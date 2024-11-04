Not Biased at All Former Clinton Staffer George Stephanopoulos Claims Trump Ends Campaign on a Dark Note

George Stephanopoulos is a former Clinton staffer so clearly he has no bias at all. Let's all eye roll together. Shockingly, he thinks Trump ended his campaign on dark note and thinks Trump is trying to incite angry young men. Maybe they're so 'angry' because they can't afford groceries and they're hungry?

ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ co-host and former Clinton official George Stephanopoulos: “[T]here is some strategy [by Donald Trump], trying to drive out angry young men.”



Rachel Scott: “Absolutely. And this is where the former President actually has been really focused in the… pic.twitter.com/Apa778FEMh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 4, 2024

ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ co-host and former Clinton official George Stephanopoulos: “One thing that’s pretty consistent over the last week, Jon, is we saw Donald Trump’s message, pretty dark, pessimistic. At least, in the last day Kamala Harris coming out much more hopeful.… pic.twitter.com/es92Qdb5VH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 4, 2024

George's 'concern' face is so hilarious.

“angry young men”😂😂😂 — 𝕏 Horton 𝕏 (@is_horton) November 4, 2024

That's code for 'they aren't voting like we want them to vote'.

Vote like the Republic depends on it! 🇺🇸🔥💯 — Cutter13 (@christ57033) November 4, 2024

It honestly does.

All hard working men are angry because we have families to feed and the prices keep going up. She has no solutions. — Kevin Hanks (@realkevinhanks) November 4, 2024

ABC, like every other major media source, ratchets up the rhetoric as they become even more desperate. They continue with the “save democracy“ theme - and are willing to put their reputation behind one of the worst candidates I’ve seen in 50 years. — Chuck Flaherty (@ChuckFlaherty2) November 4, 2024

They are reeking of desperation.

Men, it’s up to you to step up and save the country. The women are already doing their part. The country needs you to vote on Election Day no matter what occurs. Literally the fate of the nation is at stake. Trump 2024!!! — Kelley Smiley (@jpd272) November 4, 2024

Angry young men get to vote and it counts the same as George's vote. — Estril (@Estril01) November 4, 2024

That's the beautiful part.

Who do think made them angry ?? — RC cola (@chapswoman99) November 4, 2024

The latest attempt to shame men. It’s ridiculous. Every one who is struggling is fed up. I haven’t seen this anger he is saying. But I do see people uniting to vote out this incompetent government that has failed economically the hard working people of this country. — Hope for All (@nottodayz6) November 4, 2024

Rather than listening and empathizing, they choose to shame them.

There is truly nothing DARKER than calling half of patriotic American voters “Nazis” and “fascists,” just because powerful Democrats don’t want to lose power.



What a gutter-level insult to the Jewish families who have an ancestral history of Nazi terror.



What a slap in the face… — Myrtle (@MyrtlesGirdles) November 4, 2024

The Democrats are actually running a dark campaign.

We remember thriving under Trump and not being called garbage by a sitting president. We have had nothing but struggle and chaos with you. We cannot unsee. What you have shown us for the past 3 1/2 years and we want the America we had with Trump. — F3 Karma (@f3_karma) November 4, 2024

Very simply, voters have memories and these past four years are not ones they want to repeat.