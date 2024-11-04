Dueling Pollsters Show Nevada As A Toss-Up or Leaning Trump. No Wonder Dems Are Nervous

Meghan McCain Challenges Democrats to Define a Woman Igniting a Political Firestorm
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:30 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

One day before election day, we are taking another look at another swing state. Remember, dear reader, no matter what the tea leaves may look like, ultimately, the choice belongs to you. 

According to recent data, AtlasIntel seems to show Trump again with a decent lead. 

However, Ralston shows something different. With a margin that small, it's no wonder Democrats have been nervous. Now, as we move into election day, Democrats seem to have found new confidence that she will carry the day. In Kamala's final message, she kept Trump's name out of her mouth and tried to shift to a more positive message. The question remains: Will this be a shift that happened too late?

All gas, no brakes seems to be the rallying cry for supporters of both candidates. The Left insists Trump's momentum is waning and that he won't be able to break 49 percent. Are they correct? Only time will tell.

North Carolina: Trump +3.4 

Georgia: Trump +2.5 

Arizona: Trump +6.5 

Nevada: Trump +5.5 

Wisconsin: Trump +1.0 

Michigan: Trump +1.5 

Pennsylvania: Trump +1.8

Despite the supposed confidence of some on the Left again, according to the group touted as the most accurate polling group of 2020, Trump has increased his lead in Nevada.

Again, dear reader, as polls open tomorrow, it is time for your voice to be heard. You decide where America goes from here. This writer will never tell you who to vote for but will give you all of the information available so that you can make an informed decision. 

The Left thinks you should be treated like a child, and nothing could be further from the truth. Your time for a decision has come. You help chart the future course of America. Please choose wisely.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION NEVADA POLLS TRUMP HARRIS

