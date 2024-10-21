Son of Hamas Founder SCHOOLS Ignorant Cenk Uyghur About Who is ACTUALLY the Bad Guys in Gaza

Yikes! Moab Yousef is the son of a founder of Hamas. He, however, knows the group is a terrorist organization and spends his time speaking out and educating people about the dangers of Hamas. Tonight, he went OFF on Cenk Uyghur for continuing to spread lies about Bibi and Israel. It was a thing of beauty.

Wow: Mosab Hassan Yousef destroys Cenk Uyghur.



“You are a parasite, a bottom feeder.” pic.twitter.com/DwLKOQtU1P — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 21, 2024

He didn't even try to use any tact.

Dude knows what’s up. https://t.co/5bvwGDfzhE — Muddy Mae Suggins (@meadowgroove) October 21, 2024

This sums up the entire 🍉 movement of the enlightened west. https://t.co/NjHehO8AS1 — xSYxCUx (@xSYxCUx) October 21, 2024

They all got their foreign policy knowledge from Tik Tok.

It was glorious.

Remind me never to piss off an Arab, lest I receive an eloquent verbal beatdown like this... https://t.co/0NR4qr8yYc — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) October 21, 2024

I would love to meet him one day and buy him a coffee or drink .. Cenk on the other hand , Well i would get kicked off X if i said what i wanted to https://t.co/dJJJi8X2RA — PITBULLJEW#2 (@JJF82979480) October 21, 2024

Mosab made excellent points and decimated Cenk.

My only take, why engage in ad hominem? He was winning the argument and the Turkish guy was on the ropes. https://t.co/rnct5nX86w — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) October 21, 2024

It was great for entertainment value.

MOSAB!!! You rock!! You sitting there speaking the truth with such honest force, right in his face...THAT IS HOT! You sir, are a gentleman... https://t.co/AFANmH3VZx — Amy Tawfeeq (@amy_tawfeeq) October 21, 2024

The world needs more men like him ready and willing to stand up and tell the truth.

And he's right he is a bottom feeder, we couldn't even progressives to elect him in California there's a sign right there — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) October 21, 2024

That's really sad.

Mosab is a rose that grew among the thorns.



People in the west cannot even begin to understand the service this men does for humanity.



The children of Gaza must be saved from one thing and one thing only: their jihadist factories that turns them into sadistic monsters — Lola (@Lola90408) October 21, 2024

The only way for the children of Gaza to ever have safety and peace is to get rid of Hamas.

Cenk represents most of the young people in colleges in America's point of view that is why he can sit there so smug. I would like 2 c him go to Gaza. — Source of Grey Hair (@freechewy) October 21, 2024

He would never.

Damn that was good and a much needed reality check. — Vįpēř🐬 (@cCViperCc) October 21, 2024

I just witnessed a murder 👀 pic.twitter.com/jmo2y7SHgZ — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) October 21, 2024

Mosab is going off on this dude. LOL



I'm here for every minute of it. — Ryan Diaz (@TheRyanDiazShow) October 21, 2024

It was exceptional television.

"You need to look at yourself in the mirror."



Condolences to the mirror. — Jen X 🦋 (@bellewriter) October 21, 2024

Cenk has zero ability for self reflection.