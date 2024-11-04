You Mad, Bro? David Axelrod Whines About X Not Policing 'Disinformation' Now That...
Clearly Leftist Corporate Media Pundits are Spiraling as Sunny Hostin Says Trump Assaulted a Microphone

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:20 PM on November 04, 2024
ABC

Apparently, the memo has gone out among lefty TV pundits, and the theme they are going with is dark. George Stephanopoulos claimed Trump was ending on a dark note this morning and then Sunny Hostin continued the message this afternoon. 

She doesn't believe he should ever have been allowed in the White House after his win in 2016 and now she says he is angry. Maybe he's angry people like her are lying about him. Maybe he is angry people are shooting at him or trying to. It has happened twice now.

Oh, Sunny needs no help making up stupid things to say about Trump. She loathes him and she could go on and on for hours if they let her.

Exactly! She is doing the same thing she berates the other side for doing. 

The liberal tears will be glorious.

Don't give them any ideas. The way she made up that claim was so weird. She really needs help.

They claim they want 'fair' elections, but they only want to accept the outcome if they like the victor.

From your tweet to God's ears. Let's hope so and let's hope it's such a huge win that Trump can be announced early and we can all get a good night's sleep. 

Their dirty little secret is they don't think the poors and regulars should have the opportunity to vote. They think they know better and should be the only ones to vote and make decisions.

Oh, she knows exactly the lies she is telling. She just hopes her viewers don't know.

She spews the most vile content. American viewers deserve better than her bitter nonsense.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

