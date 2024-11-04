Abortion and COVID Obsessed Doctor Wonders How the Election is Even Close

Well, she asked, Kuppalli is a 'COVID Doctor' (hysteric) is also obsessed with abortion.

I really don't understand why this election is so close. Can anyone help me understand — Krutika Kuppalli, MD FIDSA (@KrutikaKuppalli) November 4, 2024

It's not all that surprising that a 'COVID Doctor' is really out of touch with reality.

Well, Kamala managed to get a US soldier killed on the Gaza pier when u s boots were never supposed to be on the ground. Then there's the fact that everything costs twice as much as it did four years ago. — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) November 5, 2024

Rest in peace.

Because we're not all hysterical white women. — Steven (@stevenmirn) November 5, 2024

To be fair, not all white women are hysterical and voting for Kamala.

Its not that close. Trump's team has been flooding the media with a bunch of biased and sketchy polls to make everyone think it's close, and the media eats it up because they get more viewership if it's a horse race. — RockGod (@TheHoustonWade) November 5, 2024

One dissenter thinks it's not close at all and Kamala has it n the bag. Bookmark this tweet and come back after Trump wins to mock it.

It's easy to understand when you consider the mind of a modern day democrat. They've never accomplished anything in their lives. They don't aspire to do anything with themselves. They'd rather be takers instead of makers. Heck, who wouldn't want the easy road? Unfortunately, that… — Roy (@TurfGuyz) November 5, 2024

Because the country is fairly evenly split in factions and both candidates offer diametrically different positions. In the year 2000, which I do not know if you were alive then, it was so close we literally didn’t know who won for over a month and the it was decided by less than… — Super Human Epoch (@SuperHumanEpoch) November 5, 2024

Let's pray we do not have a repeat of 2000.

You need to get out of your blue bubble, that's why — Paulette Varghese Altmaier (@PauletteAlt) November 5, 2024

Reasons:

1. Open southern border

2. Kamala Harris has the IQ of a bag of hammers

3. People are sick of woke policies — Waving at Elliott (@dapstats) November 4, 2024

Me neither why would you keep a failed administration in power where 79% of the country admits we are on the wrong track in power. Food, housing, cars have doubled and they have engaged in malfeasance in opening the border increasing crime and human trafficking?

Trump was better — JimBearNJ (@JimBearNJ1) November 5, 2024

Exactly! If most of the country is not satisfied with the current trajectory, why would anyone keep the VP of that administration. How is that a productive decision?

Most people believe the country is headed in the wrong direction- so many want a new captain. — Tex Abrams (@SnarkyButTru) November 5, 2024

Because legacy media has been promoting the democrats/Harris and crucifying Trump so heavily. Hard to cut through all the noise. — BSeelaus (@BSeelaus) November 5, 2024

It costs hundreds more a month to feed a family.



Interest rates quadrupled.



World is objectively less safe than it has been anytime since the Cold War



Trust in government institutions have crumbled — Cujo (@cujodp) November 5, 2024

That says it all in a nutshell. Enough is enough and Americans are ready for new leadership.



