and turned into ash, you're getting gently transformed into soil," Tom Harries, CEO and founder of Earth Funeral, explained Thursday on "CBS Mornings Plus."

Harries described it as an "accelerated natural process" that takes about 30 days with the help of science and technology.

      

"You get left with soil at the end, and that's the really neat part is what you do with the soil," he said. "You can keep it, you can scatter it, you can plant it, and a lot of families donate the soil as well."

Donated soil has been sent to conservation projects where it's been used for reforestation, ecosystem restoration and wildfire restoration.

Just turn your loved one into fertilizer.

It's crazy we have to say this.

Call your Dad, you're in a cult!

That about sums it up.

The slope is so slippery.

This is how they begin to desensitize the public.

Touche.

What do you expect out of the same people who think it's fine to turn young boys into girls on a whim?

