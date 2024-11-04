Right on Time 'The Atlantic' (Owned by Kamala's Dear Friend) Claims Trump Causes...
American Hero Perishes in Controversial Biden/Harris Authorized Gaza Pier Mission

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:50 PM on November 04, 2024
U.S. Army via AP

In a very sad development, an American soldier has died working on Biden's ill fated 'pier' in Gaza. 

      

            A US soldier who was critically injured over the summer while on the temporary Gaza pier mission died last week, the Army said Monday.    

   

            The soldier, 23-year-old Sgt. Quandarius Davon Stanley, was one of three US service members injured in non-combat incidents during the mission, though two were immediately returned to duty after suffering minor injuries. He was assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.    

   

            Stanley was recently medically retired by his unit because his injuries meant he would be unable to continue military service, a defense official said. He died on October 31.    

            “Stanley was injured while supporting the mission that delivered humanitarian aid to Gaza in May 2024 and was receiving treatment in long-term care medical center,” Capt. Shkeila Milford-Glover, a spokesman for the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, said Monday.    

   

            “Sgt Quandarius Stanley was an instrumental and well respected first line leader in the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary (TBX), especially during the mission to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” Col. John “Eddie” Gray, commander of the 7th TBX, said Monday. “We will continue to provide support to his family during this difficult time. Our entire unit mourns alongside his family.”    

It was a terrible idea meant to placate terrorists.

It's heartbreaking to think an American died in this feckless mission.

The worst part is Biden is not able to make these decisions. Someone else is making these decisions and the public will never know who it was. There will be no accountability.

If you haven't voted yet, go cast a vote against Kamala and this destructive administration.

Literally every mother's worst nightmare.

Please pray for his family as they grieve this unimaginable loss. All of America is indebted.

