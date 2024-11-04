Clearly Leftist Corporate Media Pundits are Spiraling as Sunny Hostin Says Trump Assaulted a Microphone

Apparently, the memo has gone out among lefty TV pundits, and the theme they are going with is dark. George Stephanopoulos claimed Trump was ending on a dark note this morning and then Sunny Hostin continued the message this afternoon.

Psycho racist Sunny Hostin says Trump SHOULD NOT have been allowed into the White House after he won in 2016. pic.twitter.com/GwPQ377GX0 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 4, 2024

She doesn't believe he should ever have been allowed in the White House after his win in 2016 and now she says he is angry. Maybe he's angry people like her are lying about him. Maybe he is angry people are shooting at him or trying to. It has happened twice now.

Do they have writers or do the producers just go “idk, make some sh@t up”? — Red Forman (@xredformanx) November 4, 2024

Oh, Sunny needs no help making up stupid things to say about Trump. She loathes him and she could go on and on for hours if they let her.

Election denier! — JL Manley ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@JlManley) November 4, 2024

Exactly! She is doing the same thing she berates the other side for doing.

Well, they did every illegal thing to try and stop him. — Stacey (@StaceyCarl55664) November 4, 2024

God I hope We win!!!! President Trump we Love you from Nevada — AMC (@lv_amc) November 4, 2024

The liberal tears will be glorious.

A dem DA will probably bring charges on behalf of the microphone in the not-so-distant future. — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) November 4, 2024

Don't give them any ideas. The way she made up that claim was so weird. She really needs help.

Sunny is against democracy, like all democrats. — Wirra (@wirraone) November 4, 2024

They claim they want 'fair' elections, but they only want to accept the outcome if they like the victor.

OMG these people need to be held accountable for their broadcasted lies. — Major Tom 🇺🇸 (@josewales1000) November 4, 2024

They are going to have an ugly Wednesday morning — J. Deee (@ElGuapoGrandJ) November 4, 2024

From your tweet to God's ears. Let's hope so and let's hope it's such a huge win that Trump can be announced early and we can all get a good night's sleep.

They act out The Hunger Game’s Capital, and every dystopian elitist ever portrayed in fiction…blissful and unironically. — JakeJacoby (@JJacobyMadness) November 4, 2024

Their dirty little secret is they don't think the poors and regulars should have the opportunity to vote. They think they know better and should be the only ones to vote and make decisions.

This is under the “news” umbrella on ABC 🙄 — Doug 🍊 (@Doug__J) November 4, 2024

Kamala and unity??? Like calling him Hitler and a fascist? LOL. And Trump should not have been allowed in the White House? After Hillary and friends spied on him? This lady is so clueless it’s mind boggling. The Jussie smullet crowd. — Tom Power (@TomPower3) November 4, 2024

Oh, she knows exactly the lies she is telling. She just hopes her viewers don't know.

She's completely unhindged — Caren (@Carebea20037556) November 4, 2024

She spews the most vile content. American viewers deserve better than her bitter nonsense.