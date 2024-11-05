During the Chiefs Game, Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Mom Showed She is ALL In and Ready to MAGA

First, we told you about the wife of Patrick Mahomes 'liking' a Trump post and getting all kinds of hate for it on social media. Not to be upstaged, Mahomes' mother wore a MAGA hat to the Chiefs game last night, the last game before polls open on Election Day.

JUST IN: Patrick Mahomes' mother wears a Make America Great Again hat ahead of the Chiefs game tonight in Kansas City.



"Make America Great Again! Let's do it," she said.



Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes previously showed support for Trump on Instagram when she liked some of his… pic.twitter.com/CZsc8qoqsi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2024

Seeing celebrities and their parents be outspoken MAGA supporters sure feels like a major change up since 2020.

it would be great to see Taylor Swift there https://t.co/o7xGaJuXwZ — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 5, 2024

She was there and probably seething.

Taylor Swift new era unlocked https://t.co/rKZe2DhcsY — Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 5, 2024

This means one thing… that Brittany Mahomes received way more love than hate for supporting Trump… which means it’s far more socially acceptable to be conservative or at the very least Republican. Important lesson here 🇺🇸 https://t.co/1QIKu5P96K — Sabrina Kosmas (@sabrinakosmas) November 5, 2024

Is this indicative of how things will go on Election Day?

No matter what happens in his career, his family will be his greatest stain to his resume. https://t.co/DoA7Jo3bnO — 👳🏼‍♂️ (@ItsNotAdamAtAll) November 5, 2024

Patrick's whole family is just dysfunctional. Mom, dad, brother, wife, poor man will never have peace smh https://t.co/mHtAuWFT4Z — Darrion West (@dawest76) November 5, 2024

Genuinely wondering… why do celebrities families feel the need to publicly get political like this? I truly don’t understand it at all https://t.co/nPAqMRrWxJ — Craig Reckless (@craigreckless) November 5, 2024

Of course, there always has to be the haters. Maybe the family is like other regular people and wants to advertise their candidate the night before the Election? Like Taylor Swift says 'And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate.'

How does the best quarterback in the entire world endorse President Trump without endorsing President Trump? He let his wife and his mom do the talking for him. I believe most of the NFL is behind Trump. https://t.co/5XHd2L8KzB — Joe Biden Sniffed Me (@NowTeenEighty4) November 5, 2024

Now, let's hope all those guys actually went to vote, even during this busy football season.

Mahomes wife, mother, friends & some teammates are outwardly supporting Trump.



Without a doubt in my mind he is too, but cannot publicly say so in fear of lost endorsements & being criticized by the media & online.



It’s a very calculated (and smart) business decision by him. https://t.co/8766keFSWU — Omar Sitto (@oswitness8) November 5, 2024

Patrick and his wife have been together since high school and are very in tune with one another. It's a good assumption since both his wife and his mother are supporters. Good to know the Mahomes are ready to MAGA!