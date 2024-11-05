Nevada Pollster Warns of 'Reid Machine' Turning Up in the Next Few Days ... When Election Day Is Today

Yesterday, we told you about dueling pollsters in Nevada. One of them is Jon Ralston. Last night very late, he published his final thoughts along with a weird addendum.

The early voting blog is updated!



GOP lead still very robust, Reid Machine will have to get turnout up a lot in the next few days to catch up. I still think it will be close.https://t.co/Pl43XBMcPA pic.twitter.com/xIF5GAcbjX — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 5, 2024

Um, Jon, today is Election Day. There SHOULD be only one day left. What does he mean by the 'Reid Machine will have to get turnout up a lot in the next few days'? Huh? There shouldn't be a few day left to vote. Is he telling us there is going to be shenanigans and this is going to drag out for days?

Next few days?!?! It’s literally tomorrow 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Park Ave Loafers (@ParkAveLoafers) November 5, 2024

I don’t mean to overstep because I understand you’re an election expert and stuff, but the election ends tomorrow. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 5, 2024

At least it's supposed to end on Tuesday.

Election Day is tomorrow. It’s ONE day. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) November 5, 2024

It's just basic math I'm sure the Reid Machine has a calculator — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) November 5, 2024

Nevada voters have until June of 2027 to cast their ballot for President. It will take decades to find out who won in Nevada. — NepaConservative (@NEPAPatriot) November 5, 2024

Sometimes it feels that way.

"Next few days"?



Election ends tomorrow. — FNU LNU (@prosqtor) November 5, 2024

Reid Machine , you mean the cheat , right ? — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) November 5, 2024

Read between the lines. Rather, 'REID" between the lines.

“Next few days”



Bro the polls close in 24 hours ☠️ — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) November 5, 2024

And next few days Jon? When does the election end? — Michael McD (@DadOf2Pugs) November 5, 2024

It's like the never ending story.

Friday for NV. Ridiculous that mail can still come in 3 days after — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 5, 2024

We must have voting year round. On 12/31 you just count up the votes for the year. Democrats would love it. — CliffordCHall (@CliffordCHall) November 5, 2024

Don't give them any ideas.

Whenever the Dems find enough votes to engineer a W — Silver Surfer (@LM_Entry) November 5, 2024

That's the scary part.

How can they “get turnout up” after the election? Not trying to make an accusation, just genuinely curious https://t.co/OeNHzezAfv — New Right Perspective ✝️ (@JohnBoehnerfan) November 5, 2024

It's a very fair question.

The next few days? Please clarify that one, Jon. https://t.co/xGZV0IHCyI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2024

“Reid Machine will have to get turnout up a lot in the next few days to catch up”



Bro the election is tomorrow https://t.co/NbETF3r2U6 — New York Conservative 🇺🇸✝️ (@RedNYPolitics) November 5, 2024

Next few days??



The election is tomorrow. This isn’t an all week affair. https://t.co/bceF7lD1XN — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) November 5, 2024

Democrats would like to think it is.

Same day results or get out — Blake Allen (@BornAgainBalaky) November 5, 2024

If Florida, the third largest state in the Union, can do it, all states should be able to do it.