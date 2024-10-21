Son of Hamas Founder SCHOOLS Ignorant Cenk Uyghur About Who is ACTUALLY the Bad Guys in Gaza

Yikes! Moab Yousef is the son of a founder of Hamas. He, however, knows the group is a terrorist organization and spends his time speaking out and educating people about the dangers of Hamas. Tonight, he went OFF on Cenk Uyghur for continuing to spread lies about Bibi and Israel. It was a thing of beauty.
Wow: Mosab Hassan Yousef destroys Cenk Uyghur.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 21, 2024
“You are a parasite, a bottom feeder.” pic.twitter.com/DwLKOQtU1P
He didn't even try to use any tact.
Dude knows what’s up. https://t.co/5bvwGDfzhE— Muddy Mae Suggins (@meadowgroove) October 21, 2024
This sums up the entire 🍉 movement of the enlightened west. https://t.co/NjHehO8AS1— xSYxCUx (@xSYxCUx) October 21, 2024
They all got their foreign policy knowledge from Tik Tok.
Nuclear bomb got dropped on @cenkuygur https://t.co/fOgC9YpztW— Just Own It. (@JustOwnItIsrael) October 21, 2024
It was glorious.
Remind me never to piss off an Arab, lest I receive an eloquent verbal beatdown like this... https://t.co/0NR4qr8yYc— Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) October 21, 2024
I would love to meet him one day and buy him a coffee or drink .. Cenk on the other hand , Well i would get kicked off X if i said what i wanted to https://t.co/dJJJi8X2RA— PITBULLJEW#2 (@JJF82979480) October 21, 2024
Mosab made excellent points and decimated Cenk.— Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) October 21, 2024
My only take, why engage in ad hominem? He was winning the argument and the Turkish guy was on the ropes. https://t.co/rnct5nX86w
It was great for entertainment value.
MOSAB!!! You rock!! You sitting there speaking the truth with such honest force, right in his face...THAT IS HOT! You sir, are a gentleman... https://t.co/AFANmH3VZx— Amy Tawfeeq (@amy_tawfeeq) October 21, 2024
The world needs more men like him ready and willing to stand up and tell the truth.
Cenk gets owned! https://t.co/1AzgM4QJko— Moshe (@moshlevy) October 21, 2024
And he's right he is a bottom feeder, we couldn't even progressives to elect him in California there's a sign right there— ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) October 21, 2024
That's really sad.
Mosab is a rose that grew among the thorns.— Lola (@Lola90408) October 21, 2024
People in the west cannot even begin to understand the service this men does for humanity.
The children of Gaza must be saved from one thing and one thing only: their jihadist factories that turns them into sadistic monsters
The only way for the children of Gaza to ever have safety and peace is to get rid of Hamas.
Cenk represents most of the young people in colleges in America's point of view that is why he can sit there so smug. I would like 2 c him go to Gaza.— Source of Grey Hair (@freechewy) October 21, 2024
He would never.
Damn that was good and a much needed reality check.— Vįpēř🐬 (@cCViperCc) October 21, 2024
I just witnessed a murder 👀 pic.twitter.com/jmo2y7SHgZ— Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) October 21, 2024
Mosab is going off on this dude. LOL— Ryan Diaz (@TheRyanDiazShow) October 21, 2024
I'm here for every minute of it.
It was exceptional television.
"You need to look at yourself in the mirror."— Jen X 🦋 (@bellewriter) October 21, 2024
Condolences to the mirror.
Cenk has zero ability for self reflection.
