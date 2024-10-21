SNL 'Comedian' Has an Interesting Take as to Why Gaza Lacks Human Rights ... Hint: It's Israel's Fault

Well, thank goodness 'Saturday Night Live' cleared that up for America. According to SNL, the only reason women and gay people don't have rights in Gaza is because Israel and America keeps bombing them. If people would just leave them alone, they would have time to think about life and decide they are gay or something.

SNL: The only reason Jihadists haven't embraced rights for women and gays is because they are "too busy getting bombed."



Is this true? Are the Jihadis just waiting for freedom from foreign aggression to entirely reform their religious beliefs? Two years since the US withdrawal… pic.twitter.com/ISjnhiIscB — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) October 21, 2024

Serious note: the reason woke comedy mocks and dismisses the suffering of 10s of millions of women & gays under radical Islam is because their position in the victim hierarchy is superceded by their inconvenience to the overarching narrative, "Destory the West, Israel first." — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) October 21, 2024

It's not possible to be genuinely funny while adhering strictly to any kind of pious orthodoxy. The comedian is always the one that comes to prick that pomposity. This is why woke and comedy are like oil and water. — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) October 22, 2024

Apparently, we are keeping sharia law from reforming.

This guy started off a little funny and then rolled himself into a convoluted pretzel to try to make a nonsensical joke. Painful to watch, painful to listen to…I miss intelligent humor. https://t.co/vu1PgZrCRD — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) October 21, 2024

America misses any kind of humor on SNL, actually.

Might be the biggest miss on the planet. https://t.co/3KwkQ9krdk — (((Z.E. Silver))) (@z_e_silver) October 21, 2024

I actually saw this live the other night. First time I’ve looked in on SNL in years. I started watching just as the news thing started. I turned it off after this sad attempt at a…joke? https://t.co/YTnjcML7ux — Gnome Enthusiast 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@warrenbell1) October 22, 2024

SNL Is only a cure for insomnia. lately.

“We throw you off the building because Joo” https://t.co/Q3kjNmJvHD — Restructuring Democracy (@WeWillRD) October 21, 2024

From a comedian…not even funny and terrible logic. We aren’t bombing the Taliban in Afghanistan and they aren’t “seeing his light”. — Scott Bishop, CPA/PFS, CFP® (@ScottB_CFP) October 21, 2024

They can't stand facts.

My god my brain hurts from the inanity of that clip

It's meaningless to the 10 women killed by family members in Gaza and the W Bank in 2022

"Oops- forgot to do human rights and now we can't" is a pretty lame flex — Wine and roses for days (@whineandroses99) October 21, 2024

As soon as other countries are nice to them, people will stop killing their wives. Don't you see?

Woke has made comedy unfunny

Reality unrealistic

Truth into lies

Common sense uncommon — Roy Ben-Tzvi (@Roy_Bntz) October 21, 2024

Another unfunny Gen Y moron who thinks history started in 1980. — Richard Klagsbrun (@anunsafespace) October 21, 2024

This will become their new talking point. — A. H. (@raksgeo) October 21, 2024

Cenk is already practising it in the mirror. — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) October 21, 2024

Oh, he absolutely is.