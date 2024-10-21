VIP
Theory: People Think NPR Is Left-Wing Because of Its Prominent Arts Coverage
Host Admits Questions at Harris/Cheney Town Hall Are 'Pre-Determined'
The Social Security Administration Will Happily Change Your Gender
The Atlantic: Elon Musk Has ‘Long Dreamed of Redesigning the World in His...
Karine Jean-Pierre Can't Name Any Kamala Harris Policy That's Different Than Joe Biden's...
Ben Shapiro Reminds Us How UCLA Became ‘A Woke Trash Heap’
Newsweek Wants to Make Sure We All Know Pic of Trump As Steelers...
Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun
Son of Hamas Founder SCHOOLS Ignorant Cenk Uyghur About Who is ACTUALLY the...
VIP
In Kamala's America, Women Face Death Threats for Standing Up to the Trans...
The Lincoln Project Thinks Trump's McDonald's Work Experience Will Help Him in the...
SHOTS FIRED: Trump Takes Aim at Liz Cheney, Warns Michigan Arab Americans She's...
Loretta Lynch Warns of the Consequences of a Trump Win but You'll Never...
Jesse Kelly Warns Single Issue Pro-Choice Female Voters About the Future if They...

SNL 'Comedian' Has an Interesting Take as to Why Gaza Lacks Human Rights ... Hint: It's Israel's Fault

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:40 PM on October 21, 2024
ImgFlip

Well, thank goodness 'Saturday Night Live' cleared that up for America. According to SNL, the only reason women and gay people don't have rights in Gaza is because Israel and America keeps bombing them. If people would just leave them alone, they would have time to think about life and decide they are gay or something.

Advertisement

Apparently, we are keeping sharia law from reforming. 

Recommended

Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun
Gordon K
Advertisement

America misses any kind of humor on SNL, actually.

SNL Is only a cure for insomnia. lately.

They can't stand facts.

Advertisement

As soon as other countries are nice to them, people will stop killing their wives. Don't you see?

Oh, he absolutely is.

Tags: COMEDY GAZA HAMAS ISLAM SNL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun
Gordon K
Ben Shapiro Reminds Us How UCLA Became ‘A Woke Trash Heap’
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Son of Hamas Founder SCHOOLS Ignorant Cenk Uyghur About Who is ACTUALLY the Bad Guys in Gaza
justmindy
Host Admits Questions at Harris/Cheney Town Hall Are 'Pre-Determined'
Brett T.
It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED by HER OWN WORDS
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun Gordon K
Advertisement