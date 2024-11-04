Dueling Pollsters Show Nevada As A Toss-Up or Leaning Trump. No Wonder Dems Are Nervous

One day before election day, we are taking another look at another swing state. Remember, dear reader, no matter what the tea leaves may look like, ultimately, the choice belongs to you.

JUST IN: The most accurate poll of 2020, AtlasIntel, releases their final battleground poll showing Trump winning all 7 battleground states.



Finish strong, vote, and make this a reality.



Arizona: Trump +5

North Carolina: Trump +4

Nevada: Trump +4

Georgia: Trump +2

According to recent data, AtlasIntel seems to show Trump again with a decent lead.

Jon Ralston Nevada Predictions:



2020 Predictions

🔵 Biden 49% (+4)

🔴 Trump 45%



Results: 🔵 Biden +2.4



2022 Predictions

🔵 Masto 47 (+2)

🔴 Laxalt 45



Results: 🔵 Masto +0.8



2024 Predictions

🔵 Harris 48.5 (+0.3)

🔴 Trump 48.2

However, Ralston shows something different. With a margin that small, it's no wonder Democrats have been nervous. Now, as we move into election day, Democrats seem to have found new confidence that she will carry the day. In Kamala's final message, she kept Trump's name out of her mouth and tried to shift to a more positive message. The question remains: Will this be a shift that happened too late?

Democrats were counting on Nevada, polls show Latinos are breaking hard for Trump, showing him up 3 points, that's big



Trumps not taking his foot off the gas with (5) days left to go, it's full speed ahead, no letting up



Trump Rally, Henderson, NV,

All gas, no brakes seems to be the rallying cry for supporters of both candidates. The Left insists Trump's momentum is waning and that he won't be able to break 49 percent. Are they correct? Only time will tell.

JUST IN: AtlasIntel, the most accurate pollster of 2020, releases their official swing state poll showing Donald Trump leading in every swing state.



The poll shows Trump leading in Arizona and Nevada by a very comfortable margin.



North Carolina: Trump +3.4

Georgia: Trump +2.5

North Carolina: Trump +3.4 Georgia: Trump +2.5 Arizona: Trump +6.5 Nevada: Trump +5.5 Wisconsin: Trump +1.0 Michigan: Trump +1.5 Pennsylvania: Trump +1.8

Despite the supposed confidence of some on the Left again, according to the group touted as the most accurate polling group of 2020, Trump has increased his lead in Nevada.

Again, dear reader, as polls open tomorrow, it is time for your voice to be heard. You decide where America goes from here. This writer will never tell you who to vote for but will give you all of the information available so that you can make an informed decision.

The Left thinks you should be treated like a child, and nothing could be further from the truth. Your time for a decision has come. You help chart the future course of America. Please choose wisely.