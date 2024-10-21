SNL 'Comedian' Has an Interesting Take as to Why Gaza Lacks Human Rights...
Karine Jean-Pierre Can't Name Any Kamala Harris Policy That's Different Than Joe Biden's...
Ben Shapiro Reminds Us How UCLA Became ‘A Woke Trash Heap’
Newsweek Wants to Make Sure We All Know Pic of Trump As Steelers...
Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun
VIP
In Kamala's America, Women Face Death Threats for Standing Up to the Trans...
The Lincoln Project Thinks Trump's McDonald's Work Experience Will Help Him in the...
SHOTS FIRED: Trump Takes Aim at Liz Cheney, Warns Michigan Arab Americans She's...
Loretta Lynch Warns of the Consequences of a Trump Win but You'll Never...
Jesse Kelly Warns Single Issue Pro-Choice Female Voters About the Future if They...
'Hypocritical Oath': Hateful Idiot Doctor Begs to Keep His Job After Saying He'd...
Tim Walz's Claim Trump Was Disrespectful to McDonald's Workers Gets a Fiery but...
Fired CNN Hack John Harwood Has BREAKING NEWS About Trump's 'Employment' at McDonald's
Mike Lee From the TOP ROPE! Utah's Based Senator Delivers K.O. to Jeff...

Son of Hamas Founder SCHOOLS Ignorant Cenk Uyghur About Who is ACTUALLY the Bad Guys in Gaza

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:40 PM on October 21, 2024
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Yikes! Moab Yousef is the son of a founder of Hamas. He, however, knows the group is a terrorist organization and spends his time speaking out and educating people about the dangers of Hamas. Tonight, he went OFF on Cenk Uyghur for continuing to spread lies about Bibi and Israel. It was a thing of beauty. 

Advertisement

He didn't even try to use any tact.

They all got their foreign policy knowledge from Tik Tok.

It was glorious.

Recommended

Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun
Gordon K
Advertisement

It was great for entertainment value.

The world needs more men like him ready and willing to stand up and tell the truth.

That's really sad.

The only way for the children of Gaza to ever have safety and peace is to get rid of Hamas.

Advertisement

He would never.

It was exceptional television.

Cenk has zero ability for self reflection.

Tags: CENK UYGUR ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun
Gordon K
Ben Shapiro Reminds Us How UCLA Became ‘A Woke Trash Heap’
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED by HER OWN WORDS
Amy Curtis
Newsweek Wants to Make Sure We All Know Pic of Trump As Steelers Player Might Just Be AI Generated
Amy Curtis
'Hypocritical Oath': Hateful Idiot Doctor Begs to Keep His Job After Saying He'd Gladly Vanish All Jews
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun Gordon K
Advertisement