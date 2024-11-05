Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before...
They're Totally Fine, Why Do You Ask? MSNBC Says Trump Will 'Ban Historians'...
Election Day SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
Carpetbagger: Yevgeny Vindman Doesn't Know What Congressional Seat He's Running for in Vir...
YAAAAAS! Scott Presler's Closing Argument for Why ALL Americans Should Vote Trump Will...
Real Clear Politics Projects That the Winner is …
WOW! Rick Wilson Comes Out for Trump. NO, Really! Hey, It's His Post...
Flawless VICTORY! Richard Grenell Calls Down the THUNDER on Pete Buttigieg for Openly...
Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why...
*REEE* Watch CNN Panel's FACES As Analyst Explains How the Math Does NOT...
Abort ... ABORT! Rob Reiner's Transphobic Tweet About Kamala, Birth, and Democracy Goes...
VIP
Tale of 2 Campaigns: Trump Ends His Dancing With YUGE Crowd, Kamala Ends...
EN FUEGO: Megyn Kelly Brings the HEAT at Trump Rally in Fiery Closing...
Fool of Hard Knocks: Kamala Slammed for Obviously Staged Neighborhood Canvassing Video (Wa...

During the Chiefs Game, Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Mom Showed She is ALL In and Ready to MAGA

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:15 AM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

First, we told you about the wife of Patrick Mahomes 'liking' a Trump post and getting all kinds of hate for it on social media. Not to be upstaged, Mahomes' mother wore a MAGA hat to the Chiefs game last night, the last game before polls open on Election Day. 

Advertisement

Seeing celebrities and their parents be outspoken MAGA supporters sure feels like a major change up since 2020.

She took the easy way out and endorsed Kamala. Boo!

She was there and probably seething.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Is this indicative of how things will go on Election Day?

Of course, there always has to be the haters. Maybe the family is like other regular people and wants to advertise their candidate the night before the Election? Like Taylor Swift says 'And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate.'

Advertisement

Now, let's hope all those guys actually went to vote, even during this busy football season.

Patrick and his wife have been together since high school and are very in tune with one another. It's a good assumption since both his wife and his mother are supporters. Good to know the Mahomes are ready to MAGA!

Tags: ENDORSEMENT FOOTBALL NFL TRUMP MAGA 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS
Sam J.
Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL
Sam J.
Real Clear Politics Projects That the Winner is …
Aaron Walker
Carpetbagger: Yevgeny Vindman Doesn't Know What Congressional Seat He's Running for in Virginia
Grateful Calvin
They're Totally Fine, Why Do You Ask? MSNBC Says Trump Will 'Ban Historians' Like Nazi Germany
Amy Curtis
Flawless VICTORY! Richard Grenell Calls Down the THUNDER on Pete Buttigieg for Openly Violating Hatch Act
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS Sam J.
Advertisement