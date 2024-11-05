Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up...
Real Clear Politics Projects That the Winner is …

Nevada Pollster Warns of 'Reid Machine' Turning Up in the Next Few Days ... When Election Day Is Today

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:35 AM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Yesterday, we told you about dueling pollsters in Nevada. One of them is Jon Ralston. Last night very late, he published his final thoughts along with a weird addendum. 

Um, Jon, today is Election Day. There SHOULD be only one day left. What does he mean by the 'Reid Machine will have to get turnout up a lot in the next few days'? Huh? There shouldn't be a few day left to vote. Is he telling us there is going to be shenanigans and this is going to drag out for days?

At least it's supposed to end on Tuesday.

Sometimes it feels that way.

Read between the lines. Rather, 'REID" between the lines.

It's like the never ending story.

Don't give them any ideas.

That's the scary part.

It's a very fair question.

Democrats would like to think it is.

If Florida, the third largest state in the Union, can do it, all states should be able to do it.

