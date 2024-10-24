MSNBC Host Al Sharpton Goes on the Campaign Trail for Kamala but It's (D) Different When Democrats Do It

Suffolk Young Democrats Chair Hilariously Claims Women Have to Hide their Votes From...
justmindy
October 24, 2024
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

For all the moaning and whining Leftists do about Fox News, they sure don't seem to care MSNBC allows their actual hosts to campaign for Democratic candidates.

But ethics in journalism something something arble garble!

Rev. Al Sharpton is heading to Michigan on Thursday in a get-out-the-vote campaign targeting Black voters as polls show Vice President Harris struggling with younger members of the voting bloc. 

With stops in Detroit, Pontiac, Flint and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Sharpton plans to speak to Black voters about what is at stake for Black Americans this election and urge them to cast their ballots for Vice President Harris. He’ll be joined by Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, as well as Korey Wise and New York City Council member Yusef Salaam, two members of the Central Park Five, to help make his case. 

Seems like there may be just a little bit of bias there.

Some things never change.

Maybe sending a few more people to scream at them will do the trick.

Including their hosts.

Sharpton hasn't ever had an original thought in his brain, ever.

Say it again for those in the cheap seats.

They don't want to talk about that.

Whatever you imagine they are doing, it is so much worse.

Let's be honest who the real monsters actually are.

