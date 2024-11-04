Downtown D.C. Prepares for Mostly Peaceful Protests From Joyful Kamala Supporters
Not Biased at All Former Clinton Staffer George Stephanopoulos Claims Trump Ends Campaign on a Dark Note

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on November 04, 2024
Townhall Media

George Stephanopoulos is a former Clinton staffer so clearly he has no bias at all. Let's all eye roll together. Shockingly, he thinks Trump ended his campaign on dark note and thinks Trump is trying to incite angry young men. Maybe they're so 'angry' because they can't afford groceries and they're hungry?

George's 'concern' face is so hilarious.

That's code for 'they aren't voting like we want them to vote'.

It honestly does.

They are reeking of desperation. 

That's the beautiful part. 

Rather than listening and empathizing, they choose to shame them.

The Democrats are actually running a dark campaign.

Very simply, voters have memories and these past four years are not ones they want to repeat.

