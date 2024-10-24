MSNBC Host Al Sharpton Goes on the Campaign Trail for Kamala but It's (D) Different When Democrats Do It

For all the moaning and whining Leftists do about Fox News, they sure don't seem to care MSNBC allows their actual hosts to campaign for Democratic candidates.

3 Days ago, NBC News and MSNBC presented Al Sharpton, who is a paid contributor, as a moderator and interviewer of Harris.



Rev. Al Sharpton is heading to Michigan on Thursday in a get-out-the-vote campaign targeting Black voters as polls show Vice President Harris struggling with younger members of the voting bloc. With stops in Detroit, Pontiac, Flint and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Sharpton plans to speak to Black voters about what is at stake for Black Americans this election and urge them to cast their ballots for Vice President Harris. He’ll be joined by Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, as well as Korey Wise and New York City Council member Yusef Salaam, two members of the Central Park Five, to help make his case.

