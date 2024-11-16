From Eco-Warriors to 'Compost Your Elders': The Latest in Leftist Lunacy

Major Leftists with brain worms had to come up with this idea.

Human composting offers an environmentally friendly alternative to burial and cremation. Here's how it works. https://t.co/lcvxctdu9M — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2024

Most people plan to either be buried or cremated when they die, but there is another, environmentally friendly option: Human composting. "So instead of being cremated and turned into ash, you're getting gently transformed into soil," Tom Harries, CEO and founder of Earth Funeral, explained Thursday on "CBS Mornings Plus." Harries described it as an "accelerated natural process" that takes about 30 days with the help of science and technology. "You get left with soil at the end, and that's the really neat part is what you do with the soil," he said. "You can keep it, you can scatter it, you can plant it, and a lot of families donate the soil as well." Donated soil has been sent to conservation projects where it's been used for reforestation, ecosystem restoration and wildfire restoration.

Just turn your loved one into fertilizer.

When did CBS News hire Ira Einhorn? https://t.co/XWtEllrNzW — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 16, 2024

We will not live in pods.



We will not eat the bugs.



We will not become human compost. https://t.co/3L7ZXXmVDq — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) November 16, 2024

It's crazy we have to say this.

We aren’t eating bugs and composting grandma.



Stop. https://t.co/uMskFsSdYo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 16, 2024

If they start offering Soylent Green, we're in trouble... https://t.co/CJJR803wgw pic.twitter.com/Toyy2wOY6Q — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) November 16, 2024

No religion would be complete without its own set of funeral rites, and the Church of Decarbonization is no exception. https://t.co/ilWzkv2Mc6 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 16, 2024

Call your Dad, you're in a cult!

You people are freaks. https://t.co/y32Eu5PgzU — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 16, 2024

That about sums it up.

This is how crazy the climate cultists have become. They want you to now compost the dead bodies of your Grandparents to stop global warming. https://t.co/5d14Xs8O1f — Dan Hauser (@hauserdan) November 16, 2024

“Human composting is something that we just made up.”



“Human composting is the latest trend in sustainability.”



“The Newsom Administration has issued an executive order mandating human composting for all US deaths.”



“You don’t have to wait until you’re dead to be composted.” https://t.co/z82w0Cqkb9 — Arthur X. Fortune (@CBove1) November 16, 2024

The slope is so slippery.

Something literally no one asked for or wants is not a news story https://t.co/2m3GTSJ6Co — mark safranski (@zenpundit) November 16, 2024

This is how they begin to desensitize the public.

Touche.

It’s really hard for me to come to any conclusion other than people like this just want us to be uncivilized and soulless. https://t.co/vLHo8acIhS — Ben (@Bcampione88) November 16, 2024

What do you expect out of the same people who think it's fine to turn young boys into girls on a whim?