American Hero Perishes in Controversial Biden/Harris Authorized Gaza Pier Mission

In a very sad development, an American soldier has died working on Biden's ill fated 'pier' in Gaza.

A US soldier who was critically injured over the summer while on the temporary Gaza pier mission died last week, the Army said Monday. The soldier, 23-year-old Sgt. Quandarius Davon Stanley, was one of three US service members injured in non-combat incidents during the mission, though two were immediately returned to duty after suffering minor injuries. He was assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Stanley was recently medically retired by his unit because his injuries meant he would be unable to continue military service, a defense official said. He died on October 31. “Stanley was injured while supporting the mission that delivered humanitarian aid to Gaza in May 2024 and was receiving treatment in long-term care medical center,” Capt. Shkeila Milford-Glover, a spokesman for the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, said Monday. “Sgt Quandarius Stanley was an instrumental and well respected first line leader in the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary (TBX), especially during the mission to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” Col. John “Eddie” Gray, commander of the 7th TBX, said Monday. “We will continue to provide support to his family during this difficult time. Our entire unit mourns alongside his family.”

Advertisement

Awful news: The US soldier critically injured earlier this year on the military's Gaza pier mission, 23yo Sgt. Quandarius Stanley, died Thursday. His brigade cmdr called him "instrumental" & "well respected."



"Our entire unit mourns alongside his family."https://t.co/sGFlJX6wZo — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) November 4, 2024

I warned everyone the Gaza Pier was a disastrous idea that would accomplish nothing besides endangering our troops



I take no pleasure in being proved right



I don’t expect advocates for this mistake like Chris Murphy to apologize



They should https://t.co/QqY1dsxWq6 — Matthew Corey (@MattCoreyCT) November 4, 2024

It was a terrible idea meant to placate terrorists.

No American soldier should be dying for Palestine. https://t.co/5z8GRYBj9D — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 4, 2024

Photo ops have a cost.



Those who approved this operation that no serious military person thought would be effective should reflect on the cost not just to the reputation of the US military, but more importantly, to the family of Sgt Stanley. https://t.co/OXxLKAlA49 — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) November 4, 2024

It's heartbreaking to think an American died in this feckless mission.

They will spend more American money and lives on meaningless political gestures than they would ever think of aiding actual Americans. Vote. Vote these people out. https://t.co/MbYCPon7XQ — Mark Brown (@brownmp) November 5, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration caused his death. They put him in harm's way for no discernable reason beyond electoral politics.



The Gaza pier was already a debacle worthy of the history books; now it's one that, along with the Afghanistan withdrawal, will define legacies. https://t.co/fDpnqFASLF — Mike Coté 👻🎃👻🎃 (@ratlpolicy) November 4, 2024

The worst part is Biden is not able to make these decisions. Someone else is making these decisions and the public will never know who it was. There will be no accountability.

Mourn the loss of this great American and think critically about the decision @VP made to build a pier in open water to assist Hamas and Palestinians in their fight against Israel. For all the parents out there, this kind of political decision making (v deploying troops to… https://t.co/IItNvvJMqa — Anthony J. Tata (@ajtata) November 4, 2024

If you haven't voted yet, go cast a vote against Kamala and this destructive administration.

Such a stupid idea. The young man did not have to die. — Dixon Mathis (@dIx0n_MaThIs) November 4, 2024

@KamalaHarris was the last one in the room for this, that's 14 soldiers that she has gotten killed unnecessarily — Jordan Adams (@jjadams676) November 4, 2024

Advertisement

Prayers for Mama Stanley during this unimaginably painful time. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 4, 2024

Literally every mother's worst nightmare.

My deepest sympathy for his family, friends & fellow soldiers. We are forever indebted to him for his service & sacrifice for our country. May God bless him. — Home_to_Cali (@ElleCordivari) November 5, 2024

Please pray for his family as they grieve this unimaginable loss. All of America is indebted.